I border on obsessive when it comes to smelling good. Even at school, it was my main concern after PE. Now, people tell me daily how good I smell, and no, it's not just down to a single perfume—it's my unique fragrance layering technique. It’s lengthy, but also a lot of fun.

I take great enjoyment in choosing bath, body and fragrance products, that all complement each other, before applying them in a mindful way. I like to give my body care routine a theme each time, so one day it might be a gourmand theme, and the next it might be a luxury floral theme. The possibilities are endless, and some are seasonal, helping to ground you in the current time of year.

Before I share some of my favourite fragrance layering routines with you, I spoke to some fragrance experts—MarieAnna Ferdinand, EVP of fragrance development at Le Monde Gourmand, and Hayley Jones, head of buying at The Fragrance Shop—to help explain what fragrance layering is and how to do it well.

What Is Fragrance Layering?

"It’s the art of combining different scented products to create a truly personalised and unique scent that reflects your mood, style and individuality. It's about building your own signature aroma by blending complementary notes,” says Jones.

“An entry point for layering that is straightforward is to use different products that have the same scent,” says Ferdinand . This will enhance the staying power and intensity of that one scent. She says, “A more advanced layering concept involves different fragrances or fragranced products worn together to create a custom signature.” And this is what I do with my themed routines.

How Do You Fragrance Layer?

"Start with lighter scents and build up to stronger ones," says Jones. "Begin with a scented body wash or scrub, follow with a matching or complementary body lotion, and then finish with your chosen fragrance. You can even mix different perfumes by spraying them on different pulse points to let the layers naturally blend on the skin throughout the day,” she adds. My personal routines are lengthier than that, and involve more steps, but don’t worry, I won’t gatekeep.

“There is no wrong way to layer fragrances," says Ferdinand. "Some days, you may opt for a simple layering story using a lotion that complements your perfume. Other days, you may be in the mood for an everything shower and body routine that includes scented body wash and scrub, body oil and/or lotion, deodorant, perfume and a body mist to touch up throughout your day. It all depends on your mood and preference.”

My Tried & Tested Vanilla Fragrance Layering Technique

1. Body Wash

Sundae Very Vanilla Whipped Shower Foam 260ml
Sundae
Very Vanilla Whipped Shower Foam

Key notes: Vanilla bean, tonka bean, coconut milk, sandalwood

This shower mousse leaves skin feeling so hydrated and smells incredible.

Pros

  • The foaming mousse makes it fun to use
  • Contains exfoliating AHAs and brightening vitamin C.

Cons

  • Difficult to tell when you’re running out

2. Body Scrub

Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub 510g
Tree Hut
Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub

Key ingredients: Sugar, shea butter, vanilla, colloidal gold, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, macadamia nut oil, sweet almond oil, safflower oil, orange oil

This is the best body scrubs ever, in my opinion. It has a perfect level of coarseness, deeply moisturising, and doesn’t leave a greasy film on the skin.

Pros

  • Not a messy scrub
  • Not harsh on the skin

Cons

  • It lacks a little luxury

3. Body Cream

Fenty Butta Drop Vanilla Dream
Fenty Skin
Jumbo Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream in Vanilla Dream

Key ingredients: Seven essential oils, Barbados cherry, glycerin

This is my favourite body cream formula of all time, as its so rich and buttery. It immediately tranforms the look and feel of your skin.

Pros

  • Vegan
  • 25% rich butters
  • Subtle scent

Cons

  • It's pricey

4. Deodorant

Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Deodorant

Key notes: Pink pepper, pink apples, sugar crystals, lily, jasmine, cashmere wood, vanilla, benzoin, sandalwood, agarwood

This stick deodorant offers clinically proven odour protection for up to 48 hours. It’s sweet, but rich and complex, scent works in harmony with the more elevated fragrance I finish with.

Pros

  • Infused with skincare actives to moisturise and brighten underarms
  • Contains no aluminium

Cons

  • Not a majorly strong aroma

5. Body Mist

Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist 50ml
Ellis Brooklyn
Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Key notes: Marshmallow, vanilla, musk, orchid

This scent brings more than just its vanilla sweetness. The musk and orchid help elevate it. Making it the perfect scent to help finish off a vanilla routine, with something more interesting and complex.

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Designed to be kind to your hair
  • Made with upcycled and renewable ingredients

Cons

  • Extremely sweet, so might be too much for some

6. Fragrance

Le Monde Gourmand Confetti D'ores Eau De Parfum 30ml
Le Monde Gourmand
Confetti D'ores Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Hazelnut, rose petals, vanilla cream

What better smell of vanilla than birthday cake? Which is what this fragrance is designed to be like. Very sweet and indulgent.

Pros

  • Beautiful bottle
  • Long-lasting

Cons

  • Might be too sweet for some
  • Only comes in a small 30ml size

My Tried & Tested Rose Fragrance Layering Technique

1. Body Wash

Rituals the Ritual of Ayurveda Sweet Almond & Indian Rose Foaming Body Wash 200ml
Rituals
The Ritual of Ayurveda Foaming Body Wash

Key notes: Rose, honey

This brings with it a moment of tranquility.

Pros

  • You only need to use a little, so it lasts a long time
  • Smells like a relaxing spa

Cons

  • It can be a little messy in the shower

2. Shower Oil

Aromatherapy Associates Rose Shower Oil 250ml
Aromatherapy Associates
Rose Shower Oil

Key notes: Rose, geranium, palmarosa

This shower oils transforms into a silky milk when emulsified.

Pros

  • Scent is very powerful and lingers on skin

Cons

  • Might be too intensely floral for some

3. Body Cream

Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Body Crème 200ml
Jo Malone London
Velvet Rose & Oud Body Crème

Key notes: Damask rose, oud, praline, clove

A rich cream that really moisturises the skin with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil.

Pros

  • Smells very expensive
  • Scent lasts all day

Cons

  • It's expensive

4. Deodorant

Salt and Stone Black Rose & Oud Deodorant 75g
Salt and Stone
Black Rose & Oud Deodorant

Key notes: Black rose, lily, clove, cedar

This deodorant pairs perfectly with the body cream and offers 24 hours of odour protection.

Pros

  • Does not contain aluminium
  • Very moisturising to the underarms
  • Smells beautiful

Cons

  • You might need to reapply throughout the day

5. Hair Mist

Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist
Diptyque
Eau Rose Hair Mist

Key notes: Litchi, blackcurrant, bergamot, rose, geranium, jasmine, musk, white honey, Virginia cedar

This hair perfume smells beautifully expensive, and the scent lasts all day on lengths.

Pros

  • Specially formulated to be kind to hair
  • Contains camellia oil to nourish hair

Cons

  • It's hard to knock, but it's a luxury product so costs a little more

5. Perfume

Creed Eladaria
Creed
Eladaria Eau de Parfum

Key Notes: Rose, bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper, peony, lily of the valley, musk, vanilla

A sophisticated and powerful scent that brings everything together.

Pros

  • Very powerful and fragrance lasts all day
  • You don't need to spray much

Cons

  • Lingers on clothes even after you wash them (might be a pro for some)
  • Very expensive

Laura Pearson

Laura Pearson is a freelance beauty editor and broadcaster that has been writing about beauty since her first published article in 2003. For over 20 years she has been putting beauty products and treatments to the test, to help readers understand what to spend their money on. In that time, she has had a column in The Scotsman, been a beauty journalist for Metro UK and Yahoo! Style, and even written the luxury beauty and style pages for the now-extinct Caledonian Sleeper train on-board magazine. With hundreds of beauty articles to her name across print and digital, she has amassed a huge bank of product and ingredient knowledge. She has appeared many times on television and radio sharing her beauty tips, such as for the BBC, and she has a strong Instagram following who love her makeup and skincare content there too.

She has a particular love for luxury beauty and can never say no to a new lip balm or lip oil. She lives in Glasgow. Scotland with her husband and tiny Chihuahua.

