If You Have Thick, Wavy Hair Like Me, This Is the Fringe Haircut for You

By Grace Lindsay
published

Fringe hairstyles are so on trend right now. I'm seeing so many variations of the haircut on my Instagram and TikTok feeds, not to mention the fact that fringes have dominated this years runways and red carpets. That being said, as someone with relatively thick, naturally wavy hair, I've often avoided the hairstyle. You see, when I was around 12 years old, I decided I wanted to give a block fringe a go and asked my mum to cut my hair over the kitchen sink. I'm sure you can already tell where this story is going, but let's just say that the blunt, statement style didn't quite work with my wavy hair type, and I found myself having to straighten my hair every single day to get my desired look.

As I've gotten older, I've learnt to embrace my natural texture, but I've still been hesitant to give a fringe a go. However, after admiring lots of fringe hairstyles on social media, I've started to notice more and more people opting for textured fringe haircuts, rather than the straight, block styles that I was used to seeing when growing up. A textured fringe can work for so many different hair types, and there are lots of ways to wear this trend to suit you. I love the effortless, 'I just woke up like this' finish that this style gives, and after writing this article, I think I'm finally ready to call my hairdresser and give the fringe another chance.

As you'll see below, the style is often characterised by subtle layers that blend beautifully into the rest of the hair, and it's all about embracing that natural movement. Keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite inspo pictures that I'm taking to my next appointment...

Textured Fringe Haircut Inspiration:

Taylor Hill with a textured fringe haircut

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

See how stunning it looks with wavy hair?

a woman posing with a textured fringe haircut

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

So, so chic.

a woman with a bob hairstyle and textured fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

This fringe works for all hair types, so even if you have finer, straighter strands, add in some texture spray and you're good to go.

a woman sat in a cafe with a bob hairstyle and textured fringe

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

A textured fringe compliments a bob hairstyle so well.

Emily Ratajkowski on the beach with a textured fringe haircut

(Image credit: @emrata)

Just look at that movement!

a woman taking a selfie with a textured fringe haircut

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

A fringe adds so much dimension to curly hair.

a woman posing in the street with a textured fringe

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Throw your hair in a claw clip and let your textured fringe do all the talking for an effortlessly cool look.

Olivia Jade at the beach with a textured fringe haircut

(Image credit: @oliviajade)

Seriously, all the cool girls are opting for this style.

Products You Need For a Textured Fringe:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

If you want to add texture and movement into your fringe, you can't go wrong with this spray from Living Proof.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Rice Amino And Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème

To enhance natural curls, try a leave-in cream.

Malin + Goetz Hair Pomade
Malin + Goetz
Hair Pomade

A little bit of pomade is the perfect way to define your fringe hairstyle.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturising Spray

This texturising spray is an investment, but there's a reason it's so popular.

Explore More:
Hairstyling Haircut Fringe
Grace Lindsay

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸