If You Have Thick, Wavy Hair Like Me, This Is the Fringe Haircut for You

Fringe hairstyles are so on trend right now. I'm seeing so many variations of the haircut on my Instagram and TikTok feeds, not to mention the fact that fringes have dominated this years runways and red carpets. That being said, as someone with relatively thick, naturally wavy hair, I've often avoided the hairstyle. You see, when I was around 12 years old, I decided I wanted to give a block fringe a go and asked my mum to cut my hair over the kitchen sink. I'm sure you can already tell where this story is going, but let's just say that the blunt, statement style didn't quite work with my wavy hair type, and I found myself having to straighten my hair every single day to get my desired look.

As I've gotten older, I've learnt to embrace my natural texture, but I've still been hesitant to give a fringe a go. However, after admiring lots of fringe hairstyles on social media, I've started to notice more and more people opting for textured fringe haircuts, rather than the straight, block styles that I was used to seeing when growing up. A textured fringe can work for so many different hair types, and there are lots of ways to wear this trend to suit you. I love the effortless, 'I just woke up like this' finish that this style gives, and after writing this article, I think I'm finally ready to call my hairdresser and give the fringe another chance.

As you'll see below, the style is often characterised by subtle layers that blend beautifully into the rest of the hair, and it's all about embracing that natural movement. Keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite inspo pictures that I'm taking to my next appointment...

Textured Fringe Haircut Inspiration:

See how stunning it looks with wavy hair?

So, so chic.

This fringe works for all hair types, so even if you have finer, straighter strands, add in some texture spray and you're good to go.

A textured fringe compliments a bob hairstyle so well.

Just look at that movement!

A fringe adds so much dimension to curly hair.

Throw your hair in a claw clip and let your textured fringe do all the talking for an effortlessly cool look.

Seriously, all the cool girls are opting for this style.

Products You Need For a Textured Fringe:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 SHOP NOW If you want to add texture and movement into your fringe, you can't go wrong with this spray from Living Proof.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino And Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème £21 SHOP NOW To enhance natural curls, try a leave-in cream.

Malin + Goetz Hair Pomade £24 SHOP NOW A little bit of pomade is the perfect way to define your fringe hairstyle.