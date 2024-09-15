Okay, These Beauty Looks at the Emmys Are Everything
If you're someone who loves red carpet beauty moments as much as we do—especially when they feature our favorite television stars—2024 is the year of double the pleasure and double the fun. (For context, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last September, the 2023 Emmys were delayed and, ultimately, hosted earlier this year in January.)
We're back to regularly scheduled Emmys programming just eight months later, and we're hardly complaining. In fact, our anticipation has reached an all-time high as we giddily await the top-notch glam that's sure to grace the red carpet. From swoon-worthy hairstyles to A+ makeup moments and a whole lot of wow-inducing manicures in between, we're dropping the must-see red carpet beauty looks from this year's Emmy Awards below. Keep scrolling—these are too good not to screenshot.
We always count on Viola Davis to bring stunning, jewel-toned pops of color to the red carpet. This year, her classic red lip is everything.
It's not an Emmys red carpet until Jennifer Aniston has arrived looking perfectly sun-kissed.
We couldn't wait for the Shōgun cast to arrive on the red carpet. Moeka Hoshi kept her look demure with a light mauve lip, a flick of eyeliner, and the perfect ash-blonde pixie.
We're swooning over the way Naomi Watts's bright crimson lip pops against her emerald dress.
Mindy Kaling is positively glowing. We can't stop eyeing her perfect-for-fall chestnut-hued lipstick.
Sofía Vergara complemented her fiery gown with muted rose gold makeup. See that gorgeous shimmer on her eyes?!
We're loving the balletcore vibe Reese Witherspoon's elegant updo and nude-bronze makeup are oozing on the Emmys red carpet.
One of the night's biggest beauty trends? Old Hollywood glamour. Rita Ora and her lush finger waves absolutely perfected it.
We can't get enough of Eiza González's Cherry Coke hair color and the pretty pink accents on the actor's flushed lips and cheeks.
Greta Lee is the epitome of elegance.
Saoirse Ronan's beauty aesthetic is effortlessly glamorous. Soft waves, rosy lips, and a touch of inky black eyeliner finish off her look.
We can't stop staring at Anna Sawai's perfect chignon and fluttery lashes.
Between her voluminous curls, sculpted cheekbones, and vampy lip, Ella Purnell's beauty vibe feels very Studio 54. We love it.
We waited all evening for Selena Gomez's red carpet arrival, and her sweeping cat eye, nude lips, and ultra-sleek strands don't disappoint. We'll be copying the look all season long.
Always ethereal, Dakota Fanning's peachy pout, dewy skin, and soft blonde strands get an A++.
Quinta Brunson's Emmys look screams "1920s Old Hollywood glamour."
Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over four years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor. She considers her day-to-day beauty aesthetic very low-maintenance and relies on staples like clear brow serum (from Kimiko!), Lawless's Lip Plumping Mask in Cherry Vanilla, and an eyelash curler. For special occasions or days when she's taking more meetings or has an event, she'll wear anything and everything from Charlotte Tilbury (the foundations are game-changing), some shimmer on her lids (Stila and Róen do it best), and a few coats of the best mascara-type product on earth, Surratt's Noir Lash Tint.