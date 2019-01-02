7 Outfits That Make Athletic Sneakers Look Fancy

by Bobby Schuessler

Photo:

@emilisindlev

You can’t deny the power of a good pair of athletic sneakers. The ideal style is not only comfortable, but can instantly add a cool twist to any look given their forward-feeling nature. Aside from wearing at the gym (obviously), we tend to gravitate towards the silhouette when we’re sporting more casual ‘fits. But as we’ve seen throughout our Instagram feeds recently, the kicks can 100% work with more elevated ensembles as well.

To prove it, we’re showcasing seven outfit ideas that actually make athletic sneakers look fancy. Meaning: You can now look polished and put together for a more formal affair or a night out while remaining extra-comfy. Keep scrolling for primo inspo and kick your wardrobe into high gear.

Photo:

@maria_bernad

Coordinate your sneakers with a statement coat and opt for trousers over jeans for a polished vibe.

Nike TN Sneakers ($183)
Photo:

@thefashionguitar

Yes, sneakers can work with a suit. Case in point? This elevated 'fit.

Puma Thunder Rive Doite Sneakers ($120)
Photo:

@emilisindlev

Go for the unexpected and pair eye-catching sneakers with a party dress.

Adidas Iniki Runner ($120)
Photo:

@marie_mag_

Remember the suiting comment above? Well, here's another example just in case you didn't believe us. 

APL TechLoom Breeze Sneakers ($200)
Photo:

@monikh

Keep your ensemble chill yet sleek with a silk skirt, cozy pullover, and those trusty sneakers.

Golden Goose Running Sole Sneakers ($600)
Photo:

@nnennaechem

A tailored plaid coat with contrasting checked pants feels so sophisticated with white sneakers.

Fila Ray Sneakers ($75)
Photo:

@tylauren

If you do want to make your sweats ensemble feel fancy with your sneakers, simply incorporate a forward leopard coat to tie your look together. 

Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers ($100)
Shop more sneakers:
Veja V-10 Sneakers ($150)
PUma Suede Classic Sneakers ($65)
Ash Extreme Sneakers ($285)
Allbirds Wool Runner ($95)
Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBOOST X ATR Sneakers ($250)
Y-3 Saikou Sneakers ($450)

