Do you have curly hair? Have you been scouring the internet for tips and tricks on how to make the most out of your locks? Well, you've come to the right place. Welcome to our first Curl Power Issue—a place where curly-haired folks can have empowering conversations, exchange tips, and discover the products that are helping us embrace our natural texture in all its glory.
Group Executive Director, Branded Content and Beauty
Caitie Schlisserman is an L.A.-based executive director with over a decade of branded content and editorial experience. She joined Who What Wear in 2014 as the first branded content editor and has worked her way up to overseeing a team of talented branded content editors and the beauty department of the media revenue team. Before Who What Wear, Caitie helped launch FabFitFun's first subscription box and worked at a beauty startup where she assisted in successfully launching the editorial department.