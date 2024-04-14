The Low-Effort Yet Elegant Way Everyone’s Styling Their Grown-Out Bobs This Spring

By Grace Lindsay
published

If I'm being completely honest, I'm a little bit bored of bob hairstyles. As a beauty editor, I have seen enough bob hair trends to last me a lifetime, and although they all look incredible, I'm ready for something different this spring. It seems I'm not the only one, as after a quick scroll on Instagram, it's clear to me that there is a new style taking over, and this time it requires a little more length. Yep that's right, it seems that everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zendaya is growing out their bob in favour of a longer, layered look that is perfect for the warmer months.

@cassdimicco long layered bob

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

This laidback, low-maintenance style is pretty much all I can think about right now. Not only is it giving me cool, beachy vibes, but thanks to the longer length, you won't have to worry about visiting the hairdresser every few weeks for a trim. Plus, it works for all hair types as you'll see below.

So, whether you're bored of seeing super short hair trends or you're thinking about growing out your bob hairstyle for the spring and summer months, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling to see why the long, layered bob hairstyle might be the new trend for you...

Long, Layered Bob Hairstyle Inspiration:

@hoskelsa long layered bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Subtle waves help give this long, layered bob lots of movement.

@selenagomez layered bob

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez is my ultimate inspo when it comes to layered bobs.

@jourdandunn taking a selfie with a curly, layered bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @jourdandunn)

Yep, this trending hairstyle looks incredible with natural curls.

Zendaya on the red carpet with a blonde, layered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images Kristy Sparow / Stringer)

Zendaya recently showed off her blonde, layered bob and it's safe to say that we are all obsessed with this hairstyle.

@oliviajade layered bob

(Image credit: @oliviajade)

This cut can help add texture to straight hair.

@emmanuellek_ in Paris with a curly, layered bob

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

I love the way this hairstyle looks with a subtle fringe.

Penelope Cruz posing with a long, layered bob

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

For even more definition, don't be afraid to add some highlights.

@jennaortega long layered bob with a fringe

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

This hairstyle is perfect for those of you who like the "grungecore" aesthetic.

@anaasmood long layered curly bob

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

Ok I'm ready for my spring haircut now.

@juliesfi layered bob

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

I'm taking this picture to my hairdresser.

@rochellehumes layered bob

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

So chic.

Products You Need For a Long, Layered Bob Hairstyle:

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Texture Mist
Hair By Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Texture Mist

This style is all about texture, and this mist will help achieve that effortlessly "undone" finish.

Ouai Matte Pomade
Ouai
Matte Pomade

This pomade is also great for adding texture and volume.

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush
Amika
Blowout Babe Thermal Brush

For bouncy waves, opt for a blowout brush.

Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser
Drybar
The Bouncer Diffuser

If you have naturally curly hair, a diffuser will help to define your style.

Davines Love/ Curl Cream
Davines
Love/ Curl Cream

Don't forget a curl cream!

No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
Olaplex
No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

Add volume and freshen up your roots with the Olaplex dry shampoo.

Living Proof Full Texturising Foam
Living Proof
Full Texturising Foam

For even more volume try a texturising foam.

Bondiboost Sea Salt Texture Spray
BondiBoost
Sea Salt Texture Spray

Want that beachy finish? Opt for a sea salt spray.

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

