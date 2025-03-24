My Friend Wanted to Smell Like French High Society—I Sent Her These 10 On-Sale Scents
Among my varied social circles, I’m often the friend with the “fun” job—aka the beauty editor in the crowd of law school students, junior marketing associates, and corporate healthcare professionals. So whenever our group chats light up with those “Guys, what foundation should I buy?” texts, I roll up my sleeves and get to link-sending.
The most recent inquiry I’ve received from a non-beauty-sphere friend? Perfume recommendations—but with a colorful twist. She wants to smell like French high society, and man, do I love a creative prompt.
After a few Google searches for my favorites, I quickly discovered that Nordstrom was hosting a massive sale, shaving 15% from almost its entire beauty department from now until March 30. To my surprise, so many of my recommendations (even the rarely discounted ones!) had glorious slash marks through their original prices, and I couldn’t contain my excitement as I blew up her phone with the following fragrances worthy of fashionable society.
There’s a reason why chic Parisians and New Yorkers alike can’t stop spritzing themselves with this scent. It’s warm, sensual, and elevated—everything we’d expect the inside of a French noblewoman’s private car to smell like. Our editors once named this scent one of the best perfumes on the market after a blind scent test, describing it in three very fitting words: unbothered rich woman.
This scent from Diptyque, which is inspired by the booming jazz club Orphéon in 1960s Paris, is about as French as it comes. The fragrance is rooted in a deep, woody base that mimics the original bartops, is lightened by the intoxicating scent of gin-like juniper berries, and dries down with the slightly sweet scent of tonka bean emanating tobacco smoke. You can even nab the new limited-edition version of this editor-loved fragrance while it’s on sale for $204.
A bouquet of ballet-slipper roses hand-delivered by white gloves… This is the image that springs to mind when I smell Delina on anyone who walks past me. This scent, while predominantly a rose-forward fragrance, is layered with playful ingredients like lychee and bergamot and grounded in a musky vetiver base, making this an easy day-to-night scent for the first-class Frenchwoman.
This fragrance would no doubt be on the shelf of any en vogue member of high society thanks to its alluring scent and chic, minimalist packaging. Its scent story is one of intrigue—a delicate dance of rose and patchouli, flirting with sandalwood and cinnamon. The product description says it all: “[It] attracts people like a magnet.”
There’s a certain joie de vivre that comes to mind when you catch Libre trailing from the chic woman sitting outside a Paris cafe or expertly scanning the latest collection of bags from her favorite designer. This citrusy wood scent comes together as a delightfully unisex scent, picking up on both the floral essence of its lavender component and settling on everyone’s skin a bit differently thanks to its musky accord. The ideal scent for the androgynous fragrance fan.
Speaking of androgynous fragrances, we keep coming back to this clean, earthy scent that always sends our senses sparkling with the essence of seaside summers. This unisex scent is a wave of ambrette, sea salt, and sage that swirls together like the coastal breeze that gently blows through the windows of your French Riviera villa, sending the linen curtains into a swaying dance.
This grown-up, sophisticated, and effortless signature scent from Chloé is everything you’d expect the high-class socialites of Paris to smell like. Its scent evokes the same feeling as the brand’s ready-to-wear collections—pink peony and freesia weaving atop the notes like cascading ruffles, lily of the valley lending itself to the romantic, almost nostalgic style of Chloé designs, and a blend of cedarwood and amber bringing things down to a rooted, classic base.
This solar-powered scent is a day spent sunbathing in Saint-Tropez bottled. The deliciously summery fragrance opens with a fresh squeeze of lemon crossed with floral notes of ylang-ylang and frangipani, transporting you to white-sand beaches and sapphire-blue waters with a single spray of this sun-drenched scent.
Though the name reads “Born in Roma,” I find myself in the leathery booth of a dimly lit Parisian restaurant when I spritz this sensual floral scent. Its balancing act of jasmine and vanilla bourbon makes this scent bloom in the daytime and a magnetic force at night—a match made in heaven for the booked and busy city dweller.
Don’t get this Byredo perfume wrong—it’s anything but your regular rose scent. This modern floral scent is the olfactory equivalent of a first date under the Eiffel Tower: effortlessly romantic, effervescent, and the slightest bit sensual.
Want more inspo? I sent over more than just these to my fragrance-curious friend to check out also. Keep scrolling for even more French-aligned perfumes that are seeing sales during Nordstrom’s must-see beauty sale, with even more savings on brands like Tom Ford, Viktor&Rolf, and more.
