I've Spoken to the Experts—These 7 Unexpected Skincare Trends Will Be Huge in 2025

The time has come once again to look forward into the new year—and in beauty, that means taking a look at the skincare trends set to shape 2025.

My favourite way to take a read on what will be big news in the year ahead? Speaking to the experts themselves. Granted, it can seem these days that the traditional trend cycle is broken and that every instance of virality or popularity stems from TikTok. But often, these micro-trends are part of wider movements that trend forecasters and skincare insiders can spot coming years in advance.

From dermatologists and estheticians to trend experts, editors, and brand founders, those who live and breathe beauty are the true masters of spotting (and setting) trends. Fueled by data on the products and ingredients that people are searching and asking for, they have a unique perspective on what direction skincare will take, and the way this will translate into our everyday beauty routines.

So without further ado, what is worth taking note of as we approach the start of 2025? From the latest buzzword skincare ingredient to the devices that are set to take over our home skincare routines, keep scrolling to see and shop the best skincare trends of 2025.

1. Streamlined Solutions

"The wake of 'Brat Summer', many iterations of the 'Indie Sleaze' aesthetic, as well as a general feeling of hedonism among the political atmosphere and impeding climate crisis are really feeding into a release of control." says trends analyst Alex Bee. "This is leading to a rejection of arduous skincare routines and overly fussy packaging, embracing single products that work hard so you can party hard."

Expert facialist Kate Kerr agrees. "Consumers are moving toward minimalist beauty routines with fewer, high-efficacy products," she adds. "This shift encourages brands to simplify offerings, creating multi-ingredient formulations that achieve maximum results with minimal steps." It totally makes sense—why force yourself through an extensive multi-step skincare routine when you can achieve the same results with a few select products?

We're already seeing brands like The Ordinary shift away from their previous 'ingredient-only' approach to skincare, with their latest product launches incorporating multiple ingredients within one multi-tasking formula. The result? A speedier and more streamlined skincare routine, and no need to worry about layering and mixing the wrong combinations of ingredients. Expect your skincare shelf to look a lot less cluttered in 2025.

Shop the trend:

The Ordinary Balancing and Clarifying Serum £21 SHOP NOW While previous breakout-oriented products from The Ordinary heroes individual ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide, their latest launch is a skin-clearing serum which draws upon the benefits of five avtive ingredients.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum £25 SHOP NOW Layering glycolic acid and retinol yourself via two separate products is an absolute no-go. But in a formula like this, where they've been perfectly matched and balanced, they're safe enough to use everyday. So you can enjoy the benefits of both, without having to worry about any unwanted side effects.

Clarins Double Serum £65 SHOP NOW This multitasking serum is powered by a grand total of 22 plant extracts and five pure active molecules, allowing it to target everything from wrinkles and dullness to enlarged pores and loose skin in one fell swoop.

2. Professional-Approved

The past few years may have seen the boom of influencing impacting our beauty shopping habits, but according to Meg Lucas, co-founder of Stria Lab, 2025 will see us turning to the experts for advice instead. "With cost of living pressures, people are carefully choosing where to spend, seeking transparency on product efficacy and science-backed results," she explains. This means that more of us are turning to the likes of dermatologists and estheticians (many of whom have online presences) for skincare tips and product recommendations that come with an enhanced degree of expertise, authority, and trustworthiness.

As part of this movement, many consumers are going straight to the professionals for personalised advice instead of scrolling their social media feeds. "We’re hearing from a lot of dermatologists that they are now spending time in their clinics undoing the results of skincare routines that people (especially young people) have learned about online which have actually caused more problems for them," says Bee.

According to expert esthetician Corina Mihalache, this will lead to a growing demand for professional treatments that complement at-home skincare routines. "Clients are increasingly informed about skincare and are incorporating active ingredients like retinoids and AHAs at home," she says. "In 2025, I expect to see more clients seeking in-clinic interventions, such as radiofrequency microneedling and medium-depth chemical peels, to enhance their home care routines and maintain results, especially treatments that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles."

Skin expert Debbie Thomas who offers detailed skin consultations to her clients, agrees. "In this new landscape, bespoke and combination treatments are key," she says. "Consumers want a practitioner that can assess their skin and create a tailored program for them."

This has also lead to a number of prominent and experienced skincare professionals launching their own skincare brands. Capsule collections of products designed to deliver salon-worthy results thanks to pro-approved ingredient line-ups.

Shop the trend:

Medik8 Crystal Retinal® £45 SHOP NOW Medik8's tried, tested and trusted CSA philosophy ( that's vitamin C, SPF and vitamin A) provides a more streamlined routine without compromising on results. The Crystal Retinal is a staple amongst skin experts and editors for its non-irritating formula that helps to address everything from fine lines to pigmentation and acne. Plus, you can gradually work up the increasing strengths as your skin acclimatises.

Teresa Tarmey Anti+ Serum With Clear Casing £120 SHOP NOW With 27 years of expertise as a facialist and more than 50,000 hours of hands-on experience, it only made sense that Teresa Tarmey, one of the world’s most sought-after skincare experts would eventually launch her own brand. This souped-up serum features a high concentration of antioxidants, a prebiotic, and a blend of peptides to deliver anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits.

Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm £55 SHOP NOW Caroline Hirons started her career in the industry as an esthetician 35 years ago before building an online presence where she became known for the in-depth and brutally honest product reviews she shared on YouTube. It only made sense when, in 2022, she announced the launch of her own brand, Skin Rocks. The latest launch is this indulgent cleansing balm—the next best thing to a facial in a jar.

3. Home Skincare Devices

While skincare tech like LED light therapy masks, microcurrent sculpting devices, and sonic cleansing brushes have featured in trend reports frequently over the past few years, 2025 is set to be the year that they become a true staple in our home skincare routines. Why? Because thanks to advancements in technology, brands are now able to retail these devices at more affordable and accessible price points.

In the past few months, home tech brand Shark (known for its vacuum cleaners and, more recently, hot brushes) made its first foray into the skincare tech world with the launch of the CryoGlow Mask—a device which combines red and blue light therapy with under-eye cooling cryo technology. While a few months earlier, skincare tech leader CurrentBody launched a new and enhanced version of its bestselling, travel-friendly LED Light Therapy Mask, proven to deliver visible anti-ageing results.

"Despite using them in clinics for many years, devices like LED masks have gained popularity, with clients asking about them for at-home use for the more and more this year," says Kerr. "Major brands are entering the market, and I see the rise of tech-enhanced beauty continuing as advanced skincare becomes accessible from home."

Shop the trend:

Shark Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask £270 SHOP NOW At £270, Shark's LED mask is one of the more reasonably priced options on the market and comes with a dermatologist-approved spec. There are multiple settings to target everything from fine lines to breakouts, while under-eye chill pads cool and depuff. If £270 still seems expensive, consider it an investment. Experts will advise you against spending less than £250 or buying a device from an unknown brand as you're unlikely to see the same results and benefits.

CurrentBody Skin Skin Led Light Therapy Face Mask £399 SHOP NOW While Current Body's original LED mask clocks in under the £300 mark, the newly-launched (but more expensive) Series 2 has an improved and enhanced spec, with more bulbs, better light coverage, and the addition of deep near-infrared light.

FaceGym Pro £633 SHOP NOW If you've ever been for a sculpting and lifting facial, chances are you'll have experienced a device like this. For home use, FaceGym's version is slightly less intensive than professional devices, but thanks to electro muscle stimulation it still works impressively to define facial contours.

4. Exosomes

Those 'in the know' may have already started to pick up on the buzz surrounding exosomes—tiny extracellular vesicles, which act as cellular messengers and are loaded with growth factors, proteins, and genetic material to promote tissue repair and rejuvenation.

"Patients are increasingly interested in regenerative medicine for lasting solutions to skin and hair issues," says Mihalache. "We are introducing E-50 exosomes, derived from salmon [within our treatment range], that leverage proven regenerative efficacy, and I predict this to be a big trend for 2025."

"Used for skin and hair regeneration, exosomes are cultivated in stem cells form," she explains. "This can be combined with microneedling or radiofrequency microneedling to increase absorption, followed by TargetCool, which delivers exosomes with cold CO2 particles to reduce inflammation and boost skin recovery." The results include collagen stimulation, improved cell turnover, melanin regulation, and restored skin elasticity, offering lasting, rejuvenated skin.

It's unlikely we'll see exosome skincare products hitting the shelves of the high street just yet, given that exosomes are known to be unstable and are costly to formulate with, but some luxury brands are beginning to experiment with the ingredient, and similar others.

Shop the trend:

Dr. Barbara Sturm Exoso-Metic Face Serum £430 SHOP NOW Powered by lab synthesised exosomes which contain a variety of growth factors such as proteins, peptides, lipids, RNA, and DNA, this serum helps to encourage skin regeneration, leading to improvements in texture and pigmentation.

Jan Marini Transformation Face Serum £81 SHOP NOW This formula draws upon equally potent noteworthy actives like peptides and growth factors to deliver skin rejuvenating results by boosting collagen and elastin production.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum With Tfc8® £116 SHOP NOW The magic in this formula is a blend of natural amino acids, vitamins, and peptides (known as Tfc8) that's designed to nourish and protect the skin.

5. Neck Specific Skincare

We're all well aware that 'bodycare is the new skincare', with skincare-first brands like Byoma, The Inkey List, and The Ordinary having made they first forays into bodycare in 2024. However for 2025, things are looking set to get even more specific.

"We believe body care will remain a strong focus in 2025, particularly for products that offer tangible, targeted results," says Fiona Toomey, Founder of NAYDAYA . "Consumers are moving away from “pamper products” and are instead seeking body care that delivers real benefits."

But according to Toomey, it's neck care in particular that will take off in 2025. "The global neck cream and mask market is projected to reach $43 billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 10% each year." she explains. "We’ve already seen an increased focus on neck-specific products, such as creams and masks that target the delicate skin of the neck, providing firming, hydrating, and anti-wrinkle benefits."

Given that our necks are one of the first areas of our bodies to show signs of ageing, it makes total sense that this particular area would be one of particular focus. So, if you haven't already, you can expect to add a neck cream or serum to your skincare routine next year.

Shop the trend:

U Beauty The Sculpt Neck + Décolleté Concentrate £128 SHOP NOW Unlike old-school neck creams, which are really no more than thick moisturisers, this potent formula is packed with skincare actives. Apply daily to visibly tighten, lift, and contour the skin on the neck, chest, and jawline.

Beauty Pie C-Wave LED Mask for Neck & Décolleté £139 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



Beauty Pie's LED mask is already loved by editors, and now the new C-Wave LED Mask for Neck & Décolleté means you can reap the benefits here too.

Trinny London The Elevator Neck and Decollete Concentrate, £68 SHOP NOW The reviews and 'before and after' photos for this newly launched product are majorly impressive. Plus, the rich, balmy formula feels incredibly nourishing.

6. Preventative Products

It's something I've seen first-hand from chatting to my skincare-obsessed friends and family members—we're now so clued up on how to deal with our current skincare concerns, that focus is now shifting to our long-term skincare health—what experts are terming as a shift from corrective to preventative care.

"In 2024, I’ve seen more patients in their twenties and thirties seeking preventative treatments and evidence-based at-home skincare, focusing on maintaining skin health and slowing the ageing process before major issues arise," says Mihalache. "This rise in preventative skincare is driving demand for early, less invasive treatments like microneedling and customised facials, which help preserve smooth texture and even skin tone."

"With rising awareness around collagen and elastin breakdown, consumers are moving from temporary fixes to treatments that strengthen skin from within," adds Lucas—and Stephanie Matson, marketing director at Dr. Organic , agrees. "There is a growing emphasis on overall skin health rather than simply targeting cosmetic issues like wrinkles or blemishes," she adds. "Consumers are more informed than ever about supporting their skincare needs balancing the skin barrier, microbiome health and overall skin resilience. This isn’t about short-term solutions—consumers are willing to put in the work to benefit in the longer term, marking a shift to a more maintenance-focused approach to skincare."

While there's certainly need to get too far ahead of yourself, being mindful of the skin concerns you might expect to experience within the next decade is a good way to prepare your skin for the future. For those in they teens or twenties, that means keeping skin well hydrated and wearing a high factor sunscreen on a daily basis. While if you're in your thirties, you might want to consider adding a collagen-stimulating ingredients like vitamin C or a retinoid into your routine.

Shop the trend:

Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen Spf 50 £31 SHOP NOW It's true that SPF really is the only true anti-ageing ingredient, since protecting our skin from UV rays will prevent tham from causing the damage that leads to signs of skin ageing, like loose skin, lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. This full-spectrum, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free formula works for all skin tones and types.

Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum £72 SHOP NOW Thanks to an advanced retinoid known as retinal, this serum is a powerful one when it comes to ensuring skin is kept smooth, firm, and bright.

Eve Lom Time Retreat Radiance Essence £80 SHOP NOW This potent essence helps skin to deal with the effects of pollution, another contributing factor to signs of skin ageing.

7. Targeted Skincare

"In 2025, the demand for personalisation will drive the skincare industry, with people seeking solutions tailored to their individual skin concerns,:" says Kerr. "From skin DNA tests to customisable products, consumers want targeted treatments that address their unique needs."

Estheticians and dermatologists have already seen a rise in demand for specific treatments such as acne or rosacea-focussed facials as awareness about early intervention has grown. "I expect this momentum to increase in 2025, as more people seek treatment earlier, preventing advanced stages and prolonged discomfort," she adds. "This reflects a shift towards proactive care, sparking demand and innovation from brands."

There's also a growing movement for age-driven treatments and products. "In 2024, we observed a significant shift towards products marketed to older generations, particularly women in their late forties and fifties—a demographic that has been underserved for too long," says Toomey. "By 2025, approximately *1.1 billion people worldwide will be in perimenopause or menopause, driving a strong demand for better, more targeted solutions for the effects of hormonal changes."

Hormones play a pivotal role in changing skin conditions, and there's been a notable shift in consumer understanding in recent years. "Beyond the well-known hormone-acne connection, more attention is being given to dryness, itching, collagen loss, and other skin conditions linked to hormonal fluctuations," she explains. "As women become more informed and empowered, they'll increasingly adapt their skincare routines to support their hormonal health."

Shop the trend:

No7 Menopause Skincare Nourishing Overnight Cream £33 SHOP NOW No7's menopause skincare range helps women to deal with the signs of reduced oestrogen and collagen production and increased dryness that comes with the onset of menopause.

The Perfect Peel As a Lake £79 SHOP NOW This award-winning serum helps to reduce the redness and inflammation of rosacea flare-ups via a unique combination of azelaic aiid, glutathione, salicylic acid, and peptides.