7 Outfits That Make Athletic Sneakers Look Fancy

You can’t deny the power of a good pair of athletic sneakers. The ideal style is not only comfortable, but can instantly add a cool twist to any look given their forward-feeling nature. Aside from wearing at the gym (obviously), we tend to gravitate towards the silhouette when we’re sporting more casual ‘fits. But as we’ve seen throughout our Instagram feeds recently, the kicks can 100% work with more elevated ensembles as well.

To prove it, we’re showcasing seven outfit ideas that actually make athletic sneakers look fancy. Meaning: You can now look polished and put together for a more formal affair or a night out while remaining extra-comfy. Keep scrolling for primo inspo and kick your wardrobe into high gear.