I’m Always Complimented on Smelling Amazing—It's Down to This Specific Fragrance Technique
This exact layering combination is what makes me the best-smelling person in the room at all times.
I border on obsessive when it comes to smelling good. Even at school, it was my main concern after PE. Now, people tell me daily how good I smell, and no, it's not just down to a single perfume—it's my unique fragrance layering technique. It’s lengthy, but also a lot of fun.
I take great enjoyment in choosing bath, body and fragrance products, that all complement each other, before applying them in a mindful way. I like to give my body care routine a theme each time, so one day it might be a gourmand theme, and the next it might be a luxury floral theme. The possibilities are endless, and some are seasonal, helping to ground you in the current time of year.
Before I share some of my favourite fragrance layering routines with you, I spoke to some fragrance experts—MarieAnna Ferdinand, EVP of fragrance development at Le Monde Gourmand, and Hayley Jones, head of buying at The Fragrance Shop—to help explain what fragrance layering is and how to do it well.
What Is Fragrance Layering?
"It’s the art of combining different scented products to create a truly personalised and unique scent that reflects your mood, style and individuality. It's about building your own signature aroma by blending complementary notes,” says Jones.
“An entry point for layering that is straightforward is to use different products that have the same scent,” says Ferdinand . This will enhance the staying power and intensity of that one scent. She says, “A more advanced layering concept involves different fragrances or fragranced products worn together to create a custom signature.” And this is what I do with my themed routines.
How Do You Fragrance Layer?
"Start with lighter scents and build up to stronger ones," says Jones. "Begin with a scented body wash or scrub, follow with a matching or complementary body lotion, and then finish with your chosen fragrance. You can even mix different perfumes by spraying them on different pulse points to let the layers naturally blend on the skin throughout the day,” she adds. My personal routines are lengthier than that, and involve more steps, but don’t worry, I won’t gatekeep.
“There is no wrong way to layer fragrances," says Ferdinand. "Some days, you may opt for a simple layering story using a lotion that complements your perfume. Other days, you may be in the mood for an everything shower and body routine that includes scented body wash and scrub, body oil and/or lotion, deodorant, perfume and a body mist to touch up throughout your day. It all depends on your mood and preference.”
My Tried & Tested Vanilla Fragrance Layering Technique
1. Body Wash
Key notes: Vanilla bean, tonka bean, coconut milk, sandalwood
This shower mousse leaves skin feeling so hydrated and smells incredible.
Pros
- The foaming mousse makes it fun to use
- Contains exfoliating AHAs and brightening vitamin C.
Cons
- Difficult to tell when you’re running out
2. Body Scrub
Key ingredients: Sugar, shea butter, vanilla, colloidal gold, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, macadamia nut oil, sweet almond oil, safflower oil, orange oil
This is the best body scrubs ever, in my opinion. It has a perfect level of coarseness, deeply moisturising, and doesn’t leave a greasy film on the skin.
Pros
- Not a messy scrub
- Not harsh on the skin
Cons
- It lacks a little luxury
3. Body Cream
Key ingredients: Seven essential oils, Barbados cherry, glycerin
This is my favourite body cream formula of all time, as its so rich and buttery. It immediately tranforms the look and feel of your skin.
Pros
- Vegan
- 25% rich butters
- Subtle scent
Cons
- It's pricey
4. Deodorant
Key notes: Pink pepper, pink apples, sugar crystals, lily, jasmine, cashmere wood, vanilla, benzoin, sandalwood, agarwood
This stick deodorant offers clinically proven odour protection for up to 48 hours. It’s sweet, but rich and complex, scent works in harmony with the more elevated fragrance I finish with.
Pros
- Infused with skincare actives to moisturise and brighten underarms
- Contains no aluminium
Cons
- Not a majorly strong aroma
5. Body Mist
Key notes: Marshmallow, vanilla, musk, orchid
This scent brings more than just its vanilla sweetness. The musk and orchid help elevate it. Making it the perfect scent to help finish off a vanilla routine, with something more interesting and complex.
Pros
- Vegan
- Designed to be kind to your hair
- Made with upcycled and renewable ingredients
Cons
- Extremely sweet, so might be too much for some
6. Fragrance
Key notes: Hazelnut, rose petals, vanilla cream
What better smell of vanilla than birthday cake? Which is what this fragrance is designed to be like. Very sweet and indulgent.
Pros
- Beautiful bottle
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Might be too sweet for some
- Only comes in a small 30ml size
My Tried & Tested Rose Fragrance Layering Technique
1. Body Wash
Key notes: Rose, honey
This brings with it a moment of tranquility.
Pros
- You only need to use a little, so it lasts a long time
- Smells like a relaxing spa
Cons
- It can be a little messy in the shower
2. Shower Oil
Key notes: Rose, geranium, palmarosa
This shower oils transforms into a silky milk when emulsified.
Pros
- Scent is very powerful and lingers on skin
Cons
- Might be too intensely floral for some
3. Body Cream
Key notes: Damask rose, oud, praline, clove
A rich cream that really moisturises the skin with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil.
Pros
- Smells very expensive
- Scent lasts all day
Cons
- It's expensive
4. Deodorant
Key notes: Black rose, lily, clove, cedar
This deodorant pairs perfectly with the body cream and offers 24 hours of odour protection.
Pros
- Does not contain aluminium
- Very moisturising to the underarms
- Smells beautiful
Cons
- You might need to reapply throughout the day
5. Hair Mist
Key notes: Litchi, blackcurrant, bergamot, rose, geranium, jasmine, musk, white honey, Virginia cedar
This hair perfume smells beautifully expensive, and the scent lasts all day on lengths.
Pros
- Specially formulated to be kind to hair
- Contains camellia oil to nourish hair
Cons
- It's hard to knock, but it's a luxury product so costs a little more
5. Perfume
Key Notes: Rose, bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper, peony, lily of the valley, musk, vanilla
A sophisticated and powerful scent that brings everything together.
Pros
- Very powerful and fragrance lasts all day
- You don't need to spray much
Cons
- Lingers on clothes even after you wash them (might be a pro for some)
- Very expensive
Opening image: @emmahoareau
Laura Pearson is a freelance beauty editor and broadcaster that has been writing about beauty since her first published article in 2003. For over 20 years she has been putting beauty products and treatments to the test, to help readers understand what to spend their money on. In that time, she has had a column in The Scotsman, been a beauty journalist for Metro UK and Yahoo! Style, and even written the luxury beauty and style pages for the now-extinct Caledonian Sleeper train on-board magazine. With hundreds of beauty articles to her name across print and digital, she has amassed a huge bank of product and ingredient knowledge. She has appeared many times on television and radio sharing her beauty tips, such as for the BBC, and she has a strong Instagram following who love her makeup and skincare content there too.
She has a particular love for luxury beauty and can never say no to a new lip balm or lip oil. She lives in Glasgow. Scotland with her husband and tiny Chihuahua.
-
"Frolicking Spring Fairy" Is My Aesthetic RN—15 On-Sale Perfumes That 100% Fit the Bill
I'm all for smelling angelic.
-
2500 People Waited for These '80s-Inspired Body Mists to Hit Shelves—They're Finally Here (for Now)
Summer, bottled.
-
Darling, Delicate, and Expensive-Looking—These "Rich Grandma" Beauty Staples Double as Heirlooms
Elegant antique jewelry, but make them beauty items.
-
This Brand Has Never Made a Bad Scent, But These 3 Make the Chicest Mother's Day Gifts
Perfect for even the pickiest perfume lovers.
-
19 of the Best Perfumes to Try If You're Entering Your Cowboy Carter Era Like I Am
They lassoed my heart.
-
I Thought Nothing Could Transform My Scaly Shins—Then I Tried This Deep-Conditioning Body Treatment
Reptilian skin, where?
-
Prada, Dior, and Givenchy: I'm Crossing Off Items on My Luxury Beauty Wish List During This Short Sale
Here are my top 10 picks.
-
Plot Twist: Chai Isn't Just for Fall, and This Chic New Fragrance Is Proof
It's definitely unique.