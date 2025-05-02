I Test Beauty Products Every Single Day—These Are the Only Ones Worth Buying at Amazon's Beauty Sale
Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more are up to 61% off right now.
Take it from someone who knows—not every makeup product is worth the money, even if it’s on sale. I test new products day in and day out to give you informed reviews on the beauty buys that are really worth it, whether that means slathering myself in different kinds of self-tanner, taking workout classes in foundation that claims to be “sweatproof,” and other various means of self-torture in the name of beauty. So you can imagine my shock when I surveyed Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event, happening now through May 11, and found a treasure trove of *actually* good products with even better discounts waiting inside.
Not only have I tested nearly all of the products below, but they’re among the rare formulas that made their way out of the jumble of products in my apartment and earned spots in my daily regimen at one point or another. From the CC cream that I rely on every summer to the (more-than-50%-off!) powder foundation that my mom and I use for poreless skin, keep scrolling for these beauty editor–approved picks from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event below.
My mom and I swear by Drmtlgy, and this SPF-boosted tinted moisturizer is a staple in our summer beauty routines. Just a few pumps of this lightweight formula offers a sheer wash of flexible color, an extra dose of hydration, and ample protection from UV rays on sun-drenched days.
Another one my mom and I share? This skin-blurring powder foundation from Laura Geller. It feels featherlight on our skin, is non-drying thanks to an antioxidant-packed formula, is safe for rosacea-prone skin… The list goes on. Another standout quality of this mature skin–friendly foundation? It’s 51% off if you shop right now.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is beloved by beauty editors and makeup artists everywhere for a reason. Its ultrafine tip makes it easy to sketch hairlike strokes, and it comes in a wide range of shades to match most natural hair colors. Better yet, its price tag has been slashed to just $8.
We’re prone to blush blindness here at WWW (what can we say—we can’t restrain ourselves from a new viral shade), which is why I’m running to checkout with this Tarte Shape Tape Blush in tow. With a user-friendly sponge tip, blendable texture, and gorgeously pigmented formula, this product checks all the boxes of a good summer blush.
There’s nothing like a good '90s blowout, but I’ll be the first to admit that those salon trips can get expensive very quickly. This thermal hairbrush is a one-stop shop for a gorgeous, bouncy blowout at home, and you can nab it for just $30 while it’s 57% off.
This eye shadow primer might be the most recognizable in the beauty industry—and for a good reason. Its hydrating formula blurs the thin skin of your eyelid to properly prep the skin for eye shadow, offering crease-free wear and boosting your eye shadow’s pigment.
Once lauded for being a favorite of none other than Taylor Swift’s, Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is an undeniable cult classic. This floral scent is a warm blend of peony, freesia, and rose, with earthy notes of amber to round it out. One of our beauty editors called this one a scent they could “never get sick of,” and I’d have to agree.
Haven’t you heard? Black lashes are so 2024—this year, we’re diving deep into the fringe of brown mascara. I reach for this umber shade of Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara quite often to give my lashes a slight lift while achieving that barely there, no-mascara trend that’s everywhere right now.
But that’s not where the good stuff ends. Keep scrolling for steep deals on the lash growth serum that floored our editor in chief, a makeup-preserving primer that’s 62% off, eye masks that de-puff my under-eyes in minutes, and more at Amazon’s summer beauty sale.
Shop More Deals at Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
People Always Compliment My Dewy Skin—These 10 Products Never Leave My Makeup Bag
From drugstore buys to splurges, these products give me a finish that's always glowy, never greasy.
-
Kiehl's, Laneige, Sol de Janeiro: The 14 Best Summer Beauty Products Are on Sale on Amazon RN
Here's my full shopping cart.
-
Inside the Brain of a WWW Beauty Editor—5 Summer Mood Boards With Endless "Add to Cart" Potential
Your warm-weather inspo awaits.
-
What's the Difference Between a $50 and a $16 Self-Tanner? I Tested Both at Once to Find Out
Price doesn't always equal quality,
-
Prada, Dior, and Givenchy: I'm Crossing Off Items on My Luxury Beauty Wish List During This Short Sale
Here are my top 10 picks.
-
If I Gave WWW Editors a $500 Stipend, These Are the Beauty Products They'd Actually Buy
The 14 splurge-worthy items you'll never regret.
-
This Affordable Korean Skincare Line Launched at Target—I Tried It, and My Skin Is Happier Than Ever
Smoother, brighter, calmer, and clearer.
-
If I Could Only Use 15 Beauty Products, I'd Choose These
My essentials for glowing skin.