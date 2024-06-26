I Thought I Was Over Bobs Until I Noticed Everyone Searching for This Chic Short Hairstyle

Grace Lindsay
By
published

Bobs have been one of the most sought-after hairstyles for a while now. From the blunt bob to the stacked bob and even the Italian bob, there has been plenty of inspiration for those of you wanting to get the chop. However, come spring I had started to notice more and more people opting for longer hairstyles for festival season and beyond, and I myself had decided to grow my hair out for the warmer months. That was until I came across a certain hairstyle that had me fall in love with the bob all over again.

You see, the other morning I was having a look on Google Trends to see what beauty products were proving popular and I noticed that a lot of people were searching for layered bob hairstyles with fringes. After doing a bit of research myself (and by research I mean looking at some of my favourite accounts on Instagram), I quickly released why people are keen to find out more about this look.

As you'll see below, this bob trend is really chic. Not only do the layers add beautiful movement to the somewhat static hairstyle, but the addition of a fringe makes the whole haircut look so elegant. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need on what I think will be one of the biggest bob trends of the season...

Layered Bob With Fringe Inspiration

1. Layered Bob With Full Fringe

@juliesfi with a brunette layered bob and a blunt fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

The chicest bob I've ever seen.

2. Curly Layered Bob With Fringe

@anaasmood curly bob with fringe

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

This hairstyle looks amazing with natural curls.

3. Choppy Layered Bob

@lefevrediary wearing a Chanel outfit with a layered bob and a fringe

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

I love everything about this look.

4. Flicky Layered Bob

@lilyallen taking a selfie with a layered bob and a fringe

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

Lily Allen is always one step ahead of the trends.

5. Layered Bob With Wispy Fringe

@selenagomez taking a selfie with a curly bob and a wispy fringe

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

A wispy fringe compliments this hairstyle perfectly.

6. Highlighted Layered Bob

A woman with a naturally curly layered bob and blonde highlights

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

Highlights can add even more dimension to this look.

7. Short Layered Bob

@taylor_hill in a pink dress with a short bob and a fringe

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

Taylor Hill's super short bob looks so elegant with her feathered fringe.

8. Grungy Layered Bob With Fringe

@jennaortega layered bob

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

I couldn't do this roundup and not include Jenna Ortega's signature layered bob.

9. Layered Bob With Side-Swept Fringe

@billiepiper with a layered bob and a fringe

(Image credit: @billiepiper)

This is the photo I'm taking to the salon.

Products You Need for a Layered Bob With a Fringe

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum
UKLASH
Hair Growth Serum

Keep your bob (and fringe) looking full and healthy with the Uklash Hair Growth Serum.

OUAI MATTE POMADE
Ouai
Matte Pomade

This pomade is great for adding texture to your layers.

DAVINES MORE INSIDE THIS IS A DRY TEXTURIZER
Davines
More Inside This Is a Dry Texturizer

Don't forget a texturising spray, too!

LARRY KING HAIRCARE FLYAWAY WITH ME KIT
Larry King Hair
Flyaway With Me Kit

A flyaway kit is great for keeping your fringe in place.

Explore More:
Short Hairstyles
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸