If You Have Round Eyes, These Are the Expert-Approved Eye Makeup Looks to Try

Ever found yourself recreating your friend's makeup, only to realise that her smokey eyeshadow look doesn't look the same on your eye shape? I don't know about you, but it's taken me years to work out what makeup actually suits my eyes, as when it comes to products such as eyeshadow and eyeliner, it's not a "one size fits all" approach. Here at Who What Wear, we've spent years talking to experts and asking them how to do makeup for hooded eyes, almond eyes and more, but today we're here to talk about round eye shapes.

As someone with hooded eyes, I have always been jealous of round eye shapes, as there is definitely a lot more space to experiment with your makeup. That being said, it can still be difficult to know where to start, so I reached out to Carly Utting, senior makeup artist at M.A.C Cosmetics, to find out which makeup looks she recommends. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

How Can You Tell If You Have Round Eyes?

Sometimes it can be hard to figure out what eye shape you actually have. According to Utting, the best way to identify whether you have a rounded eye shape is to look directly into a mirror. "Usually, if the outer corner of your eye slants downwards and is not pulled up towards your ear, this indicates your eye shape is rounded," she says.

"A rounded eye also generally looks more circular in the mirror rather than almond. Historically, most eye makeup is designed to 'lift' the eye into a more 'almond' eye shape, pulling the outer corners upwards to elongate the eye. This can be particularly challenging with a rounded eye shape but not impossible by a longshot! In fact, the difference particular eyeliner and eyeshadow placement can make to a rounded eye can be quite incredible."

Eye Makeup Looks For Round Eyes:

So, what are the best makeup looks for round eyes? When thinking about your makeup, it's important to know what kind of finish you would like.

"If you are looking to enhance your round eye and accentuate the rounded shape, adding darkness to the lower lash line and upper lash line is the way forward," says Utting. "Also highlighting the center of the eye with a lighter frosted shadow can really enhance the prominence of the shape." However, if you’re looking to alter the shape of a rounded eye, Utting recommends adding deeper shades to the upper outer area to balance out and transform a rounded eye shape into a more elongated, almond eye shape. "Matte browns and greys work beautifully for this."

Find out more about each eye look below.

1. Frosted Shadow

As mentioned above, if you want to enhance your eye shape, frosted eyeshadow is the way to go. According to Utting, adding this to the centre of your eyelid helps to accentuates the roundness of the eye.

Thanks to the shimmery texture and lighter shades, this eyeshadow really does help to open up the eyes and makes for a perfect evening makeup look.

Get the Look:

MAC Pop Dazzleshadow Eye Shadow £20 SHOP NOW This product will give you that frosted eyeshadow look in one simple swipe.

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid £22 SHOP NOW If you prefer a liquid formula, MAC have got you covered.

2. Kohl Eyeliner

Another makeup trick to accentuate your eye shape is using a kohl eyeliner to outline your eyes. "Line the eye using kohl liner on the top and bottom," advises Utting. "Softly blend the liner with a soft smudgy brush. Avoid pulling the liner out and up as this will elongate the eye."

I mean, how stunning does this look?

Get the Look:

Beauty Pie Supercolour Kohl Eyeliner £8 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Beauty Pie's kohl eyeliner comes with a built-in smudger to help blend the product out.

Laura Mercier Smudge Brush £23 £21 SHOP NOW This brush is also great at blending out pencil eyeliners.

3. Doe-Eyed Mascara

Mascara can make a huge difference to your eye makeup. Utting recommends creating a 'starburst' shape when applying mascara on round eyes. "Rather than pulling all lashes out towards the ear, fan the lashes up on the outer lashes, upwards in the middle and inwards for the inner lashes. Repeat with the bottom lashes. This will create a '60s style, doe-eyed shape."

If you want a more minimal eye makeup look, then doe-eyed mascara is the way to go.

Get the Look:

REFY Lash Sculpt Mascara £20 SHOP NOW If you haven't tried REFY's new mascara, what are you waiting for? The unique applicator is perfect for getting that natural, fluttery, doe-eyed look.

Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Eyes Mascara £29 £23 SHOP NOW Another amazing option from Lancôme.

4. Winged Eyeliner

Now, if you'd rather create a more almond shape with your eye makeup, give winged eyeliner a go. "Create a strong 'wing' in the outer corner of the eye to lift and elongate the eye shape," says Utting.

There are lots of ways to recreate this look. If you want more of a statement finish, I recommend using a liquid eyeliner. However, if you want a softer finish, try using your eyeshadow as an eyeliner and apply to your lids with an angled brush.

Get the Look:

Charlotte Tilbury Feline Flick Eyeliner £25 SHOP NOW If you want a sharp, winged look, I recommend giving this eyeliner a go. The waterproof, matte formula and thin applicator tip make doing this makeup look a whole lot easier.

MAC Small Angle 263 Eyeliner and Brow Brush £17 SHOP NOW If you prefer using eyeshadow, this brush will help to get a precise wing.

5. Matte Eyeshadow

Another trick if you want to create more of an almond eye shape is to use a matte eyeshadow. By applying a matte colour across the lid, you will essentially 'flatten' the rounded shape. Utting says you can also add a deeper shade onto the outer upper crease line to help transform the eye to a more almond shape.

I personally think matte eyeshadows look so chic.

Get the Look:

Urban Decay Naked Basics 2 Palette £28 SHOP NOW Urban Decay's handy palette contains a range of matte eyeshadows to create lots of different looks.