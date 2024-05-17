Anya Taylor-Joy Just Wore My Dream Vacay Outfit in the South of France

The star-studded Cannes Film Festival is one of our favorite red carpet events of the year. Actresses appearing in films and on the judges' panel work with their stylists to create a week of fantastic outfits that never disappoint. From the casual jeans and flats look they wear at the Nice airport to the over-the-top gowns they don for the main event. And this year, all eyes are on Anya Taylor-Joy, thanks to stylist Ryan Hastings.

The Queens Gambit star first attended Cannes in 2017 as a recipient of the Chopard trophy for best emerging actor, and just celebrated the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Story" to rave reviews. The only thing more captivating than this year's films has been the A+ looks ATJ has been serving all week long.

Not every red-carpet-worthy outfit is easy to recreate, but the coppery orange strapless dress by Atlein (plus the exaggerated Jacumus hat, obviously) is one we can imagine wearing IRL. It's resort wear that works from the beach to the ballroom or even a fancy dinner with friends alfresco. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Jacquemus hat; Atlein dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Oliver Peoples sunglasses; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

