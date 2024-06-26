I Thought I Was Over Bobs Until I Noticed Everyone Searching for This Chic Short Hairstyle

Bobs have been one of the most sought-after hairstyles for a while now. From the blunt bob to the stacked bob and even the Italian bob, there has been plenty of inspiration for those of you wanting to get the chop. However, come spring I had started to notice more and more people opting for longer hairstyles for festival season and beyond, and I myself had decided to grow my hair out for the warmer months. That was until I came across a certain hairstyle that had me fall in love with the bob all over again.

You see, the other morning I was having a look on Google Trends to see what beauty products were proving popular and I noticed that a lot of people were searching for layered bob hairstyles with fringes. After doing a bit of research myself (and by research I mean looking at some of my favourite accounts on Instagram), I quickly released why people are keen to find out more about this look.

As you'll see below, this bob trend is really chic. Not only do the layers add beautiful movement to the somewhat static hairstyle, but the addition of a fringe makes the whole haircut look so elegant. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need on what I think will be one of the biggest bob trends of the season...

Layered Bob With Fringe Inspiration

1. Layered Bob With Full Fringe

The chicest bob I've ever seen.

2. Curly Layered Bob With Fringe

This hairstyle looks amazing with natural curls.

3. Choppy Layered Bob

I love everything about this look.

4. Flicky Layered Bob

Lily Allen is always one step ahead of the trends.

5. Layered Bob With Wispy Fringe

A wispy fringe compliments this hairstyle perfectly.

6. Highlighted Layered Bob

Highlights can add even more dimension to this look.

7. Short Layered Bob

Taylor Hill's super short bob looks so elegant with her feathered fringe.

8. Grungy Layered Bob With Fringe

I couldn't do this roundup and not include Jenna Ortega's signature layered bob.

9. Layered Bob With Side-Swept Fringe

This is the photo I'm taking to the salon.

Products You Need for a Layered Bob With a Fringe

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 SHOP NOW Keep your bob (and fringe) looking full and healthy with the Uklash Hair Growth Serum.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW This pomade is great for adding texture to your layers.

Davines More Inside This Is a Dry Texturizer £28 SHOP NOW Don't forget a texturising spray, too!