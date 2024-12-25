Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

By simply wearing a black pinafore dress, puff-sleeve blouse, knee socks, Mary Jane shoes, and signature pink hair bow, somehow one fictional 6-year-old New Yorker has successfully captured the attention of fashion and beauty lovers since her 1950s inception. I'm talking, of course, about Eloise: arguably the single most recognizable resident at the world-famous Plaza Hotel in New York City, one who became a full-time fashion icon before even reaching grade school. Before Charlotte York, Rachel Green, or Blair Waldorf ever graced our screens, we were introduced to this high-society princess with a penchant for the coquette and chaotic.

In case you've yet to meet her, here are the basics: Eloise (yes, just Eloise—author Kay Thompson never shared a last name) is a fashion-forward kindergartner who spends her days ruling the residents and staff of The Plaza Hotel with a lot of laughs—and even more pink—all while in the care of Nanny. We get the sense early on that her mother works in or has a connection to the fashion world, as she is described in the series as "knowing Coco Chanel and other important people." Whoever this mysterious woman is, she's passed on her impeccable sense of style to Eloise.

It all begs the question: What pretty things would Eloise prefer if she were a 20-something residing in The Plaza's penthouse? We may have an idea. Below, find all the products we imagine she would use in her modern beauty routine, from a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow that sits quite comfortably on the head in true, grown-up Eloise fashion.

Davines This Is a Shimmering Mist $38 SHOP NOW Eloise appreciates any opportunity to add hints of glamour to her everyday life. As an adult, we believe, she would embrace that even more with this shimmering hair mist. It's a lightweight, non-oily finishing spray that adds extra shine to strands for a silky, frizz-free finish. For someone who's long struggled with taming her blonde bob, this would be the perfect option.

Emi Jay Halo Hair Oil $38 SHOP NOW After styling her hair in what we could only imagine to be a chic French bob, Eloise would use this finishing shine oil to keep frizz at bay while rushing to and from events at the hotel (aka any opportunity to meddle in the affairs of others). Because what else would she do on a slow afternoon? It's even formulated with sparkles that catch the light when shaken.

Jennifer Behr Lennox Bow Barrette $383 SHOP NOW No hairstyle of Eloise's would be complete without a chic hair bow. While Eloise is spotted throughout the series sporting a pink ribbon, every now and then we imagine she'd switch things up with a velvet option—especially when she sees this hand-embroidered number adorned with Czech crystal pearls. The best part? You can secure the accessory wherever you see fit. For Eloise, there's a good chance it would be on the top of her head.

Lelt NY Giselle Sheer Embellished Headband in Blush $158 SHOP NOW Perhaps Eloise would upgrade her everyday pink bow to something a little more clean and streamlined with a touch of glam. We imagine she'd reach for this blush-toned sheer headband with crystalized embellishments for a night on the town. After all, she'll always love bows, but she holds a special place in her heart for anything that earns her endless compliments.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume $44 SHOP NOW There's been a renewed interest in hair perfume, and we believe Eloise would gladly jump on the trend with Gisou's viral honey-infused formula. Created to refresh the hair, this hair perfume is enriched with honey and argan oil to nourish, hydrate, and add shine. Wherever Eloise goes, hotel guests and staff will enjoy a trail of blooming flowers in her wake.

Dior Miss Dior Body Oil $75 SHOP NOW Based on Eloise's interest in all things French (she speaks it fluently in both made-for-TV movies) and her mother's appreciation for haute couture, it's safe to assume Eloise would definitely be a Dior girl. Since she has places to go and people to see, we believe she would use Dior's Miss Dior Body Oil the second she hops out of the bath for extended wear time before layering the Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum.

Maison Millais Eloise at the Plaza Eau de Parfum $69 SHOP NOW Let's be honest—if Eloise came across a fruity floral fragrance inspired by her escapades throughout The Plaza and love affair with all things pink, she would never stop wearing it. Maison Millais's Eloise at the Plaza Eau de Parfum combines notes of bright lemon primofiore, bitter orange, bergamot, rose, juniper berry, and balsam fir to bottle her rambunctious energy and style.

Chloé L'Eau de Parfum Lumineuse Eau de Parfum $168 SHOP NOW We all know Eloise has a sparkling personality, so why not wear a fragrance that reflects it? This Chloé Eau de Parfum is built around luminous rose against a base of smooth vanilla from Madagascar, jasmine sambac, amber, and patchouli. While the scent is elegant, it's also youthful and free-spirited. Plus, its housed in a gorgeous pleated glass bottle, crowned with a hand-tied ribbon stitched with pink thread. I mean, how Eloise is that?

Hotel Lobby New York Reed Diffuser $24 SHOP NOW Apart from a trip to Paris, the bulk of Eloise's stories take place in New York City. That said, she's become one of the city's most recognizable characters—so it only makes sense she'd adore a home fragrance that exudes cool NYC energy. With notes of glowing amber and soft woods, the New York Reed Diffuser is exactly how we would imagine a modern-day Eloise scents her space.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Scented Home Candle $40 SHOP NOW Eloise strikes us as someone with an appreciation for rose notes, so we believe this elegant home candle would be a favorite of hers to burn. It evokes soft, blooming peonies balanced with a touch of soothing blush suede and juicy red apple. This could easily be one of her go-to gifts for her loved ones (and we all know Eloise has a knack for coming up with the best presents).

Chantecaiile Cheek Gelée Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush in Happy $48 SHOP NOW The illustrator behind Eloise and her antics, Hilary Knight, always portrayed her with vibrant, flushed cheeks (likely from all the running around she was doing in the hotel). As an adult, Eloise wouldn't be wreaking as much havoc, but she may have the same rosy flush with the help of effortless products, like Chantecaille's Cheek Gelée Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush in Happy.