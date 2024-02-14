I’ve Always Wanted a Fringe—This Is the Chic, Low-Effort Style I'm Considering

In case you missed it, fringes are back in a big way. Well, they never really ever went away. Fringes—in all their forms, from full fringes to wispy bangs—are a timeless haircut choice. There is a fringe haircut to suit every face shape and hair texture, and many iconic women have made the fringe their signature—just look at the Bardot fringe or Birkin bangs. If you want to make a statement with your haircut, without necessarily chopping off a lot of your hair, then a fringe is the way to go. Right now, messy fringe haircuts are in high demand—both in Google searches and in salons.

“I’m not surprised fringes are so popular at the moment as they can really transform a hairstyle," says British Hairdresser of the Year and global creative director for Toni & Guy, Cos Sakkas. "A fringe will add another dimension to a short haircut, or update a longer hairstyle, and create a focal point to the face. It can totally change someone’s look in an instant.”

If you're ready to go for the chop, scroll ahead for the best messy fringe haircut ideas we've saved.

Messy Fringe Haircut Ideas

Emily Ratajkowski's face-framing Bardot fringe has lots of choppy layers that give it that cool-girl texture.

Taylor Hill's bixie haircut with a messy fringe is perfection.

Further proof that the messy fringe looks amazing paired with short hair.

A wispy fringe works beautifully on curly hair textures too.

I'm obsessed with this side-swept braided look.

Hair up and a messy fringe are a match made in heaven.

Longer fringes allow you to style them swept back—case in point with this chic pixie haircut.

A curly fringe is a great idea when embracing your natural hair texture.

I love how much shape and volume this fringe has.

How to Style a Messy-Fringe Haircut

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray £45 SHOP NOW This cult texturising spray gives hair the perfect amount of grit to create that nonchalant, just-rolled-out-of-bed hair.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW A matte pomade helps to add definition to choppy fringes and helps them to stay in place too.

Living Proof Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo 198ml £21.25 SHOP NOW Fringes can be prone to getting greasy faster than the rest of your hair, so keep a dry shampoo on standby to mop up excess oil and help give your fringe extra oomph.

