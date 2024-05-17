Anya Taylor-Joy Just Wore My Dream Vacay Outfit in the South of France
The star-studded Cannes Film Festival is one of our favorite red carpet events of the year. Actresses appearing in films and on the judges' panel work with their stylists to create a week of fantastic outfits that never disappoint. From the casual jeans and flats look they wear at the Nice airport to the over-the-top gowns they don for the main event. And this year, all eyes are on Anya Taylor-Joy, thanks to stylist Ryan Hastings.
The Queens Gambit star first attended Cannes in 2017 as a recipient of the Chopard trophy for best emerging actor, and just celebrated the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Story" to rave reviews. The only thing more captivating than this year's films has been the A+ looks ATJ has been serving all week long.
Not every red-carpet-worthy outfit is easy to recreate, but the coppery orange strapless dress by Atlein (plus the exaggerated Jacumus hat, obviously) is one we can imagine wearing IRL. It's resort wear that works from the beach to the ballroom or even a fancy dinner with friends alfresco. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar accessories.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Jacquemus hat; Atlein dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Shop Anya Taylor-Joy's Exact Accessories
Shop Similar Accessories
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.