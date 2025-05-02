I Test Beauty Products Every Single Day—These Are the Only Ones Worth Buying at Amazon's Beauty Sale

Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more are up to 61% off right now.

Selfie of Hailey Bieber as she gets her makeup and hair done.
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News

Take it from someone who knows—not every makeup product is worth the money, even if it’s on sale. I test new products day in and day out to give you informed reviews on the beauty buys that are really worth it, whether that means slathering myself in different kinds of self-tanner, taking workout classes in foundation that claims to be “sweatproof,” and other various means of self-torture in the name of beauty. So you can imagine my shock when I surveyed Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event, happening now through May 11, and found a treasure trove of *actually* good products with even better discounts waiting inside.

Not only have I tested nearly all of the products below, but they’re among the rare formulas that made their way out of the jumble of products in my apartment and earned spots in my daily regimen at one point or another. From the CC cream that I rely on every summer to the (more-than-50%-off!) powder foundation that my mom and I use for poreless skin, keep scrolling for these beauty editor–approved picks from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event below.

Selfie of Hailey Bieber as she gets her makeup and hair done.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

DRMTLGY, Drmtlgy Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer Spf 46 – Sheer Face Sunscreen & Lightweight Makeup With Broad Spectrum Uv Protection – Hydrating Skin Care & Face Moisturizer – Fsa Hsa Eligible (1.7 Oz)
Drmtlgy
Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46

My mom and I swear by Drmtlgy, and this SPF-boosted tinted moisturizer is a staple in our summer beauty routines. Just a few pumps of this lightweight formula offers a sheer wash of flexible color, an extra dose of hydration, and ample protection from UV rays on sun-drenched days.

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK, Laura Geller New York Award-Winning Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation - Fair - Buildable Light to Medium Coverage - Demi-Matte Natural Finish
Laura Geller New York
Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation

Another one my mom and I share? This skin-blurring powder foundation from Laura Geller. It feels featherlight on our skin, is non-drying thanks to an antioxidant-packed formula, is safe for rosacea-prone skin… The list goes on. Another standout quality of this mature skin–friendly foundation? It’s 51% off if you shop right now.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Beverly Hills - Deluxe Mini Brow Wiz - Ebony
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is beloved by beauty editors and makeup artists everywhere for a reason. Its ultrafine tip makes it easy to sketch hairlike strokes, and it comes in a wide range of shades to match most natural hair colors. Better yet, its price tag has been slashed to just $8.

tarte, Tarte Blush Tape Liquid Blush - Rose - Full Size
Tarte
Blush Tape Liquid Blush

We’re prone to blush blindness here at WWW (what can we say—we can’t restrain ourselves from a new viral shade), which is why I’m running to checkout with this Tarte Shape Tape Blush in tow. With a user-friendly sponge tip, blendable texture, and gorgeously pigmented formula, this product checks all the boxes of a good summer blush.

REVLON, Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler, Enhanced Motor for Less Frizz, More Shine, and Reduced Heat Damage for Salon Style Round Brush for Blowout, Black (amazon Exclusive)
Revlon
One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler

There’s nothing like a good '90s blowout, but I’ll be the first to admit that those salon trips can get expensive very quickly. This thermal hairbrush is a one-stop shop for a gorgeous, bouncy blowout at home, and you can nab it for just $30 while it’s 57% off.

URBAN DECAY, Urban Decay Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion (travel Size), Nude Eye Primer, Improves Look of Fine Lines & Texture, Smooths & Preps Eyelid Base for Vibrant Color, Crease-Free Eye Makeup - 0.16 Fl Oz
Urban Decay
Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion

This eye shadow primer might be the most recognizable in the beauty industry—and for a good reason. Its hydrating formula blurs the thin skin of your eyelid to properly prep the skin for eye shadow, offering crease-free wear and boosting your eye shadow’s pigment.

Viktor&Rolf, Viktor&rolf - Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum - Women's Perfume - Floral & Woody - With Notes of Vanilla, Jasmine, & Rose - 3.4 Fl Oz
Viktor & Rolf
Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Once lauded for being a favorite of none other than Taylor Swift’s, Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is an undeniable cult classic. This floral scent is a warm blend of peony, freesia, and rose, with earthy notes of amber to round it out. One of our beauty editors called this one a scent they could “never get sick of,” and I’d have to agree.

Lancôme, Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara - Brown Mascara for Instant Volume, Length & Lift - Smudge Proof & Up to 24h Wear - Brown
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

Haven’t you heard? Black lashes are so 2024—this year, we’re diving deep into the fringe of brown mascara. I reach for this umber shade of Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara quite often to give my lashes a slight lift while achieving that barely there, no-mascara trend that’s everywhere right now.

But that’s not where the good stuff ends. Keep scrolling for steep deals on the lash growth serum that floored our editor in chief, a makeup-preserving primer that’s 62% off, eye masks that de-puff my under-eyes in minutes, and more at Amazon’s summer beauty sale.

Shop More Deals at Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event

Grande Cosmetics, Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-Md Lash Enhancing Serum, 1 Ml - 6-Week Starter Supply
Grande Cosmetics
GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK, Laura Geller New York Spackle Primer - Hydrate - Super-Size 2 Fl Oz - Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Primer for Mature Skin
Laura Geller New York
Spackle Primer

IT Cosmetics, It Cosmetics Cc+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation With Spf 40 - Shine-Reducing & Long-Wear Full Coverage Foundation for Oily Skin - With Hyaluronic Acid - Non-Comedogenic, Light Medium - 1.08 Fl Oz
IT Cosmetics
Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation With SPF 40

grace & stella, Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask - Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles - Gel Under Eye Patches - Gifts for Girlfriend - Vegan Cruelty-Free Self Care (48 Pairs, Pink)
Grace & Stella
Moisturizing Under Eye Masks

Kiehl's, Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream With Spf 30, Lightweight Daily Moisturizer for All Skin Types, 24-Hour Hydration, Uv Sunscreen Protection, Non-Greasy, Absorbs Quickly, With Glacial Glycoprotein - 4.2 Fl Oz
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with SPF 30

Mugler, Mugler Angel Elixir - Eau De Parfum - Women's Perfume - Floral & Woody - With Sandalwood, Amber, and Vanilla - Long Lasting Fragrance - 3.3 Fl Oz
Mugler
Angel Elixir Eau de Parfum

TULA, Tula Skin Care Eye Balm Gold Glow - Dark Circle Treatment, Instantly Hydrate and Brighten Undereye Area, Portable and Perfect to Use On-The-Go, 0.35 Oz.
TULA
Gold Glow + Get It Eye Balm

Explore More:
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸