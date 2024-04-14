The Low-Effort Yet Elegant Way Everyone’s Styling Their Grown-Out Bobs This Spring
If I'm being completely honest, I'm a little bit bored of bob hairstyles. As a beauty editor, I have seen enough bob hair trends to last me a lifetime, and although they all look incredible, I'm ready for something different this spring. It seems I'm not the only one, as after a quick scroll on Instagram, it's clear to me that there is a new style taking over, and this time it requires a little more length. Yep that's right, it seems that everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zendaya is growing out their bob in favour of a longer, layered look that is perfect for the warmer months.
This laidback, low-maintenance style is pretty much all I can think about right now. Not only is it giving me cool, beachy vibes, but thanks to the longer length, you won't have to worry about visiting the hairdresser every few weeks for a trim. Plus, it works for all hair types as you'll see below.
So, whether you're bored of seeing super short hair trends or you're thinking about growing out your bob hairstyle for the spring and summer months, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling to see why the long, layered bob hairstyle might be the new trend for you...
Long, Layered Bob Hairstyle Inspiration:
Subtle waves help give this long, layered bob lots of movement.
Selena Gomez is my ultimate inspo when it comes to layered bobs.
Yep, this trending hairstyle looks incredible with natural curls.
Zendaya recently showed off her blonde, layered bob and it's safe to say that we are all obsessed with this hairstyle.
This cut can help add texture to straight hair.
I love the way this hairstyle looks with a subtle fringe.
For even more definition, don't be afraid to add some highlights.
This hairstyle is perfect for those of you who like the "grungecore" aesthetic.
Ok I'm ready for my spring haircut now.
I'm taking this picture to my hairdresser.
So chic.
Products You Need For a Long, Layered Bob Hairstyle:
This style is all about texture, and this mist will help achieve that effortlessly "undone" finish.
If you have naturally curly hair, a diffuser will help to define your style.
Add volume and freshen up your roots with the Olaplex dry shampoo.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
