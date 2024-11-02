I've Done the Research—This Rich, Glossy Hair Colour Is the Key to Looking Elegant This Winter

There's nothing better than starting the new season with a fresh hair colour to compliment your winter wardrobe. During this time of year people tend to opt for deeper, richer tones, and in my opinion these shades look so elegant. Pair them with a glossy finish and you've got yourself a match made in heaven.

From chocolate cherry hair colours to chestnut brown hues, there's definitely a theme this season, and this latest trend is no exception. After having a look on Google Trends, I noticed more and more people searching for caramel hair inspiration, and I can totally see why. Although this chic, creamy brown hair colour is nothing new, there are lots of ways to wear it in 2024, from super glossy finishes to subtle caramel balayage and even copper caramel tones.

The warm, rich shade is such a timeless choice and is bound to see you through winter and beyond. Plus, it will pair beautifully with this season's biggest fashion colour trends, from burgundy to navy and olive green. If you're thinking of giving the caramel hair trend a go, I've rounded up some of my favourite looks below, so keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite pictures to take to the salon...

Caramel Hair Colour Inspiration

1. Glossy Caramel

As mentioned above, this colour looks great with a glossy finish as it helps to enhance the warm brown shade. There are lots of ways to achieve this, from in-salon treatments to at-home hair masks.

2. Caramel Balayage

If you don't fancy a full hair transformation, why not try caramel balayage? This is such a great way to bring a little more dimension to brunette locks.

3. Caramel Highlights

Highlights are another great way to add dimension to the hair, and I'm obsessed with Beyoncé's caramel money pieces.

4. Copper Caramel

Copper hair is so on trend for autumn and winter, but this copper caramel shade takes the trend to the next level.

5. Deep Caramel

This caramel shade works beautifully with deeper brunette tones as you can see from the picture above.

6. Blonde Caramel

It also works well with lighter hair tones. The creamy hue will help to give your blonde hair a softer finish that is perfect for winter.

7. Creamy Caramel

This is the picture I'm taking to the hairdressers. I love how warm and glossy Jennifer Lopez's hair looks.

8. True Caramel

If you want to fully embrace the trend, why not go for a full caramel hair transformation? Just be prepared to get a lot of compliments...

Products You Need for Caramel Hair:

Color Wow Dream Clean Normal to Thick Duo £43 £32 SHOP NOW Protect your new caramel hair with this colour security shampoo and conditioner duo from Color Wow.

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Caramel Glaze £16 £13 SHOP NOW This caramel hair mask will add a wash of temporary colour to your hair. It's perfect for trying out the trend or topping up your colour in-between salon appointments.

Glaze Super Gloss Caramel Lights £16 SHOP NOW This gloss is great for those of you with caramel highlights or balayage.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner £28 SHOP NOW A leave-in conditioner will help give your hair that soft, glossy finish. Plus, this one smells incredible.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Hair Treatment £33 £29 SHOP NOW This at-home hair treatment will give you salon-worthy shine.