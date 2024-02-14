I’ve Always Wanted a Fringe—This Is the Chic, Low-Effort Style I'm Considering

By Eleanor Vousden
In case you missed it, fringes are back in a big way. Well, they never really ever went away. Fringes—in all their forms, from full fringes to wispy bangs—are a timeless haircut choice. There is a fringe haircut to suit every face shape and hair texture, and many iconic women have made the fringe their signature—just look at the Bardot fringe or Birkin bangs. If you want to make a statement with your haircut, without necessarily chopping off a lot of your hair, then a fringe is the way to go. Right now, messy fringe haircuts are in high demand—both in Google searches and in salons.

“I’m not surprised fringes are so popular at the moment as they can really transform a hairstyle," says British Hairdresser of the Year and global creative director for Toni & Guy, Cos Sakkas. "A fringe will add another dimension to a short haircut, or update a longer hairstyle, and create a focal point to the face. It can totally change someone’s look in an instant.”

@juliesfi with messy fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If you're ready to go for the chop, scroll ahead for the best messy fringe haircut ideas we've saved.

Messy Fringe Haircut Ideas

Emily Ratajkowski with fringe

(Image credit: GETTY)

Emily Ratajkowski's face-framing Bardot fringe has lots of choppy layers that give it that cool-girl texture.

Taylor Hill with messy fringe

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

Taylor Hill's bixie haircut with a messy fringe is perfection.

@alyssainthecity with messy fringe on short hair

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Further proof that the messy fringe looks amazing paired with short hair.

@emmanuellek_ with curly fringe

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

A wispy fringe works beautifully on curly hair textures too.

@by.regiina with braided fringe

(Image credit: @by.regiina)

I'm obsessed with this side-swept braided look.

@cassdimicco with messy fringe

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Hair up and a messy fringe are a match made in heaven.

@isabel_hendrix with messy fringe on short pixie haircut

(Image credit: @isabel_hendrix)

Longer fringes allow you to style them swept back—case in point with this chic pixie haircut.

@frannfyne with curly fringe

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

A curly fringe is a great idea when embracing your natural hair texture.

@lauraelizabethklein with messy fringe

(Image credit: @lauraelizabethklein)

I love how much shape and volume this fringe has.

How to Style a Messy-Fringe Haircut

oribe dry texturising spray
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray

This cult texturising spray gives hair the perfect amount of grit to create that nonchalant, just-rolled-out-of-bed hair.

OUAI Matte Pomade 50ml
Ouai
Matte Pomade

A matte pomade helps to add definition to choppy fringes and helps them to stay in place too.

Living Proof, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo 198ml
Living Proof
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo 198ml

Fringes can be prone to getting greasy faster than the rest of your hair, so keep a dry shampoo on standby to mop up excess oil and help give your fringe extra oomph.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.

Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.

When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.
