The Pregnancy-Safe Beauty Products Sofia Richie "Literally Cannot Function Without"

In case you missed it, Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant. Yes, we're talking about the same woman whose wedding broke the internet last year and the same woman who is the reigning queen of TikTok. At seven months pregnant, she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are expecting a baby girl in May.

Recently, she took to TikTok to share the beauty and wellness products that she's been using throughout her pregnancy. "I am seven months pregnant, and I've been figuring out things that work for me, things that don't work for me, [and things] that have helped me," she says. "I figure maybe it's interesting to some of you out there to hear my essentials." Well, it is interesting, and we have the deets on every item she literally "cannot function without." Keep scrolling to see them all.

Bumpology Stretch Mark Removal Cream $29 SHOP NOW "I'm so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory, but I'm doing everything I can to prevent them," she says. Her doctor recommended this shea butter formula, and after using it, Richie Grainge says she's obsessed and has "gone through like six tubs." As she puts it, "knock on wood—not one stretch mark." It's all thanks to a combination of shea, mango, and cocoa butters as well as sunflower, coconut, and argan oils. The former contains natural vitamins and fatty acids, while the latter boosts skin elasticity. Unfortunately, the exact Bumpology product that she loves is currently out of stock. However, you can pre-order it for an estimated shipping date of March 22, 2024.

Hatch Mama Belly Oil $64 SHOP NOW Next, Richie Grainge uses this body oil made specifically for pregnant people. It has a quick-dry formula that moisturizes the skin without feeling greasy. "I put this belly oil by Hatch over the Bumpology," Richie Grainge says. "I don't feel disgusting when I put my clothes on over it. This is really nice."

Erewhon Magnesium Glycinate $22 SHOP NOW Since Richie Grainge says she's been having trouble sleeping (something many people can relate to), she takes this magnesium supplement from the buzzy L.A. grocery store Erewhon. "It knocks me out," she says. "I actually have to take it every night, and it relaxes me and calms me. I saw the biggest improvement in my sleep when I started taking these magnesium supplements."

New Chapter Advanced Perfect Prenatal Vitamins $33 SHOP NOW Next, Richie Grainge shares the exact prenatal vitamin she takes. "Before I even knew I was pregnant, I took this for like six months while I was trying," she says. "These are great prenatals. I love them. My doctor recommended them."

Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion $23 SHOP NOW Another magnesium product, this topical lotion is formulated to absorb through the skin and promote relaxation. "I put it on the bottoms of my feet and put socks on," she says. "I've convinced myself it helps me sleep."

Ross J. Barr Calm Patches $21 SHOP NOW "I went to see this acupuncturist in London when we were trying to get pregnant," she says. "His name was Ross J. Barr. He gave me these Calm Patches. I put them behind my ears or on my temples. They're really soothing. … I use the [patches] when I'm trying to sleep or flying because I'm really not a calm flyer." These skin patches are infused with a selection of herbs to help relieve headaches, stress, tension, and neck pain. They can be applied anywhere you need tension relief, and the effect lasts up to 12 hours.

bbhugme Adjustable Pregnancy Pillow $209 SHOP NOW "The next thing I'm going to show you is my new best friend and the third person in my marriage," Richie Grainge jokes. "This is my pregnancy pillow." It appears as if she's using the Bbhugme Adustable Pregnacy Pillow, which is readily available on Amazon. She reveals that she even bought one for her husband, as they are "pregnancying together."

Noshinku Spice Refillable Pocket Hand Sanitizer $26 SHOP NOW Next up, Richie Grainge shows her TikTok followers the exact hand sanitizer she uses. It's in the scent Spice, which smells like sweet orange and bay leaf.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Birthday Cake $24 SHOP NOW Even though it appears as if Richie Grainge shows the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar ($24), she says, "I wish I could show you guys the Birthday Cake Summer Fridays because that's truly the one I've been using every single day, but I've lost it somewhere in my house. I'm addicted."

Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers $14 SHOP NOW Okay, now for the really good stuff. "These last two things I'm going to show you, I literally cannot function without [them]," Richie Grainge says. "These are the Tatcha Blotting Papers. My skin has been so oily ever since I found out I was pregnant, so I travel around with these, and I just blot my skin. It helps me not have 20 layers of powder on my face by the end of the day."