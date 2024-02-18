I'm a Huge Fan of M&S Perfumes—These 6 Could Easily Pass for Designer

I know what you're thinking, Marks & Spencer perfume? I was also sceptical when I first heard the Who What Wear beauty team go on about how good they were. Especially when I found out that most of them retailed for around £10 to £15. However, I have to admit that they were right. Marks & Spencer genuinely do some of the most expensive-smelling perfumes on the high street, and I've added quite a few to my collection over the years. Something that I've noticed since wearing these scents on a daily basis is that they smell very similar to more high-end fragrances that we all know and love. In fact, I'd say that some of them could pass for exact dupes.

Now, I'm not saying that you need to go out and replace all of your luxury perfumes with M&S alternatives, but what I will say is that if you are looking for a similar fragrance to pop in your handbag to use throughout the day, or you simply want to try a more affordable version out before investing in the real thing, then I would highly recommend that you keep on scrolling. That's right, below I have listed all of the best Marks & Spencer perfume dupes for you to choose from. From TikTok recommendations to personal finds, I've included only the most luxurious of options. Trust me, the below bottles will soon be earning you so many compliments...

The Best Marks & Spencer Perfume Dupes to Try

1. Apothecary Warmth vs. Le Labo Santal 33

Apothecary Warmth Eau De Parfum £10 SHOP NOW

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum £168 SHOP NOW

Possibly one of the most famous M&S perfumes is Apothecary Warmth. Everyone compares this fragrance to Le Labo Santal 33, and not just because of the chic bottle. The perfume itself contains notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood, designed to bring about feelings of comfort. Le Labo's iconic scent is also super comforting thanks to cardamom, iris, violet and sandalwood, and both would make beautiful additions to your collection.

2. Discover Soft Iris vs. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Discover Soft Iris Eau de Toilette £10 SHOP NOW

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray £71 £65 SHOP NOW

We all love a little bit of Chanel, and whenever I spray M&S Soft Iris, I am always reminded of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle. Both fragrances contain notes of jasmine, orange blossom, vetiver and patchouli, making these fresh, floral scents perfect for spring.

3. Discover Seasalt & Neroli vs. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt

Discover Intense Seasalt & Neroli Eau De Toilette £13 SHOP NOW

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne £118 SHOP NOW

Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance is one of my absolute favourites, so I was delighted to find an affordable alternative in M&S. It has all the saltiness and freshness that Jo Malone's perfume has to offer thanks to notes of neroli, mandarin and musky seasalt.

4. Discover Midnight Blossom vs. YSL Black Opium

Discover Midnight Blossom Eau De Toilette £10 SHOP NOW

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum £125 £100 SHOP NOW

Looking for more of an evening option? You can't go wrong with Midnight Blossom, which reminds me so much of YSL's Black Opium. Think notes of sensual jasmine and amber that linger beautifully on the skin.

5. Discover White Coconut vs. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess

Discover White Coconut Eau de Toilette £10 SHOP NOW

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum £85 SHOP NOW

Summer will be here before we know it, which means it's almost time to get your bottle of Bronze Goddess out of the cupboard. If you're looking for an affordable alternative, I recommend Marks and Spencer's White Coconut. This fragrance smells just like a holiday, with creamy coconut, sweet vanilla and refreshing citrus notes.

6. Discover Intense Red Berries & Rose vs. Armani Si

Discover Intense Red Berries & Rose Eau De Toilette £8 SHOP NOW

Armani Si Eau de Parfum £92 SHOP NOW

A great option for all year round is Marks and Spencer's Red Berries & Rose perfume. With hints of sweet red berries and warming vanilla, this could definitely be mistaken for Armani's Si fragrance. Luckily for us, it's a fraction of the price.

Shop More M&S Perfumes:

Apothecary Restful Eau de Parfum £10 SHOP NOW New from the Apothecary collection is Restful, with notes of black pepper and warming frankincense.

Discover Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette £10 SHOP NOW Speaking of pepper, the Pink Pepper fragrance will put a spring in your step thanks to citrusy orange blossom and sweet vanilla.

Discover Intense Gardenia & Vanilla Eau De Toilette £13 SHOP NOW I love this scent for the spring months. Gardenia, vanilla, sandalwood and grapefruit come together for a truly decadent finish.

Apothecary Reassure Eau de Parfum £10 SHOP NOW Another new fragrance from the Apothecary collection is Reassure, with hints of tonka bean, orange flower, patchouli and cedar leaf.

Discover Intense Orange Blossom & Amber £13 SHOP NOW Amber and orange blossom are two of my favourite notes, so I already know that this perfume is going to be a winner.