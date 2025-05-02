I Test Beauty Products Every Single Day—These Are the Only Ones Worth Buying at Amazon's Beauty Sale

Take it from someone who knows—not every makeup product is worth the money, even if it’s on sale. I test new products day in and day out to give you informed reviews on the beauty buys that are really worth it, whether that means slathering myself in different kinds of self-tanner , taking workout classes in foundation that claims to be “sweatproof ,” and other various means of self-torture in the name of beauty. So you can imagine my shock when I surveyed Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event , happening now through May 11, and found a treasure trove of *actually* good products with even better discounts waiting inside.

Not only have I tested nearly all of the products below, but they’re among the rare formulas that made their way out of the jumble of products in my apartment and earned spots in my daily regimen at one point or another. From the CC cream that I rely on every summer to the (more-than-50%-off!) powder foundation that my mom and I use for poreless skin, keep scrolling for these beauty editor–approved picks from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event below.

Drmtlgy Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46 $29 $23 SHOP NOW My mom and I swear by Drmtlgy, and this SPF-boosted tinted moisturizer is a staple in our summer beauty routines. Just a few pumps of this lightweight formula offers a sheer wash of flexible color, an extra dose of hydration, and ample protection from UV rays on sun-drenched days.

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation $37 $18 SHOP NOW Another one my mom and I share? This skin-blurring powder foundation from Laura Geller. It feels featherlight on our skin, is non-drying thanks to an antioxidant-packed formula, is safe for rosacea-prone skin… The list goes on. Another standout quality of this mature skin–friendly foundation? It’s 51% off if you shop right now.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $13 $8 SHOP NOW The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is beloved by beauty editors and makeup artists everywhere for a reason. Its ultrafine tip makes it easy to sketch hairlike strokes, and it comes in a wide range of shades to match most natural hair colors. Better yet, its price tag has been slashed to just $8.

Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush $36 $25 SHOP NOW We’re prone to blush blindness here at WWW (what can we say—we can’t restrain ourselves from a new viral shade ), which is why I’m running to checkout with this Tarte Shape Tape Blush in tow. With a user-friendly sponge tip, blendable texture, and gorgeously pigmented formula, this product checks all the boxes of a good summer blush.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler $70 $30 SHOP NOW There’s nothing like a good '90s blowout, but I’ll be the first to admit that those salon trips can get expensive very quickly. This thermal hairbrush is a one-stop shop for a gorgeous, bouncy blowout at home, and you can nab it for just $30 while it’s 57% off.

Urban Decay Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion $18 $14 SHOP NOW This eye shadow primer might be the most recognizable in the beauty industry—and for a good reason. Its hydrating formula blurs the thin skin of your eyelid to properly prep the skin for eye shadow, offering crease-free wear and boosting your eye shadow’s pigment.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum $180 $153 SHOP NOW Once lauded for being a favorite of none other than Taylor Swift’s, Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is an undeniable cult classic. This floral scent is a warm blend of peony, freesia, and rose, with earthy notes of amber to round it out. One of our beauty editors called this one a scent they could “never get sick of,” and I’d have to agree.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara $30 $23 SHOP NOW Haven’t you heard? Black lashes are so 2024—this year, we’re diving deep into the fringe of brown mascara . I reach for this umber shade of Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara quite often to give my lashes a slight lift while achieving that barely there, no-mascara trend that’s everywhere right now.

But that’s not where the good stuff ends. Keep scrolling for steep deals on the lash growth serum that floored our editor in chief , a makeup-preserving primer that’s 62% off, eye masks that de-puff my under-eyes in minutes, and more at Amazon’s summer beauty sale .

