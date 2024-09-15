Okay, These Beauty Looks at the Emmys Are Everything

If you're someone who loves red carpet beauty moments as much as we do—especially when they feature our favorite television stars—2024 is the year of double the pleasure and double the fun. (For context, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last September, the 2023 Emmys were delayed and, ultimately, hosted earlier this year in January.)

We're back to regularly scheduled Emmys programming just eight months later, and we're hardly complaining. In fact, our anticipation has reached an all-time high as we giddily await the top-notch glam that's sure to grace the red carpet. From swoon-worthy hairstyles to A+ makeup moments and a whole lot of wow-inducing manicures in between, we're dropping the must-see red carpet beauty looks from this year's Emmy Awards below. Keep scrolling—these are too good not to screenshot.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

We always count on Viola Davis to bring stunning, jewel-toned pops of color to the red carpet. This year, her classic red lip is everything.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

It's not an Emmys red carpet until Jennifer Aniston has arrived looking perfectly sun-kissed.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores)

We couldn't wait for the Shōgun cast to arrive on the red carpet. Moeka Hoshi kept her look demure with a light mauve lip, a flick of eyeliner, and the perfect ash-blonde pixie.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner)

We're swooning over the way Naomi Watts's bright crimson lip pops against her emerald dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Mindy Kaling is positively glowing. We can't stop eyeing her perfect-for-fall chestnut-hued lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Sofía Vergara complemented her fiery gown with muted rose gold makeup. See that gorgeous shimmer on her eyes?!

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

We're loving the balletcore vibe Reese Witherspoon's elegant updo and nude-bronze makeup are oozing on the Emmys red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

One of the night's biggest beauty trends? Old Hollywood glamour. Rita Ora and her lush finger waves absolutely perfected it.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

We can't get enough of Eiza González's Cherry Coke hair color and the pretty pink accents on the actor's flushed lips and cheeks.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Greta Lee is the epitome of elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores)

Saoirse Ronan's beauty aesthetic is effortlessly glamorous. Soft waves, rosy lips, and a touch of inky black eyeliner finish off her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores)

We can't stop staring at Anna Sawai's perfect chignon and fluttery lashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Between her voluminous curls, sculpted cheekbones, and vampy lip, Ella Purnell's beauty vibe feels very Studio 54. We love it.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Susan)

We waited all evening for Selena Gomez's red carpet arrival, and her sweeping cat eye, nude lips, and ultra-sleek strands don't disappoint. We'll be copying the look all season long.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Always ethereal, Dakota Fanning's peachy pout, dewy skin, and soft blonde strands get an A++.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Quinta Brunson's Emmys look screams "1920s Old Hollywood glamour."