Hard Water Can Do a Number on Your Skin—Here's What to Do About It

You may have heard rumblings about the effect hard water can have on your skin by now. Shower filters are gaining popularity (with the research to back them), and I've hopped on the train. Not to be dramatic, but putting a filter on my shower changed my life. My hair became softer! My body breakouts disappeared! I was so amazed (and slightly horrified by Los Angeles's water supply) that I decided to go on a quest for a bathroom faucet filter. I figured if a shower filter produced those kinds of results, the possibilities for a bathroom faucet filter were endless.

Luckily, brands like Filterbaby offer them. I decided to talk to an expert on the effects hard water can have on the skin and try one of the brand's filters for myself to review. If you're curious to learn about why you should throw a filter on your bathroom sink (truly, yikes) and my thoughts on it, keep reading below.

What is Filterbaby?

While there are plenty of shower filters on the market, Filterbaby is one of the only companies that created a filter specifically for the water in your bathroom sink. I got a filter for my shower about a year ago and never looked back, so I was intrigued to see if putting a filter on my bathroom sink would produce similar results.

According to the brand, research shows that most U.S. tap water contains contaminants such as chlorine, heavy metals, micro-plastics—the list goes on. The brand even breaks down hard water by state with an interactive map. Of course, I live in California, one of the most at-risk states for contaminated water, so putting a Filterbaby filter on my faucet seemed like a no-brainer.

Why should you filter the water in your bathroom faucet?

There are so many reasons to filter your household water, but board-certified dermatologist Jodi LoGerfo, MD, shared why it's especially important for the health of your skin. "If you have hard water, you may notice that it has a higher concentration of minerals—especially calcium and magnesium," she says. "The tap water in the southwest [area of the U.S.] has some of the hardest water in the country. Hard water can also disrupt the skin barrier and dry out skin. It can deplete skin of its natural moisturizing factors. The minerals in hard water can bind to surfactants found in soaps and cleansers, making it more difficult to remove from skin. This leaves skin with a residue and can clog pores. Mineral ions in hard water can also cause free radical damage. This can cause collagen breakdown and accelerate cellular aging. Hard water has high alkalinity versus normal skin (skin is slightly acidic), so there can be a pH shift, which can disrupt the skin barrier. [The normal] pH of skin is 5!"

What else can you do to combat hard water?

LoGerfo also has some advice on other ways to combat the effects of hard water on the skin. She says, "Hydrating your skin is a good place to start. When you get out of the shower, I would recommend patting your skin dry (keep it a little wet), and then moisturize the skin. Apply emollients at least twice a day. Avoiding harsh soaps and cleansers can also help. A generous layer of a moisturizer can help to seal in moisture while skin is damp after the shower. Using lotion while the skin is still moist can help prevent those minerals from affecting your skin. The moisturizers can also help restore the skin barrier. I would recommend keeping away from products containing alcohol and fragrance, as they can be more irritating.

"Reducing the amount of time spent in the shower or bath is helpful—take a quick, less-than-10-minute shower. The water should be lukewarm not hot (the hotter the water, the more irritated and inflamed skin can get). If the hard water is really drying out and is problematic for your skin, a humidifier may help. Using a humidifier can add some moisture to the air, which can give your skin a hydrating boost and relieve your dry skin and combat the negative effects of hard water."

My Honest Review of Filterbaby

I've been using Filterbaby's filter system for almost two months now. I was intrigued by the testimonials on the brand's website from users reporting that it helped clear up their skin. As someone who struggles with acne, I was definitely excited about that aspect of it. Even before I discovered Filterbaby, I was looking for a way to filter the water in my bathroom sink and came up short after a few frustrating attempts to find something on Amazon. I was also concerned that I wouldn't be able to find something that would work with my sink because it has a hidden aerator.

Filterbaby makes installation incredibly easy, though. It comes with a kit that contains tools to help fit the filter to a variety of faucets. Even if your particular faucet key isn't in the kit, you can reach out to customer service, and they'll make you a custom one. I installed mine pretty easily and have had no issues with it so far. The first thing I noticed after a few weeks was that my skin was softer and way more hydrated. I've been working to heal my skin barrier, and I think this (along with my favorite humidifier listed below) has made a huge difference.

I just did a series of chemical peels, which caused a lot of purging for me, so it's hard to tell if putting a filter on my faucet will completely heal acne just yet, but I'm excited to continue using it. While it hasn't worked any miracles yet, I will definitely say that I think it's helping a lot. I feel better knowing that the water I wash my face with daily is filtered and that I'm keeping my skin healthy in that regard. The hydration levels in my skin have dramatically improved, so I can confidently say it's great for anyone dealing with barrier damage and breakouts.

I think putting a filter on your sink is 100% worth it no matter your skin type. Knowing how many harmful contaminants are floating around in our water is alarming, but having a filter on my sink just gives me a bit more peace of mind. Filterbaby recommends changing your filter every three months, and replacement filters are really easy to order. I'm really happy I got one of these and love that Filterbaby filled a bit of a niche in the market. Even if you don't struggle with breakouts, it's great for dry skin due to the extra boost of hydration and softness it adds to the skin.

Below, LoGerfo shared a few of her favorite products for keeping skin healthy, and I've included a few of my own.

More Products That Nourish Your Skin Barrier

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra-Soothing + Moisturizing Body Wash $32 SHOP NOW "This is really good for dry skin—it's hydrating and gentle, even for the most sensitive skin." — LoGerfo

54 Thrones Moisturizing Butter Cream Body Wash $30 SHOP NOW "This is non-stripping with shea butter, ceramides, and niacinamide. It's also super hydrating and smells yummy. It does not strip your skin. After the shower, your skin feels moisturized and nourished." — LoGerfo

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Crème $95 $81 SHOP NOW "The scent just takes me away! I really love the fragrance and how moisturized my body feels after using it. It contains jojoba seed and sweet almond oil, which make my skin feel so soft, silky, and supple. A fave for sure." — LoGerfo

CANOPY Humidifier Starter Set $150 SHOP NOW My great friend and fellow associate beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock recommended this to me, and I'm now fully obsessed. It's honestly one of the best humidifiers I've ever used. It's designed to be kept on your bedside table so it never gets too misty or gets your phone all wet during the night. (Yep! Been there.) I also wake up with the most hydrated skin. I credit this product as one of the things making the biggest difference in my skin barrier health right now.

B610 Mystro Active Balance Serum $225 SHOP NOW I know this serum is ridiculously expensive, but it's one of the best hydrating serums out there that helps with an impaired skin barrier. It utilizes plant-based adaptogens to help your skin adapt to stress, decreasing redness, dark spots, and inflammation. I use it every morning, and my skin has improved so much.

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel $90 SHOP NOW This lightweight serum offers an amazing amount of hydration for anyone struggling with acne that needs water-based hydration. It nourishes the skin barrier and encourages wound healing with vitamin B5.