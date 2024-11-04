I Know You're Elegant If You Wear These 5 Classy Lipstick Colours—and Top MUAs Agree

When I think of elegant and classy makeup, I always envisage lipstick as part of the look. Take a glance at any red carpet makeup looks and you'll often see celebrities wearing it, from luxurious red lipstick shades to understated browns and neutrals.



And it's hardly surprising. After all, lipstick has the power to instantly elevate your look, whether you're going full glam for evening or are wanting to look more polished for day. Even French women are known for wearing zero makeup except a bright red lipstick blotted onto the lips—this is one makeup product that is seriously versatile.



It had me thinking: What are the most elegant lipstick colours that you can wear? There are so many lipstick shades to choose from out there, but I want to know the ones that will never fail to make you look polished, classy and timeless. I spoke to Chanel makeup artist, Anna Payne, who shared the celebrity-loved shades that you'll want to emulate immediately. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need, as well as the best lipsticks to try.

5 Elegant Lipstick Colours to Try

1. Classic Red

We can't not talk about a classic red lip when it comes to elegant lipstick colours. A traditional pillar box red lipstick is timeless for a reason, and there is a shade to suit everyone. "This is a timeless, bold red that exudes sophistication and confidence," says Payne.



Matte shades give petal-like finish while being long-wearing than glossier varieties, whereas satin finishes will give a subtle shine and hydration as you wear it.

Shop Red Lipsticks

Chanel Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 56 Rouge Charnel £40 SHOP NOW If you like a matte finish, Chanel's Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 56 Rouge Charnel is a great choice.

lisa eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick in Ribbon £49 SHOP NOW Lisa Eldridge's Ribbon is a modern icon when it comes to red lipsticks—this shade suits everyone.

Charlotte Tilbury K.i.s.s.i.n.g Lipstick in Love Bite £28 SHOP NOW

2. Berry Wine

If you want a little more drama to your pout, then a deep berry or wine hue is always a sophisticated hue, which brings a moodier vibe compared to classic red lipstick. It makes a great colour for the evening or autumn and winter month. "A deep, rich berry lipstick is an elegant colour that brings warmth and depth and is ideal for evening wear," says Payne.



This type of shade is really pretty as a lip stain (bonus: it won't transfer onto your teeth) or as a liquid lipstick in a matte finish for high-colour payoff.

Shop Berry Lipsticks

VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche Lipstick in Cerise Désir £32 SHOP NOW The liquid formula makes this a particularly long-lasting lipstick, which dries down to a petal soft finish. The Cerise Désir is exceptionally beautiful.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque in Divine £18 SHOP NOW This genius lip stain applies blue (stay with me) but rubs off to reveal a beautiful berry stain that lasts all day. Read our review of the Wonderskin lip stain here.

Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick in Currant £37 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the deep currant shade, which glides onto lips with a matte finish that isn't drying.

3. Mauve

"A soft, muted mauve adds a subtle touch of colour while remaining understated and elegant," says Payne. Think of it as a neutral lipstick colour with a hint of cool-toned pinky-purple, which makes it look luxurious yet not overly 'there' if you don't want to look too done or go down the red lipstick route. You could go all in with a lipstick all over, or use a lip liner to concentrate the hue around the edges before blurring and pairing with a lighter toned lipstick to add definition.

Shop Mauve Lipsticks

REFY Blur Liner in Mauve £16 SHOP NOW Refy's Blur Liners are great for creating a soft diffused definition, which you can wear alone or paired with a lipstick or gloss.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Jump £37 SHOP NOW I often reach for the satiny finished of VB's lipsticks, and Jump is a pretty mauve shade.

Dior Dior Addict Lipstick in Plum £39 SHOP NOW Want a high-shine finish? Try Dior's Dior Addict Lipstick in Plum.

4. Neutrals

When in doubt, a soft neutral shade is always a classy choice. Payne recommends looking for warm-toned browns and beiges. "A soft neutral with a hint of warmth offers a polished, effortless finish," she says. Those with fairer skin tones can opt for luxurious beiges, whilst those with medium and deep skin tones look great with deep brown and suede tones.

Shop Neutral Lipsticks

MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Antique Velvet £25 £19 SHOP NOW This matte shade is a beautiful brown that gives the lips as silky feeling while looking like suede.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte in Intemporelle £40 SHOP NOW Chanel's Intemporelle is a great beige-toned lipstick if you have fair skin, which adds the perfect amount of pinky-neutral warmth.

beauty pie Futurelipstick Luxe Shine in Nothing Nude £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



The high shine finish of Beauty Pie's lipsticks makes this a dream to wear.

5. Dusty Rose

"A delicate pink with grey undertones is perfect elegant lipstick colour for a refined, natural look," says Payne, and we have to agree. A soft, muted pink is a great way to add a touch of definition to your lips without going OTT, which also makes it a great lipstick colour to wear if you're doing a stronger eye look like a smokey eye to create balance.

Shop Dusty Rose Lipsticks

Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm in Sense £35 SHOP NOW Hourglass's Glossy Balms are worth the hype, and this delivers a veil of glossy sheer muted rose to the lips.

Prada Hyper Matte Nude Refillable Lipstick in Tamaris £39 SHOP NOW Prefer a matte finish? I'd urge you to try Prada's Hyper Matte lipsticks, which are luxuriously smooth and velvety.

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix in Donut £23 SHOP NOW I've been wearing this on repeat lately for high pigment, high-shine and a pretty wash of pink.