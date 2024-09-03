The Internet Loves This Underrated Ingredient to Nourish, Soften, and Add Shine to Hair

When it comes to haircare, we have so many product options at our fingertips—not just shampoo and conditioner but reparative hair masks, growth-boosting serums, nourishing oils, and scalp treatments. Indeed, it's now possible to have a haircare routine to rival your skincare regime, with multiple steps to help target concerns ranging from dry ends to an oily scalp.

However, of course, sometimes simple really is best. If you prefer a low maintenance haircare routine, then it's understandable that aside from your shampoo and conditioner you may only want just one other product.

Personally, I love (and dare I say need) a multi-step haircare routine but if I was to strip things back, a hair oil would be an absolutely non-negotiable for me. Since they can be used in multiple ways—as an overnight mask, as a leave-in split ends treatment, or even as a frizz-smoothing, shine-boosting styling product—they have multiple benefits.

The likes of argan oil and rosemary oil have proven particularly popular in recent years, and can now be found within some of the bestselling haircare products on the market. However, searches are on the rise for batana oil, a lesser known (but still super effective) plant-derived oil. To learn more, I spoke to dermatologist Sonia Khorana for her verdict on this buzzy ingredient.

What Is Batana Oil?

First things first, what exactly is batana oil? "It's an oil extracted from the American palm tree that is native to Central and South America," says Khorana. "It can be used to hydrate and moisturize the scalp."

What are the Benefits of Batana Oil?

"Batana oil is often used for hair and skin," explains Khorana. "It has a smoky, tobacco-like, earthy scent, but that tends to go away once you rub it in and it doesn’t linger."

Like other plant-derived oils, batana oil is full of nutrients which can help to moisturize your hair and skin. "It’s rich in fatty acids like oleic acid, palmitic acid, linoleic acid, and stearic acid, which all help to moisturize the hair and scalp to increase shine and strength," she adds.

Can Batana Oil Help Hair to Grow?

There are currently no studies on batana oil for hair health or hair growth, and according to Khorana you'll need more than just a simple oil to do the trick. However, if you're after an oil to help soften and nourish your hair, and support a healthy scalp, it's a great option. "Batana oil contains carotenoids, particularly alpha and beta carotenes, which are beneficial for scalp health but cannot actually regrow your hair," she says.

Are There Any Side Effects To Using Batana Oil?

According to Khorana, batana oil is suitable for all hair types and textures, so there's no need to be concerned about any unusual side effects. "As with any oil, the only risk is potentially weighing down your hair, but you can’t really overuse it," she explains. "Batana oil might be a bit too rich for some fine hair types however, and individuals with nut allergies should exercise caution when using batana oil."

Alternatives To Batana Oil

Batana oil is rarely used as an ingredient within formulations and isn't easy to source on its own. For similarly nourishing, shine-boosting benefits, Khorana recommends looking for hair products that contain ingredients like argan oil, castor oil, rosemary oil, and pumpkin seed oil. If you're specifically after an ingredient with hair growth benefits, she advises speaking to your GP about minoxidil, an ingredient with proven abilities as a hair loss treatment.

Shop Batana Oil

Shop Alternatives to Batana Oil

OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil $11 SHOP NOW For shine and softness, this oil is one of my go-tos. I love that the texture isn't too heavy or greasy—and it also smells amazing.

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair $17 SHOP NOW So many of my friends swear by rosemary oil for hair growth and scalp health, and I have to say, the results I've seen are seriously impressive. This is a popular one, which combines rosemary oil with almond and sunflower oils to reduce any chance of irritation.

Jamaican Mango & Lime Original Black Castor Oil $13 SHOP NOW Castor oil has long since been hailed for its hair health benefits, and you'll find it in many hair masks, treatments, and conditioners. This leave-in solution is another bestseller, which can be used from scalp to ends.

K18 Hair Molecular Repair Hair Oil $65 SHOP NOW This leave-in hair oil uses a blend of natural oils, including sunflower and avocado, and squalane, to nourish hair and smooth frizz and flyaways for without leaving any unwanted residue. What's more, it's boosted with a patented peptide blend which helps to tackle the deeper-level damage that can cause frizz—for a smoother, sleeker appearance in the long term.

Moroccanoil Treatment Original $48 SHOP NOW This is one of the first hair oils I ever used, and I return to it again and again. The vitamin-boosted argan oil blend can be used as a leave-in mask (I like to keep it in overnight), to detangle wet hair post-shower, and as a styling treatment on dry hair.

Ouai Hair Oil $30 SHOP NOW If you want shine and softeness, look no further. A blend of galanga, argan, ama, and borage oils, enhanced with floral extracts, this weightless, dry-textured oil adds instant shine.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.