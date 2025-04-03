This SPF Smells So Good It Had a 1700-Person Waiting List—Now There's a White Lotus–Coded Perfume to Match

(Image credit: Vacation)

Let's take a quick stroll down memory lane, shall we? The year is 2021, and we've witnessed some pretty iconic pop culture moments. Olivia Rodrigo released her "Drivers License" single. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their iconic Oprah interview. (I can hear her now: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?") The White Lotus season 1 premiered on HBO during the summer. And just a few weeks later, cult SPF brand Vacation launched its Chardonnay Oil to a waiting list of 1700 loyalists.

Infused with chardonnay grape-seed oil for a glossy—never greasy—shine, the SPF 30 solution became an instant best seller. A bonus? It also smells incredible, to the point where shoppers started begging for the brand to bottle the luxe beach-culture scent. Now, as we zip back over to 2025, Vacation finally delivered with its Grand Cuvée Eau de Toilette—a yacht-inspired fragrance that's bound to become a summer staple. After testing it prelaunch, I can confirm it smells just as intoxicating as the aforementioned SPF oil—indulgent, warm, and a bit mysterious. I also can't help but think that if The White Lotus cast had a signature scent, it'd be this refined potion… or maybe I'm just projecting my excitement for the season finale this weekend. Regardless, keep scrolling to snag yours.

Vacation Grand Cuvée Eau de Toilette $60 SHOP NOW

The fragrance is meant to transport you to a "teakwood-decked yacht at sunset," and honestly, I can't think of anywhere else I'd like to be at the moment. Notes of argan and amber add a warm woodiness to the blend, while cognac and cedarwood create a slightly oaky profile. (That's where the sun-drenched yacht deck comes into play.) It also has a sweet fruitiness thanks to vanilla bean, chardonnay, and peach eau de vie, but it's very subtle—more juicy than cloying.

True to Vacation's playful nature, Grand Cuvée also incorporates fantasy notes —aka, conceptual scents that don't exactly exist in nature but create a unique, exciting perfume experience—of sun-washed sails, sun-kissed skin, and sabered champagne cork. If those components immediately make you raise a brow, I hear you. (It's the same reaction I had when I noticed the "pool toy" note in Vacation's original fragrance blend.) But it's not just marketing; the brand calls upon sophisticated synthetics to translate these abstract concepts into real fragrance notes. Imagine the cotton-like aroma from a canvas flapping in the wind, the saltiness of ocean-misted skin, and the hint of sparkling citrus from a freshly popped bottle of champagne. Somehow, Vacation has bottled that scent magic.

To be completely honest, I wasn't expecting to love this perfume. I don't typically gravitate toward summery, tropical fragrance blends. Sorry, but they're a little too seasonally on the nose for my tastes! That said, I could not resist the image of that teakwood-decked yacht, so I decided to give it a spritz.

Let me tell you this is not your average vacation-inspired solar scent. It's elevated and rich from the emphasis on argan with very subtle oceanic notes. Despite coming from a sunscreen brand, it doesn't give "sunscreen" whatsoever. When I wear it, I feel like I should be clinking glasses at a luxury boat party on a languid summer evening, like Chelsea from The White Lotus— glitter lids and all.

More White Lotus–Coded Fragrances to Explore

Vacation "Vacation" Eau de Toilette $60 SHOP NOW Of course I must include the original Vacation scent. Coconut water, coconut milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, and pineapple mingle for a sunscreen-inspired fragrance that doesn't actually smell like sunscreen.

Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar Eau de Parfum $115 SHOP NOW This coconut water–, amber-, and pink pineapple–infused perfume is inspired by the beach at sunset, art deco pools, and neon lights. Can you think of anything more White Lotus coded?

OUAI St. Barts Hair and Body Mist $38 SHOP NOW I bring this fragrance mist with me on every vacation. I'm long overdue for a beach getaway, so I've been spritzing with abandon in the hopes that I can manifest an impromptu St. Barts trip.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Perfume Mist $38 SHOP NOW This cult-loved warm gourmand scent is summer in a bottle. (Though, I personally enjoy it year-round!) Irresistible notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla make it the ultimate compliment magnet.

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette With Coconut Milk & Musk $85 SHOP NOW Creamy, nautical, and slightly musky, Beach Walk has a hint of mystery that practically screams Welcome to the White Lotus.

Henry Rose Windows Down Eau de Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Sophisticated and sparkling, this Henry Rose scent is what I'd imagine Charlotte Le Bon's character, Chloe, would grab. It has a casual elegance and zesty complexity.

Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum $230 SHOP NOW Neroli and jasmine make any fragrance smell rich, but they're particularly magical when combined with the cotton candy and musk in this Byredo potion.

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body and Hair Fragrance Mist $45 SHOP NOW Saffron is one of the most expensive spices (it takes 75,000 saffron flowers to create one pound of spice), so any perfume with saffron notes is automatically luxurious. Combined with cedarwood, the juice reads woody and mysterious—think Rick's Scorpio energy.

Cult Gaia Mast Eau de Parfum $228 SHOP NOW With a bottle as beautiful as this Cult Gaia masterpiece, it would be a sin not to display it on your vanity all summer long. The blend of Italian bergamot, coconut, orange blossom, Haitian vetiver, and ambery forest notes will immediately transport you to a lush, tropical island.

PHLUR Rose Whip Eau de Parfum $99 SHOP NOW Yes, this is a rose-forward scent, but there are quite a few darker elements looming here, like amber, cashmere wood, and musk. It's a delicate floral turned seductive with an unexpected twist akin to that of a White Lotus plotline.

