I Spoke to the Experts—These Hair Colours Are Going to Be Huge This Spring

Spring is finally upon us, and I've never been happier to welcome in the lighter mornings and longer evenings. In fact, I'm so excited for this new season that I've even started storing away my winter coats in favour of lighter jackets and cardigans. Yes, it might still be freezing outside, but at least let me pretend that the warmer weather is on its way.

Although my wardrobe might not be ready to fully transition into spring mode, my hair certainly is. I haven't been to the hairdressers since before Christmas, and it's safe to say that both my roots and my ends are in need of a little TLC. A trim is definitely on the cards, but I'm yet to decide whether to go lighter or embrace my natural brown hair colour for the coming months. In an attempt to help me decide on what to do, I reached out to the incredible team of hair colour experts at Hershesons to ask them what hair colours will be everywhere this spring. I've got to be honest, I was expecting them to say the usual bright blonde and golden tones that come back in style every March, but I was pleasantly surprised to see some new shades in the mix. Their trend predictions have definitely made my decision a whole lot easier, and after reading this, you might find yourself also wanting to refresh your hair colour for the season ahead.

So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for the biggest spring hair colours of 2024...

4 Spring Hair Colours That Are Set To Be Huge In 2024:

1. Chocolate Glaze

First up is 'chocolate glaze' hair. Hailey Bieber recently debuted her dark chocolate hair transformation, so I have no doubt that this colour will be everywhere this spring, and it seems that the experts agree.

"A big colour trend for spring will be chocolate glaze with hints of soft caramel pops throughout the hair," says Shannon Strike, colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia.

I don't know about you, but I think that this hair colour looks so chic and expensive. Plus, the darker shade will be super low maintenance.

Get the look:

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss - Chocolate £19 SHOP NOW For a shiny, 'just left the salon' finish, try using a semi-permanent hair gloss like this one from Josh Wood.

Glaze Super Colour Conditioning Gloss Sleek Espresso £16 £11 SHOP NOW Glaze is also known for its hair gloss products, and this one is the most beautiful, dark chocolate shade.

2. Summer Lift

If you prefer something a little lighter, then you're going to want to know about the 'summer lift' hair trend. According to John Alfred, colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, this trend will be huge this spring.

"Summer lift is all about enhancing, by lightening where the sunlight would naturally lift your hair," he says. "These results are subtle, but if done well, can be impactful. This isn’t about overloading the hair, it’s about strategically placed lightened pieces to brighten your overall look. Normally, your colourists attention should be focused on your hairline and surface pieces. This can be done using foils or by painting freehand, depending on the goal result."

This is the perfect way to subtly lighten your hair for the spring months, without having to commit to a whole new colour.

Get the look:

Olaplex No.5p Blonde Enhancer Toning Conditioner £24 SHOP NOW If you go for blonde highlights, keep them looking fresh with a toning conditioner.

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment £31 SHOP NOW We all know that bleach can leave your hair feeling a little worse for wear, but using a deep conditioning hair mask once a week can help to hydrate your ends.

3. Apricot Blonde

Copper and red tones might have been all the rage in autumn and winter, but this spring it's all about apricot blonde hues. "Beautiful, strawberry, warm golden tones will compliment the spring colours and warmer weathers," says Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia.

I've been seeing these shades all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds, so there's no denying that they are having a moment this spring.

Get the look:

dpHUE Gloss+ in Strawberry £35 SHOP NOW This gloss will help to boost your colour and add vibrancy to the hair.

Bleach London Awkward Peach Super Cool Colour £7 SHOP NOW This non-permanent hair colour cream mask is a super affordable way to keep your hair colour looking fresh.

4. Cream Blonde

Forget bright, bold blonde tones, as this spring is all about creamy colours. "Creamy blonde is a very specific tone of blonde," says James Samuel, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "It’s actually quite difficult to achieve this shade without relying on toner. This is because strands of hair need to be evenly lifted to a very pale yellow. If it’s yellow or white then it won’t have that sparkly shade of blonde that’s not quite gold or platinum. It’s cream! This can be done as highlights, balayage or even a bleach look."

The trick to getting that really expensive-looking finish? "I always finish with a clear gloss for extra sparkle," reveals Samuel.

Get the look:

Kerastase Blond Absolu Shine and Hydrating Duo £64 £51 SHOP NOW This shampoo and treatment duo is designed to nourish dyed, blonde hair.