I Guess No One Is Wearing These 9 Denim Trends Anymore (9 They Are)

If you look at any of the trends of the moment, you'll see how many of the things we've deemed cool aren't traditionally "flattering" or "pretty". Nothing showcases this better than the current state of denim. These days, jeans are getting looser and baggier, while hemlines are slinking lower. The most of-the-moment pairs aren't butt-lifting or sculpting in the slightest, so I don't blame you for being a denim hater if you're not into the relaxed look (hey, it's not for everyone). All that is to say, the state of jeans in 2024 is divisive at best.

Since denim goes through some pretty wild cycles of trends, you can almost guarantee that with enough time, any given pair will rear its head again, no matter how deep you thought you'd buried it. In fact, if a denim version of the stock market were to exist, we'd all be millionaires. Today, though, I'm taking a snapshot of the state of denim for spring 2024 to keep us all up-to-speed on what's in and what's out. As it stands in this moment, here are the jean shapes, washes, and fits that people are wearing more than any others (and the ones they're skipping).

Look, I'm just the messenger here, so don't come barging into my DMs if you don't agree with what I've laid out here. (Although if you think I'm wrong, I'd love to hear your informed argument.)

Out: Printed Jeans

In: Dark Washes

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Although spring is usually synonymous with lighter washes and white jeans that signal warmer weather, the spring/summer 2024 runways were flooded with darker rinses. Style is shifting into a more sophisticated tone overall, and a deep indigo wash feels utterly polished while more whimsical printed styles like checkerboard jeans seem to be on the decline.

the Carla High-Rise Straight $225 SHOP NOW Insider source for quality basics, Alex Mill, just launched denim and I have a feeling that their dark-wash Carla style will be an immediate hit.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 SHOP NOW My go-to Levi's fit right now.

Slvrlake Grace Jeans $249 SHOP NOW I'm taking notes on how good this wash looks with brown tones.

Out: "Mom" Jeans

In: '90s Fits

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub; @mimixn)

Sorry if I sound like a broken record by now, but all things mid-'90s continue to dominate in every category of fashion from handbags to shoes, and of course, denim. Right now, the prevailing jean shape dials the clocks back to 1995 with their slightly relaxed straight-leg fit and mid-rise that make them the next best thing to those illusive vintage pairs. I've noticed that the '90s fit has eclipsed '80s "mom" jeans for an everyday style.

Re/Done 90s High Rise Loose Jeans $275 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Out: Denim Mini Skirts

In: Denim Pencil Skirts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

There's been a lot of chatter about denim skirts over the past year, namely long denim skirts. I'm predicting now that structured pencil skirts will be the 2024 answer to those long, flowy denim skirts that we saw everywhere in recent seasons. No matter where you land on the spectrum of knee to ankle, though, one thing is fairly clear: denim mini skirts just aren't as prevalent these days.

Loulou Studio Rona Organic Denim Midi Skirt $320 SHOP NOW This brand makes some of my favorite basics, period.

Pistola Denim Alice Skirt $148 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Mango Denim Midi Skirt $50 SHOP NOW Wear these with tall black boots for a minimalist effect.

Out: High and Wide

In: Low and Loose

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @hannamw)

Okay, I know the text above makes it seem as though I'm saying high-rise wide-leg jeans are completely "out", but allow me to rephrase. I merely mean to point out that the high and wide fit is no longer at the very peak of the trend cycle anymore, but I still think they look great, so don't blame me (I'm just the messenger, promise!). I think the prevailing trendier fit of the moment is one defined by lower rises and looser shapes. Levi's aptly named Low and Loose pair pretty sums up this relaxed-fit idea.

Levi's Low Loose Jeans $108 SHOP NOW It doesn't get cooler (or better-priced) than these.

Agolde Lex Jeans $268 SHOP NOW The ankle pooling here is spectacular.

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans $128 SHOP NOW If truly baggy jeans scare you, these are great entry point.

Out: Bright Whites

In: Ecru Tones

(Image credit: @soniamosseri)

Hello, spring! White jeans come back into our denim rotations like clockwork the moment the flowers start blooming, but this season we have it on good account that lighter jeans will take on a warmer ecru tone that feels a touch more directional than bright whites.

Still Here Walker Jeans in Bone $260 SHOP NOW Still Here is the ultimate source for cool-girl denim.

Lioness Dawson Jeans $99 $50 SHOP NOW Love the center seaming here.

Mavi Jeans Camellia High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW To wear with all those pretty spring sandals you're eyeing.

Out: Flares

In: Barrel Shapes

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Love them or hate them, barrel-leg jeans are here and they're happening. Social media may be divided in a heated argument about the dramatic bowed-legged shapes, but there's no denying that people are talking about the style—and ordering them. If we're talking controversial denim shapes, these hotly-debated pairs have replaced the debate around flare jeans (for the time being).

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Nearly half our staff owns a pair of these viral jeans, at this point.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Raw Hem Superhigh Waist Crop Barrel Jeans $288 SHOP NOW Another popular pair I keep seeing in my feed.

EB Denim Frederic Jeans $395 SHOP NOW Gen Zers are fans of this more throwback take on the trend.

H&M Tapered Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW An affordable gem.

Out: Trucker Jackets

In: Western Shirts

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Between Beyoncé new country music drop and Louis Vuitton's cowboy-themed fall menswear show, Westerncore is all anyone can talk about. Obviously, double-denim is the first look that comes to mind and fashion people are opting for softer denim shirts to tuck into their jeans for the look rather than stiffer trucker jackets.

Khaite Jinn Denim Shirt $680 SHOP NOW If Khaite is making it, I'm probably lusting after it.

Agolde Glinda Denim Shirt $220 SHOP NOW Just add jeans and boots.

Oversized Denim Western Shirt $135 SHOP NOW So chic in the darker wash.

Out: Tight-Fitting Skinnies

In: Cigarette Silhouettes

The conversation around skinny jeans is starting to tire, but there's clearly still an appetite for slim-fitting denim. Instead of tight-fitting skinnies that cling to your ankles, we're into cigarette styles that still look sleek and fitted but feature a more structured lower leg so they're less legging-like.

COS Glide Jeans $120 SHOP NOW I'll take the jeans, then I'll go back and recreate the outfit.

Mango Side Opening Capri Jeans $90 SHOP NOW Call me crazy, but I'm intrigued by a capri jean.

Agolde Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $220 SHOP NOW This cut was just made for ankle boots.

Out: Cropped Hems

In: Cuffed Hems

(Image credit: @brooklynngallagher; @thesmythsisters)

Cropped jeans will immediately remind me of 2017 when we were all obsessed with crop flare jeans. I think it's safe to say we have hardly seen a single pair above ankle height in years, and I'm happy about that. What I'm seeing bubble up this season are jeans with a wide cuff at the hem. I like the easy detail they bring to simple denim outfits.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans $288 SHOP NOW A perfect showcase to a great pair of heels.

COS Facade Turn-Up Jeans $135 SHOP NOW The cuff detail is a small one but goes a long way.