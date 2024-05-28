10 Elevated Festival Hair Looks You Can Actually Re-Create From the Field

Although today's weather might suggest otherwise, festival season is in full swing and I couldn't be happier about it. To me, nothing says summer like a festival with friends. Whether you're going all out at Glastonbury or attending something a little more low-key, it's the perfect time to have fun with your outfits and your festival makeup.

One thing I personally love to experiment with is my hair. I tend to wear the same hairstyle pretty much everyday in summer, but when it comes to festival season, I always enjoy switching things up and trying something new.

That being said, no one wants to spend hours doing their hair at a festival, and if you're staying for a few days, then you probably won't have access to your usual hair tools. But not to worry, as I've spent the last few days researching lots of festival hairstyles, and it turns out that there are so many elevated looks that are easy to recreate. Interested? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for all the inspiration you need...

10 of the Easiest Festival Hairstyles to Try This Summer

1. Mermaid Waves

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

First up are mermaid waves. These waves give a relaxed, laid-back feel to the hair that is perfect for festival season. The best bit? You don't even need a curling iron. Simply plait your hair the night before and apply some sea salt spray the next morning for added texture.

2. Plaits

Speaking of plaits, these pigtails are so fun. Again, this hairstyle will take minutes to achieve, just make sure to have lots of hair elastics to hand. You can also pull some face-framing strands of hair out of your plaits like Hailey Bieber for a relaxed finish.

3. Claw Clips

Nothing says summer like a half-up, half-down hairstyle secured with a fun, floral claw clip. I always carry these clips with me when I'm at a festival as they are perfect for putting your hair up if you get a bit hot, and they give the impression that you've spent hours getting ready.

4. Oversized Scrunchies

Ponytails are super stylish right now, and an oversized scrunchie will immediately take this hairstyle to the next level.

5. Slicked-Back Bun

This hairstyle is great for second or third day hair. Simply grab some hair gel and secure your hair into a slicked-back bun. It takes seconds and will look so elevated and chic.

6. Side Part

The side part is set to be one of the biggest hairstyles this summer, and this trend also works great with second or third day hair. Simply part your hair to the side of your choice and secure with some hair gel for a super cool finish. I personally think this would look great with a bob hairstyle.

7. Natural Texture

No one wants to spend hours doing their hair at a festival, so why not embrace your natural texture instead? The trick to this is to take a couple of products in your bag that you know will help to define your natural style.

8. Bubble Braid

This is one of those hairstyles that looks really complicated but is actually really easy to do. Simply secure your hair into a ponytail then add the "bubbles" by taking some clear elastics and securing in place, before gently teasing the hair to add volume.

9. Bows

Want to throw your hair into a low ponytail or bun but still want it to look fun? It couldn't be easier than adding a bow. These hair accessories are everywhere right now and there's no denying how cute they are.

10. Wavy Ponytail

As mentioned above, ponytails are seriously stylish right now, and a wavy ponytail is so on trend this festival season. If you are blessed with natural curls or waves, then you can create this look in seconds, but if not, invest in some texture spray to give your ponytail added movement.

Products You Need For Festival Hairstyles

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray Travel Size £15 SHOP NOW This travel-sized spray from Bumble and Bumble is great for adding beachy texture to the hair.

Urban Outfitters Tropical Flower Claw Clip £12 SHOP NOW How cute is this floral claw clip?

Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème £21 SHOP NOW This leave-in cream will help to define curls.

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel £22 SHOP NOW An essential for those slicked-back styles.