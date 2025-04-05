It’s an undeniable fact that Sofia Richie Grainge knows great perfume. From her long-standing love for Jo Malone scents to her supposed go-to perfume, Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower, she’s a connoisseur of smelling effortless and elegant. So, when she took to Australian, niche fragrance brand Who is Elijah’s comment section to share she’d placed an order of the brand's Nomad perfume, I made it my mission to find out more about them.

Created in 2018 by Raquel Bouris, Who is Elijah offers a collection of 14 perfumes, each designed to reflect the multi-faceted nature of those who wear them. For this reason, rather than focusing on a single note or fragrance family, each perfume expertly blends together different dimensions to create scents that smell interesting and unique.

I first heard about the brand when they touched down in the UK in October of last year, and since then their popularity has grown exponentially. While still under the radar, they are some of the most popular perfumes among insiders.

After Sofia's TikTok comment, Bouris found herself hand-delivering two of the brand's most-loved scents (Nomad and Morning After, in case you were wondering) to Sofia’s LA home.

While Sofia, of course, has great taste when it comes to fragrance, these two aren’t the only Who Is Elijah perfumes of note. I’ve been sampling the brand for a few months now, and I can honestly say the perfumes have exceeded my expectations, smelling incredibly expensive and feeling so easy to wear. If you want to know which Who is Elijah perfume is right for you, after trying them all, I've got you covered...

The Best Who is Elijah Perfumes

1. Who is Elijah Nomad

Who Is Elijah Nomad Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Saffron, jasmine, amber, rose, cedar, musk The perfume that won Sofia Richie Grainge over. Nomad is a woody-floral fragrance that’s been described online as similar to Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rouge. While they do have similarities, thanks to a blend of saffron, jasmine and amber, I’d argue Nomad offers a softer, more skin-scent take. Alongside the notes above, you’ll also find rose, which lends a lightness to the scent, as well as musk, which gives it an earthy quality. The result is a fragrance that sits close to the skin, smelling comforting yet not overly sweet. Plus, if it means we can smell like Sofia, what’s not to love?

2. Who is Elijah Cherry Fiesta

Who Is Elijah Cherry Fiesta Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Cherry, white florals, vanilla, mandarin, pear The newest launch from the perfume house, Cherry Fiesta is a fruity, floral fragrance that packs a punch. Rather than smelling heavy and saccharine, like you may expect from a cherry scent, Cherry Fiesta is uplifting and vibrant thanks to a blend of bright citrus notes alongside the dark fruit. This is a scent that smells like summer, and for that reason, I’ll be spritzing it all season long.

3. Who is Elijah Morning After

Who Is Elijah Morning After Eau De Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Cardamom, iris, amber, musk, cedar, leather The second fragrance Sofia ordered, Morning After is described as a woody, musky scent with powdery undertones. Much like all of Who is Elijah’s perfumes, this isn’t a woody fragrance as you might expect. Rather than sweet and grounding, it’s a woody perfume with bite courtesy of cardamom notes and powdery iris, which lend it a freshness and energy that’s so enticing.

4. Who is Elijah Haze

Who Is Elijah Haze Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Clove, pink pepper, chestnut, guaiac wood, vanilla If you’re somebody who loves smoky, vanilla scents, you need to add Haze to your collection. Rich with creamy vanilla alongside sweet woody notes, it’s a cosy hug in fragrance form that envelopes you in just a few spritzes. This is a scent that's warming, comforting, and incredibly moreish, making it perfect for wearing into the evening when you want a soft scent with added depth.

5. Who is Elijah Rebel Rose

Who is Elijah Rebel Rose Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pepper, saffron, cumin, rose, patchouli, oud, leather Next up, we have Who is Elijah’s take on a rose perfume, which, unsurprisingly from its name, Rebel Rose, twists convention on its head. While the rose notes are most definitely present, they sit in harmony with spicier elements of pepper and cumin, lending the scent more body than you may expect from a traditional floral fragrance. It’s in the dry down where Rebel Rose becomes really special, however, as in creeps heady oud and creamy leather, which make this scent smell truly luxurious. Of all the Who is Elijah fragrances, this is my personal favourite, especially for days when I want to smell expensive.

6. Who is Elijah Ocean Eyes

Who is Elijah Ocean Eyes Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Sea salt, grapefruit, mandarin, amber, juniper, musk The freshest of Who is Elijah’s fragrances, Ocean Eyes is all zesty citrus alongside sea salty air and wind-kissed skin. For me, there’s something nostalgic about this scent with it being somewhat reminiscent of '00s men's colognes in the best way possible. For this reason, however, I would say that although all Who Is Elijah scents are marketed as unisex, this one does sit on the more masculine side. Don’t let that stop you from spritzing it if you’re a fan of fresh scents, mind you.

7. Who is Elijah Wall Street

Who is Elijah Wall Street Wall Street de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Raspberry, geranium, oud, incense, saffron, amberwood, benzoin, leather I was working with a friend last week when I caught scent of her perfume and knew I'd smelt it before. Surprise, surprise, it was Who is Elijah's Wall Street, the most subtle yet alluring sweet amber scent. If you wanted to blind buy any of these fragrances, this is the one I'd suggest as it's a real crowd pleaser with timeless appeal.

8. Who is Elijah Eau

Who is Elijah Eau Eau de Parfum £105 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pear, coconut milk, black fig, wood, tonka If you’re looking for your next holiday scent, I’d strongly recommend Eau. Combining creamy coconut milk with sweet fig and creamy tonka, it’s light and refreshing with subtle tropical notes. In my opinion, this is the perfect grown-up holiday scent which won’t overpower but rather sits perfectly in harmony with sun-kissed skin and salty hair.

9. Who is Elijah Discovery Set

Who is Elijah Discovery Set £45 SHOP NOW Lastly, if you’re still undecided, why not treat yourself to a discovery set so you can put all of Who Is Elijah’s scents to the test yourself. I also love these 2ml vials for keeping in my handbag so that I can top up my fragrance on the go.