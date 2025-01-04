Is It Just Me, Or Are So Many Stylish People Changing Their Hair Colour to This Rich-Looking Shade?

I don't know about you, but I've already seen my fair share of hair transformations this year. It seems that lots of people are embracing the "new year, new me" mindset and switching up their look for January and beyond. If you're wanting to change your hair colour, you may have already come across my guide to the biggest hair colour trends of 2025, which is filled with expert recommendations. One of the key trends for this year is cool brunette shades, but it seems as if there's a particular hue that people can't get enough of. Say hello to "mushroom brown".

I had a look on Google Trends at the start of the year to see what hair colours people were searching for and this was one of the most popular results. You may be thinking, what is mushroom brown hair? Well, as the name suggests, this cool brunette shade features ashy, grey undertones which are reminiscent of a mushroom. It's pretty much the opposite of those warm brown shades we've been seeing for the past year or two, and is a super cool, sophisticated colour to try out in 2025.

Not convinced? I've rounded up some of my favourite mushroom brown hair inspo pics below, and I'd be lying if I said that these looks weren't convincing me to give the trend a go. From mushroom brown highlights to all-over colour, keep on scrolling for some of the coolest looks around...

Mushroom Brown Hair Inspiration

@peterluxhair Lily Rose Depp mushroom brown hair

(Image credit: @peterluxhair)

Mushroom brown balayage? Yes please.

@haileybieber mushroom brown hair

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's cool-toned mushroom brown hair is my 2025 inspo.

@anthonyholguin mushroom brown highlights on hair

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

Grey-toned mushroom brown highlights get a big yes from me.

@emmanuellek_ glossy mushroom brown hair colour

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

A deep mushroom brown hue is perfect for the winter months. Plus, it looks great with a glossy finish.

@cassiskovic mushroom brown bob haircut

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

It doesn't get much chicer than a mushroom brown bob.

@mv.tiangue mushroom brown curly hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

The cool undertones in this style are so stunning.

@emrata mushroom brown hair colour

(Image credit: @emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of this trend.

@jessicaalba mushroom brown hair colour

(Image credit: @jessicaalba)

Transition your mushroom brown hair colour into spring with some cool-toned highlights.

Products You Need for Mushroom Brown Hair

Christophe Robin New Shade Variation Care - Ash Brown
Christophe Robin
New Shade Variation Care - Ash Brown

This nourishing hair mask from Christophe Robin will enhance your cool, ash brown shade.

L'oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo & Rinse Off Serum Set for Damaged Hair
L'oréal Professionnel
Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo & Rinse Off Serum Set for Damaged Hair

Coloured hair needs to be treated with care, and this set works to restore strength and elasticity.

Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss Smoky Brunette Treatment
Josh Wood
Colour Shade Shot Gloss Smoky Brunette Treatment

This semi-permanent hair colour will help to diminish orange and red tones for a cool look.

Repair Mask
UKLASH
Repair Mask

When colouring your hair, I always recommend adding a hydrating hair mask into your weekly routine.

Glaze Super Color Conditioning Gloss Blazing Brown
Glaze
Super Color Conditioning Gloss Blazing Brown

Add mirror-like shine to your hair with this conditioning gloss from Glaze.

