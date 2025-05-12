I border on obsessive when it comes to smelling good. Even at school, it was my main concern after PE. Now, people tell me daily how good I smell, and no, it's not just down to a single perfume—it's my unique fragrance layering technique. It’s lengthy, but also a lot of fun.

I take great enjoyment in choosing bath, body and fragrance products, that all complement each other, before applying them in a mindful way. I like to give my body care routine a theme each time, so one day it might be a gourmand theme, and the next it might be a luxury floral theme. The possibilities are endless, and some are seasonal, helping to ground you in the current time of year.

Before I share some of my favourite fragrance layering routines with you, I spoke to some fragrance experts—MarieAnna Ferdinand, EVP of fragrance development at Le Monde Gourmand, and Hayley Jones, head of buying at The Fragrance Shop—to help explain what fragrance layering is and how to do it well.

What Is Fragrance Layering?

"It’s the art of combining different scented products to create a truly personalised and unique scent that reflects your mood, style and individuality. It's about building your own signature aroma by blending complementary notes,” says Jones.

“An entry point for layering that is straightforward is to use different products that have the same scent,” says Ferdinand . This will enhance the staying power and intensity of that one scent. She says, “A more advanced layering concept involves different fragrances or fragranced products worn together to create a custom signature.” And this is what I do with my themed routines.

How Do You Fragrance Layer?

"Start with lighter scents and build up to stronger ones," says Jones. "Begin with a scented body wash or scrub, follow with a matching or complementary body lotion, and then finish with your chosen fragrance. You can even mix different perfumes by spraying them on different pulse points to let the layers naturally blend on the skin throughout the day,” she adds. My personal routines are lengthier than that, and involve more steps, but don’t worry, I won’t gatekeep.

“There is no wrong way to layer fragrances," says Ferdinand. "Some days, you may opt for a simple layering story using a lotion that complements your perfume. Other days, you may be in the mood for an everything shower and body routine that includes scented body wash and scrub, body oil and/or lotion, deodorant, perfume and a body mist to touch up throughout your day. It all depends on your mood and preference.”

My Tried & Tested Vanilla Fragrance Layering Technique

1. Body Wash

Sundae Very Vanilla Whipped Shower Foam £13 SHOP NOW Key notes: Vanilla bean, tonka bean, coconut milk, sandalwood This shower mousse leaves skin feeling so hydrated and smells incredible. Pros The foaming mousse makes it fun to use

Contains exfoliating AHAs and brightening vitamin C. Cons Difficult to tell when you’re running out

2. Body Scrub

Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub £16 £12 SHOP NOW Key ingredients: Sugar, shea butter, vanilla, colloidal gold, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, macadamia nut oil, sweet almond oil, safflower oil, orange oil This is the best body scrubs ever, in my opinion. It has a perfect level of coarseness, deeply moisturising, and doesn’t leave a greasy film on the skin. Pros Not a messy scrub

Not harsh on the skin Cons It lacks a little luxury

3. Body Cream

Fenty Skin Jumbo Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream in Vanilla Dream £62 SHOP NOW Key ingredients: Seven essential oils, Barbados cherry, glycerin This is my favourite body cream formula of all time, as its so rich and buttery. It immediately tranforms the look and feel of your skin. Pros Vegan

25% rich butters

Subtle scent Cons It's pricey

4. Deodorant

Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant £20 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pink pepper, pink apples, sugar crystals, lily, jasmine, cashmere wood, vanilla, benzoin, sandalwood, agarwood This stick deodorant offers clinically proven odour protection for up to 48 hours. It’s sweet, but rich and complex, scent works in harmony with the more elevated fragrance I finish with. Pros Infused with skincare actives to moisturise and brighten underarms

Contains no aluminium Cons Not a majorly strong aroma

5. Body Mist

Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist £36 SHOP NOW Key notes: Marshmallow, vanilla, musk, orchid This scent brings more than just its vanilla sweetness. The musk and orchid help elevate it. Making it the perfect scent to help finish off a vanilla routine, with something more interesting and complex. Pros Vegan

Designed to be kind to your hair

Made with upcycled and renewable ingredients Cons Extremely sweet, so might be too much for some

6. Fragrance

Le Monde Gourmand Confetti D'ores Eau de Parfum £24 SHOP NOW Key notes: Hazelnut, rose petals, vanilla cream What better smell of vanilla than birthday cake? Which is what this fragrance is designed to be like. Very sweet and indulgent. Pros Beautiful bottle

Long-lasting Cons Might be too sweet for some

Only comes in a small 30ml size

My Tried & Tested Rose Fragrance Layering Technique

1. Body Wash

Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Foaming Body Wash £11 SHOP NOW Key notes: Rose, honey This brings with it a moment of tranquility. Pros You only need to use a little, so it lasts a long time

Smells like a relaxing spa Cons It can be a little messy in the shower

2. Shower Oil

Aromatherapy Associates Rose Shower Oil £35 SHOP NOW Key notes: Rose, geranium, palmarosa This shower oils transforms into a silky milk when emulsified. Pros Scent is very powerful and lingers on skin Cons Might be too intensely floral for some

3. Body Cream

Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Body Crème £80 SHOP NOW Key notes: Damask rose, oud, praline, clove A rich cream that really moisturises the skin with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil. Pros Smells very expensive

Scent lasts all day Cons It's expensive

4. Deodorant

Salt and Stone Black Rose & Oud Deodorant £20 SHOP NOW Key notes: Black rose, lily, clove, cedar This deodorant pairs perfectly with the body cream and offers 24 hours of odour protection. Pros Does not contain aluminium

Very moisturising to the underarms

Smells beautiful Cons You might need to reapply throughout the day

5. Hair Mist

Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist £60 SHOP NOW Key notes: Litchi, blackcurrant, bergamot, rose, geranium, jasmine, musk, white honey, Virginia cedar This hair perfume smells beautifully expensive, and the scent lasts all day on lengths. Pros Specially formulated to be kind to hair

Contains camellia oil to nourish hair Cons It's hard to knock, but it's a luxury product so costs a little more

5. Perfume

Creed Eladaria Eau de Parfum £165 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Rose, bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper, peony, lily of the valley, musk, vanilla A sophisticated and powerful scent that brings everything together. Pros Very powerful and fragrance lasts all day

You don't need to spray much Cons Lingers on clothes even after you wash them (might be a pro for some)

Very expensive

Opening image: @emmahoareau