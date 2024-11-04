I Know You're Elegant If You Wear These 5 Classy Lipstick Colours—and Top MUAs Agree
When I think of elegant and classy makeup, I always envisage lipstick as part of the look. Take a glance at any red carpet makeup looks and you'll often see celebrities wearing it, from luxurious red lipstick shades to understated browns and neutrals.
And it's hardly surprising. After all, lipstick has the power to instantly elevate your look, whether you're going full glam for evening or are wanting to look more polished for day. Even French women are known for wearing zero makeup except a bright red lipstick blotted onto the lips—this is one makeup product that is seriously versatile.
It had me thinking: What are the most elegant lipstick colours that you can wear? There are so many lipstick shades to choose from out there, but I want to know the ones that will never fail to make you look polished, classy and timeless. I spoke to Chanel makeup artist, Anna Payne, who shared the celebrity-loved shades that you'll want to emulate immediately. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need, as well as the best lipsticks to try.
5 Elegant Lipstick Colours to Try
1. Classic Red
We can't not talk about a classic red lip when it comes to elegant lipstick colours. A traditional pillar box red lipstick is timeless for a reason, and there is a shade to suit everyone. "This is a timeless, bold red that exudes sophistication and confidence," says Payne.
Matte shades give petal-like finish while being long-wearing than glossier varieties, whereas satin finishes will give a subtle shine and hydration as you wear it.
Shop Red Lipsticks
If you like a matte finish, Chanel's Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 56 Rouge Charnel is a great choice.
Lisa Eldridge's Ribbon is a modern icon when it comes to red lipsticks—this shade suits everyone.
2. Berry Wine
If you want a little more drama to your pout, then a deep berry or wine hue is always a sophisticated hue, which brings a moodier vibe compared to classic red lipstick. It makes a great colour for the evening or autumn and winter month. "A deep, rich berry lipstick is an elegant colour that brings warmth and depth and is ideal for evening wear," says Payne.
This type of shade is really pretty as a lip stain (bonus: it won't transfer onto your teeth) or as a liquid lipstick in a matte finish for high-colour payoff.
Shop Berry Lipsticks
The liquid formula makes this a particularly long-lasting lipstick, which dries down to a petal soft finish. The Cerise Désir is exceptionally beautiful.
This genius lip stain applies blue (stay with me) but rubs off to reveal a beautiful berry stain that lasts all day. Read our review of the Wonderskin lip stain here.
I'm obsessed with the deep currant shade, which glides onto lips with a matte finish that isn't drying.
3. Mauve
"A soft, muted mauve adds a subtle touch of colour while remaining understated and elegant," says Payne. Think of it as a neutral lipstick colour with a hint of cool-toned pinky-purple, which makes it look luxurious yet not overly 'there' if you don't want to look too done or go down the red lipstick route. You could go all in with a lipstick all over, or use a lip liner to concentrate the hue around the edges before blurring and pairing with a lighter toned lipstick to add definition.
Shop Mauve Lipsticks
Refy's Blur Liners are great for creating a soft diffused definition, which you can wear alone or paired with a lipstick or gloss.
I often reach for the satiny finished of VB's lipsticks, and Jump is a pretty mauve shade.
Want a high-shine finish? Try Dior's Dior Addict Lipstick in Plum.
4. Neutrals
When in doubt, a soft neutral shade is always a classy choice. Payne recommends looking for warm-toned browns and beiges. "A soft neutral with a hint of warmth offers a polished, effortless finish," she says. Those with fairer skin tones can opt for luxurious beiges, whilst those with medium and deep skin tones look great with deep brown and suede tones.
Shop Neutral Lipsticks
This matte shade is a beautiful brown that gives the lips as silky feeling while looking like suede.
Chanel's Intemporelle is a great beige-toned lipstick if you have fair skin, which adds the perfect amount of pinky-neutral warmth.
Price shown is member price.
The high shine finish of Beauty Pie's lipsticks makes this a dream to wear.
5. Dusty Rose
"A delicate pink with grey undertones is perfect elegant lipstick colour for a refined, natural look," says Payne, and we have to agree. A soft, muted pink is a great way to add a touch of definition to your lips without going OTT, which also makes it a great lipstick colour to wear if you're doing a stronger eye look like a smokey eye to create balance.
Shop Dusty Rose Lipsticks
Hourglass's Glossy Balms are worth the hype, and this delivers a veil of glossy sheer muted rose to the lips.
Prefer a matte finish? I'd urge you to try Prada's Hyper Matte lipsticks, which are luxuriously smooth and velvety.
I've been wearing this on repeat lately for high pigment, high-shine and a pretty wash of pink.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
No Gatekeeping Here—These 12 Red Lipsticks Look Especially Stunning on Dark Skin
They're stunning.
By Maya Thomas
-
Madelyn Cline Just Told Me She Swears By This $17 French Moisturizer for Great Skin
Makeup artists also love it.
By Shawna Hudson
-
This Italian Highlighter Gave Me An Angelic Glow (And Countless Compliments)
It's never leaving my vanity.
By Emma Walsh
-
Trust Me—These Tiny Beauty Tweaks Elevate Your Look to a 12 Out of 10
It's all in the details.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Tried the Blush Trend Victoria's Secret Models Love, and the Results Speak for Themselves
Oh, stop. You're going to make me blush.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Attended Sephora's Biggest Event of the Year—12 Genius Tips I Picked Up Along the Way
I just majorly leveled up my beauty routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
20-Somethings Put Their Viral Beauty Faves Where They Can See Them—on Their Nightstands
Here's what they keep within reach of their sheets.
By Maya Thomas
-
No Lie—This Glowy Base Product Is the Reason My Skin Looks Like I Get Weekly Facials
Luminous skin, right this way.
By Morgan Fargo