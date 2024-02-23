All the Can’t-Miss Beauty Looks From the 2024 SAG Awards
We love being in the midst of award season. Why? Well, there are multiple reasons. Firstly, it means we can post up on the couch with our favorite form of takeout and maybe a glass of wine to yet again watch all of the A-list attendees filter in. It's what we did for the Golden Globes; it's what we did for the Grammy's; and now, it's what we're doing for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—more colloquially known as the SAG Awards. Secondly, and most importantly, it means we can, yet again, wait with bated breath to see the best (and most conversation-starting) red-carpet beauty looks.
This year's nominees include Margot Robbie for Barbie, Emma Stone for Poor Things, Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, among others. So, yeah, you can bet this year's SAG Awards will provide ample hair and makeup inspo. Ahead, check out the undeniable best looks from the night.
Margot Robbie, AKA Barbie, walked the red carpet with polished waves and petal-pink makeup.
We don't know what we love more, Emma Stone's inky eyeliner, satiny lipstick, or super-shiny hair. Can we say all three? As for the latter, celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak created a "fresh, youthful, and modern twist" to complement Stone's Louis Vuitton dress.
Beauty products used: ROZ Milk Hair Serum ($52) and Nexxus Anti-Humidity Spray ($19)
Selena Gomez looked radiant wearing a full face of Rare Beauty, no doubt.
Beauty products used: Kristin Ess Soft Bend Titanium Curling Iron for Big Blowout Waves ($75)
Elizabeth Debicki's peachy monotone makeup and long, icy blonde hair makes us think of a certain Disney queen.
Beauty products used: Danucera Cerabalm ($95) and Cream Supreme ($195)
Ariana Greenblatt's makeup is the epitome of TikTok's "revenge makeup" trend.
We need to know Ayo Edebiri's skincare routine, because her complexion was lit-from-within.
Queen of Gen Z, Billie Eilish, also embraced the pink-makeup trend.
Anne Hathaway's '90s-inspired bombshell hair was styled by Virtue Creative Director and celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel.
Beauty products used: Virtue Volumizing Hair Mousse ($40) and Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System ($264)
Brie Larson chose a fail-safe combo: polished waves and glowing, pink makeup.
Emily Blunt's sleek-hair–and–sun-kissed-complexion is a winning combination.
Halle Bailey's look is all about the details. For example, she has a striking inner-corner highlight that's making her eyes pop.
A slicked-back hairstyle, like the one America Ferrera had, will never, ever get old. Celebrity hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea was the expert behind the look.
Beauty products used: Kristin Ess Depth Defining Soft Matte Pomade for Texture, Definition + Volume ($12) and Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush ($85)
Quinta Brunson's '90s-esque makeup was flawless.
With hair this short, Jennifer Aniston is reminding us of Rachel Green in the early seasons of Friends.
Issa Rae's curls are next-level.
We love Maddie Ziegler's effortless-looking waves. It's giving Greek goddess in the best way.
Kathryn Hahn's smoky eyes are a master class in red-carpet makeup.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a skincare-obsessed beauty writer who covers everything from up-and-coming trends to product launches, in-office treatments, and more. She has over five years of experience in digital media, and her work has appeared in publications such as The Zoe Report, InStyle, Coveteur, and more. When she's not hovering over her computer writing about all things beauty, she's drinking coffee, listening to Harry Styles, or exploring her new city of Austin, Texas.
