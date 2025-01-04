Is It Just Me, Or Are So Many Stylish People Changing Their Hair Colour to This Rich-Looking Shade?
I don't know about you, but I've already seen my fair share of hair transformations this year. It seems that lots of people are embracing the "new year, new me" mindset and switching up their look for January and beyond. If you're wanting to change your hair colour, you may have already come across my guide to the biggest hair colour trends of 2025, which is filled with expert recommendations. One of the key trends for this year is cool brunette shades, but it seems as if there's a particular hue that people can't get enough of. Say hello to "mushroom brown".
I had a look on Google Trends at the start of the year to see what hair colours people were searching for and this was one of the most popular results. You may be thinking, what is mushroom brown hair? Well, as the name suggests, this cool brunette shade features ashy, grey undertones which are reminiscent of a mushroom. It's pretty much the opposite of those warm brown shades we've been seeing for the past year or two, and is a super cool, sophisticated colour to try out in 2025.
Not convinced? I've rounded up some of my favourite mushroom brown hair inspo pics below, and I'd be lying if I said that these looks weren't convincing me to give the trend a go. From mushroom brown highlights to all-over colour, keep on scrolling for some of the coolest looks around...
Mushroom Brown Hair Inspiration
Mushroom brown balayage? Yes please.
Hailey Bieber's cool-toned mushroom brown hair is my 2025 inspo.
Grey-toned mushroom brown highlights get a big yes from me.
A deep mushroom brown hue is perfect for the winter months. Plus, it looks great with a glossy finish.
It doesn't get much chicer than a mushroom brown bob.
The cool undertones in this style are so stunning.
Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of this trend.
Transition your mushroom brown hair colour into spring with some cool-toned highlights.
Products You Need for Mushroom Brown Hair
This nourishing hair mask from Christophe Robin will enhance your cool, ash brown shade.
Coloured hair needs to be treated with care, and this set works to restore strength and elasticity.
This semi-permanent hair colour will help to diminish orange and red tones for a cool look.
When colouring your hair, I always recommend adding a hydrating hair mask into your weekly routine.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
