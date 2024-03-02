I'm Taking All My Spring Hair Inspo From French Women—4 Elevated Ideas I've Saved
Fact: Spring is *the* time to switch up your hair. The new season is the ideal time to hit refresh on your look, whether it be with a new haircut, hair colour or simply tapping in to some spring hair trends to inspire your next hairstyle moment. One place I return to time and time again to get fresh ideas is seeing what French women are doing with their tresses. The French fashion set have a way of making their hair look effortlessly cool in a way I can only wish to emulate. Somehow, the French have collectively mastered the art of making their hair look chic in a simple, uncomplicated way. There's no complicated hot-brush blowouts here, because they know exactly how to make the most of their hair without following fleeting trends. This is timeless hair at its best.
If you're looking for some ideas to elevate your hair for spring 2024, scroll ahead to see the chicest French-inspired hair ideas I've saved, from cut suggestions to low-key styling options.
4 French-Girl-Inspired Hair Updates for Spring 2024
1. Full Fringe
Fringes are firmly back on the agenda again for 2024, but they never truly went away in the first place. After all, this is a timeless haircut choice that some of the most iconic and stylish women have worn and continue to wear. Whatever your hair length, a fuller fringe is a chic choice if you want a change your look, but don't want to have a drastic cut of your lengths. It instantly makes you look more stylish, and can be grown out into a curtain fringe.
A full fringe paired with a red lipstick is such a timeless beauty look.
Get the look:
Fringes look their best when they are a little bit dishevelled and imperfect. A spritz of a texturising mist is enough to give it some volume and that 'undone' feel through the lengths.
A round brush is a must for styling a full fringe if you have straight hair for a sleek and bouncy finish. This small one from Beauty Pie is the perfect size for fringe styling.
Curly fringes will benefit from a lightweight curl cream that adds featherlight hold and hydration.
2. Sunkissed Colour
With warm weather finally on the horizon it makes sense to add warmth to the lengths of your hair too, whether it be through highlights or balayage. Hairstylists are championing warm tones again instead of cool-toned blonde, so try experimenting with honey or buttery blonde hues, or caramel tones on darker hair to add a touch of sun-kissed colour, even if the UK weather hasn't quite caught up yet.
Brunettes can jump on board the look with warm blonde tones such as caramel and toffee.
Get the look:
A good shampoo will make your hair colour shine—this one by Templespa has become a new favourite in my routine to keep my bayalage looking fresh.
Use a colour-correcting mask regularly to keep your hair colour refresh in between salon visits. This one counteracts the brassy tones that lightened hair can be prone to.
One of the most common culprits behind hair colour turning brassy is hard water. This shower filter removes the minerals and metals that can prematurely dull your hair colour, all while leaving your hair and scalp feeling in better condition too.
3. '90s Bob
Bob haircuts might have been the biggest trend over the past year, but French girls prove that they've long been a timeless haircut. We're seeing longer variations of the blunt '90s bob, which is not only suits everyone, but is a great option if you don't want to go too short. The shoulder-skimming length is also easy to grow out, too.
Further evidence that blunt bobs are always a chic look.
Get the look:
For an ultra sleek finish, make Colorwow's Dream Coat part of your rotation. It makes frizz disappear while leaving your hair smooth and glossy. It also makes your lengths waterproof—ideal for unpredictable spring weather.
For smooth and straight styles, it's hard to beat GHD's latest Chronos straighteners which give a sleek result every time.
Fine hair can be prone to flatness at the roots, but this spray adds weight volume and hold to give your hair oomph.
4. Low Bun
The French sure know how to make an off-duty look feel pulled together, and a low bun is always a great option for when you want to look chic, or if you simply just want to skip your hair wash day. Simply sweep your hair back, twist into a bun and secure at the nape of the neck for a cic silhouette.
Get the look:
From styling edges to smoothing flyaways, Larry King's Flyaway With Me Kit comes with me everywhere.
For a sleek slicked-back bun, this wax stick ensures your style stays in place all day.
PSA: French pins are the new claw clips. Simply twist your hair around the pin and thread the tip through your bun to secure.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.
Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.
When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.
