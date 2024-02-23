I Guess No One Is Wearing These 9 Denim Trends Anymore (9 They Are)

woman wearing jeans
(Image credit: @brooklynngallagher; @smythsisters; @soniamosseri; @endlesslyloveclub; @mimixn)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

If you look at any of the trends of the moment, you'll see how many of the things we've deemed cool aren't traditionally "flattering" or "pretty". Nothing showcases this better than the current state of denim. These days, jeans are getting looser and baggier, while hemlines are slinking lower. The most of-the-moment pairs aren't butt-lifting or sculpting in the slightest, so I don't blame you for being a denim hater if you're not into the relaxed look (hey, it's not for everyone). All that is to say, the state of jeans in 2024 is divisive at best.

Since denim goes through some pretty wild cycles of trends, you can almost guarantee that with enough time, any given pair will rear its head again, no matter how deep you thought you'd buried it. In fact, if a denim version of the stock market were to exist, we'd all be millionaires. Today, though, I'm taking a snapshot of the state of denim for spring 2024 to keep us all up-to-speed on what's in and what's out. As it stands in this moment, here are the jean shapes, washes, and fits that people are wearing more than any others (and the ones they're skipping).

Look, I'm just the messenger here, so don't come barging into my DMs if you don't agree with what I've laid out here. (Although if you think I'm wrong, I'd love to hear your informed argument.)

Out: Printed Jeans

In: Dark Washes

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Although spring is usually synonymous with lighter washes and white jeans that signal warmer weather, the spring/summer 2024 runways were flooded with darker rinses. Style is shifting into a more sophisticated tone overall, and a deep indigo wash feels utterly polished while more whimsical printed styles like checkerboard jeans seem to be on the decline.

The Carla High-Rise Straight
the Carla High-Rise Straight

Insider source for quality basics, Alex Mill, just launched denim and I have a feeling that their dark-wash Carla style will be an immediate hit.

501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

My go-to Levi's fit right now.

Slvrlake Grace Jeans
Slvrlake
Grace Jeans

I'm taking notes on how good this wash looks with brown tones.

Out: "Mom" Jeans

In: '90s Fits

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub; @mimixn)

Sorry if I sound like a broken record by now, but all things mid-'90s continue to dominate in every category of fashion from handbags to shoes, and of course, denim. Right now, the prevailing jean shape dials the clocks back to 1995 with their slightly relaxed straight-leg fit and mid-rise that make them the next best thing to those illusive vintage pairs. I've noticed that the '90s fit has eclipsed '80s "mom" jeans for an everyday style.

90s High Rise Loose Jeans
Re/Done
90s High Rise Loose Jeans

501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans

The '90s Straight Jeans in Rondell Wash: Crease Edition
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans

Out: Denim Mini Skirts

In: Denim Pencil Skirts

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

There's been a lot of chatter about denim skirts over the past year, namely long denim skirts. I'm predicting now that structured pencil skirts will be the 2024 answer to those long, flowy denim skirts that we saw everywhere in recent seasons. No matter where you land on the spectrum of knee to ankle, though, one thing is fairly clear: denim mini skirts just aren't as prevalent these days.

Rona Organic Denim Midi Skirt
Loulou Studio
Rona Organic Denim Midi Skirt

This brand makes some of my favorite basics, period.

Alice Skirt
Pistola Denim
Alice Skirt

So sleek.

Denim midi-skirt - Women
Mango
Denim Midi Skirt

Wear these with tall black boots for a minimalist effect.

Out: High and Wide

In: Low and Loose

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @hannamw)

Okay, I know the text above makes it seem as though I'm saying high-rise wide-leg jeans are completely "out", but allow me to rephrase. I merely mean to point out that the high and wide fit is no longer at the very peak of the trend cycle anymore, but I still think they look great, so don't blame me (I'm just the messenger, promise!). I think the prevailing trendier fit of the moment is one defined by lower rises and looser shapes. Levi's aptly named Low and Loose pair pretty sums up this relaxed-fit idea.

Levi's, Low Loose Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans

It doesn't get cooler (or better-priced) than these.

Lex Jeans
Agolde
Lex Jeans

The ankle pooling here is spectacular.

Madewell, Low-Slung Straight Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Straight Jeans

If truly baggy jeans scare you, these are great entry point.

Out: Bright Whites

In: Ecru Tones

woman sitting down wearing a camel sweater, white jeans, and black boots

(Image credit: @soniamosseri)

Hello, spring! White jeans come back into our denim rotations like clockwork the moment the flowers start blooming, but this season we have it on good account that lighter jeans will take on a warmer ecru tone that feels a touch more directional than bright whites.

Walker in Bone
Still Here
Walker Jeans in Bone

Still Here is the ultimate source for cool-girl denim.

Dawson Jeans
Lioness
Dawson Jeans

Love the center seaming here.

Camellia High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Mavi Jeans
Camellia High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

To wear with all those pretty spring sandals you're eyeing.

Out: Flares

In: Barrel Shapes

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Love them or hate them, barrel-leg jeans are here and they're happening. Social media may be divided in a heated argument about the dramatic bowed-legged shapes, but there's no denying that people are talking about the style—and ordering them. If we're talking controversial denim shapes, these hotly-debated pairs have replaced the debate around flare jeans (for the time being).

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Nearly half our staff owns a pair of these viral jeans, at this point.

Horseshoe Raw Hem Superhigh Waist Crop Barrel Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Raw Hem Superhigh Waist Crop Barrel Jeans

Another popular pair I keep seeing in my feed.

Frederic Jeans
EB Denim
Frederic Jeans

Gen Zers are fans of this more throwback take on the trend.

H&M Barrel Jeans
H&M
Tapered Regular Jeans

An affordable gem.

Out: Trucker Jackets

In: Western Shirts

woman wearing jeans

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Between Beyoncé new country music drop and Louis Vuitton's cowboy-themed fall menswear show, Westerncore is all anyone can talk about. Obviously, double-denim is the first look that comes to mind and fashion people are opting for softer denim shirts to tuck into their jeans for the look rather than stiffer trucker jackets.

Khaite Denim Shirt
Khaite
Jinn Denim Shirt

If Khaite is making it, I'm probably lusting after it.

Agolde Denim Shirt
Agolde
Glinda Denim Shirt

Just add jeans and boots.

Oversized Denim Western Shirt
Oversized Denim Western Shirt

So chic in the darker wash.

Out: Tight-Fitting Skinnies

In: Cigarette Silhouettes

woman wearing black jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

The conversation around skinny jeans is starting to tire, but there's clearly still an appetite for slim-fitting denim. Instead of tight-fitting skinnies that cling to your ankles, we're into cigarette styles that still look sleek and fitted but feature a more structured lower leg so they're less legging-like.

Glide Jeans - Slim
COS
Glide Jeans

I'll take the jeans, then I'll go back and recreate the outfit.

Mango Denim Capri
Mango
Side Opening Capri Jeans

Call me crazy, but I'm intrigued by a capri jean.

Agolde Freya Jeans
Agolde
Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

This cut was just made for ankle boots.

Out: Cropped Hems

In: Cuffed Hems

women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @brooklynngallagher; @thesmythsisters)

Cropped jeans will immediately remind me of 2017 when we were all obsessed with crop flare jeans. I think it's safe to say we have hardly seen a single pair above ankle height in years, and I'm happy about that. What I'm seeing bubble up this season are jeans with a wide cuff at the hem. I like the easy detail they bring to simple denim outfits.

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans

A perfect showcase to a great pair of heels.

Facade Turn-Up Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Turn-Up Jeans

The cuff detail is a small one but goes a long way.

We the Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans
We The Free
Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans

Yes to all of this.

Explore More:
Denim Skirt Jeans Levi's® Agolde
Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸