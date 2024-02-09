I’m an Editor With Classic Taste—4 Easy Denim Outfits I’ll Rely On This Spring

I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced this winter has gone on for longer than usual. Now normally this wouldn’t bother me—I’m a winter girl through and through—but over the past few years I’ve started to appreciate spring so much more, and I suspect the fashion has something to do with it.

As a fashion editor with a penchant for classic styles, I've really embraced the effortless sophistication that spring clothing can add to my wardrobe. From simple tailoring to versatile dresses, the season opens itself up to plenty of casual yet polished staples that work hard all year round. The one major player though has to be denim; I find that a few good jeans styles in my capsule wardrobe effortlessly helps bridge the gap between seasons, ensuring I’m ready for anything the great British weather has to throw at me.

(Image credit: Aligne)

ALIGNE is often my most relied-upon destination when it comes to great denim, and this season is no different. I'm spoilt for choice with the brand's new drop, which features everything from dark-wash dresses and '90s-inspired jeans shapes to beige dungarees, as well as classic denim skirts, making it a perfect choice if you’re in the market for a spring-wardrobe refresh with a timeless flair.

In preparation for the new season—and to show you just how versatile and enduring denim can be—I've created four chic outfits that seamlessly transition from the crisp days of winter into the bloom of spring, all with ALIGNE's key styles at centre stage. Keep scrolling to shop the looks.

1. Desk to Dinner

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: This transitional office-to-out look is built around a pair of dark-wash ALIGNE jeans along with a sleeveless, button-down black waistcoat vest and a spring-ready tan bag. This versatile combo strikes the perfect balance between professional and stylish.

Shop the Look:

Aligne Leo Long Waistcoat in Black £119 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid of waistcoats—think of this classic black one as a vest and you'll wear it on repeat.

Aligne Miso Long Straight Leg Jeans in Indigo £89 SHOP NOW Almost black, dark-wash jeans have long been a favourite amongst Who What Wear UK editors.

Been X Aligne Wellesley Sling Bag in Tan £295 SHOP NOW This tan crossbody just screams spring.

2. Street Style Maven

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: I'll be channelling the fashion set by combining ALIGNE's denim maxi skirt with the matching jacket, worn over an oversized, white button-down. Some chunky, gold earrings would finish off this fashion-forward look perfectly.

Shop the Look:

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket £119 SHOP NOW From now on, my version of a Canadian tuxedo is always going to be this denim jacket and skirt set.

Aligne Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt £99 SHOP NOW I love the drape of the skirt's structured yet soft denim.

Aligne Jocelyn Oversized Barrel Sleeve Shirt £89 SHOP NOW Adding a crisp white shirt to this look breaks up the double denim and keeps things fresh.

3. Neutral Ease

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK))

Style Notes: I'm choosing some beige denim dungarees for this next look, over a cream turtleneck and paired with this tan crossbody bag. This ensemble exudes effortless style, blending neutral tones for a look that's perfect for both casual outings and laid-back evenings—a timeless, relaxed vibe in one chic package.

Shop the Look:

Aligne Mack Barrel Leg Dungarees £119 SHOP NOW A '90s classic back in my wardrobe rotation, this time in a light beige wash.

Aligne Michaela High Neck Belted Oversize Knit £119 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple I'll never part with.

Been X Aligne Willow Phone Bag £150 SHOP NOW So chic.

4. Al-Fresco Elegance

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: I'm embracing al-fresco chic with a denim maxi dress for the ultimate effortless spring look. The curved-sleeve, pinched-waist blazer adds a touch of structure whilst the ensemble is brightened up with a white bag. This outfit exudes refined style, seamlessly blending the casual charm of denim with the grace of a maxi silhouette and the crispness of a tailored blazer—an ode to my kind of spring dressing.

Shop the Look:

Aligne Mirabella Midaxi Smock Denim Dress in Indigo £129 SHOP NOW If you want a spring dress in your collection, add this denim smock maxi to your basket, stat.

Aligne Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Adds a little refinement to the look.

Been X Aligne Falkirk Clutch Bag £295 SHOP NOW Umm, yes please.

