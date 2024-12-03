Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf's New Holiday Lip Product Is Sure to Sell Out ASAP
Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf are both internet it-girls. The former is a model meets beauty brand founder (does Rhode ring a bell?) known for kicking off the "glazed donut" trend. The latter is a mega-influencer meets lifestyle brand founder (Djerf Avenue is everywhere) known for her signature '70s-inspired hair.
Together, they're responsible for some of social media's biggest beauty and fashion trends, so it makes sense that they would eventually come together to collaborate...we just didn't expect today to be that day. Yep, that's right. Bieber and Djerf just announced a new holiday lip product that's sure to sell out ASAP. Seriously, if you want in on this, I suggest acting fast. Keep scrolling to see the trendiest, shimmeriest, and mintiest lip product of the holiday season.
Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment collection just expanded with a (limited-edition!) new flavor—Peppermint Glaze. Created in collaboration with Djerf, this has all the well-loved features of the original Peptide Lip Treatments. It contains hydrating, plumping, and anti-aging ingredients, and has a high-shine finish. However, unlike other Peptide Lip Treatments, it has a touch of cool-girl shimmer and a crushed candy cane scent. Yeah, I'll be wearing it all December long.
Features:
-Shimmer finish
-Crushed candy cane scent
Ingredients:
-Shea Butter: Moisturizes the lips with five essential fatty acids
-Peptides: Plump the lips and reduce the look of fine lines
-Cupauçu: Boosts skin softness and elasticity
-Babassu: Supports the microbiome and maintains lip moisture
Editor's Note: You can join the waitlist on Rhode's website RN, but it doesn't become available for purchase until December 4 at 9 AM PT. I suggest acting fast. This new holiday lip product is sure to sell out ASAP.
The new Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment is also available in this gift set with the brand's viral Glazing Milk. If you're unfamiliar, don't worry. I got you. It's essentially a milky essence that hydrates the skin, boosts barrier strength, and preps the skin for subsequent skincare and makeup products. (I like to use it whenever my dull skin could use a luminous, hydrated glow.) The brand says both products are essential for "dewy, glossy, shimmery" winter skin.
Editor's Note: You can join the waitlist on Rhode's website RN, but it doesn't become available for purchase until December 4 at 9 AM PT. I suggest acting fast. This holiday gift set is sure to sell out ASAP.
The campaign images are too good to miss. Here, Djerf is pictured with her internet-famous hair done up in a fun and unexpected style à la Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It's easy to see the high-shine finish of the new Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment on her lips.
Here's a closer look at the new lip product. The subtle shimmer is stunning.
Sure, the new holiday lip product is the main focus of this campaign, but Djerf's all-red outfit, complete with a silk shirt, matching tights, and satin pumps, is giving me major holiday outfit inspo. Is this my next holiday party look? Yes, yes it is.
Shop More Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf Beauty Products
Rhode's Pocket Blushes are my favorite. They're so creamy and blendable.
Djerf Avenue's On the Go Styling Gel is so good—here's proof.
I'm dying to try Djerf Avenue's Breezy Weightless Hair Mask.
This cleanser leaves my skin soft, bouncy, and (most importantly) clean.
An OG Rhode product, the Barrier Restore Cream is a winter skincare must-have.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
