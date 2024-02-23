I Guess No One Is Wearing These 9 Denim Trends Anymore (9 They Are)
If you look at any of the trends of the moment, you'll see how many of the things we've deemed cool aren't traditionally "flattering" or "pretty". Nothing showcases this better than the current state of denim. These days, jeans are getting looser and baggier, while hemlines are slinking lower. The most of-the-moment pairs aren't butt-lifting or sculpting in the slightest, so I don't blame you for being a denim hater if you're not into the relaxed look (hey, it's not for everyone). All that is to say, the state of jeans in 2024 is divisive at best.
Since denim goes through some pretty wild cycles of trends, you can almost guarantee that with enough time, any given pair will rear its head again, no matter how deep you thought you'd buried it. In fact, if a denim version of the stock market were to exist, we'd all be millionaires. Today, though, I'm taking a snapshot of the state of denim for spring 2024 to keep us all up-to-speed on what's in and what's out. As it stands in this moment, here are the jean shapes, washes, and fits that people are wearing more than any others (and the ones they're skipping).
Look, I'm just the messenger here, so don't come barging into my DMs if you don't agree with what I've laid out here. (Although if you think I'm wrong, I'd love to hear your informed argument.)
Out: Printed Jeans
In: Dark Washes
Although spring is usually synonymous with lighter washes and white jeans that signal warmer weather, the spring/summer 2024 runways were flooded with darker rinses. Style is shifting into a more sophisticated tone overall, and a deep indigo wash feels utterly polished while more whimsical printed styles like checkerboard jeans seem to be on the decline.
Insider source for quality basics, Alex Mill, just launched denim and I have a feeling that their dark-wash Carla style will be an immediate hit.
Out: "Mom" Jeans
In: '90s Fits
Sorry if I sound like a broken record by now, but all things mid-'90s continue to dominate in every category of fashion from handbags to shoes, and of course, denim. Right now, the prevailing jean shape dials the clocks back to 1995 with their slightly relaxed straight-leg fit and mid-rise that make them the next best thing to those illusive vintage pairs. I've noticed that the '90s fit has eclipsed '80s "mom" jeans for an everyday style.
Out: Denim Mini Skirts
In: Denim Pencil Skirts
There's been a lot of chatter about denim skirts over the past year, namely long denim skirts. I'm predicting now that structured pencil skirts will be the 2024 answer to those long, flowy denim skirts that we saw everywhere in recent seasons. No matter where you land on the spectrum of knee to ankle, though, one thing is fairly clear: denim mini skirts just aren't as prevalent these days.
Out: High and Wide
In: Low and Loose
Okay, I know the text above makes it seem as though I'm saying high-rise wide-leg jeans are completely "out", but allow me to rephrase. I merely mean to point out that the high and wide fit is no longer at the very peak of the trend cycle anymore, but I still think they look great, so don't blame me (I'm just the messenger, promise!). I think the prevailing trendier fit of the moment is one defined by lower rises and looser shapes. Levi's aptly named Low and Loose pair pretty sums up this relaxed-fit idea.
Out: Bright Whites
In: Ecru Tones
Hello, spring! White jeans come back into our denim rotations like clockwork the moment the flowers start blooming, but this season we have it on good account that lighter jeans will take on a warmer ecru tone that feels a touch more directional than bright whites.
To wear with all those pretty spring sandals you're eyeing.
Out: Flares
In: Barrel Shapes
Love them or hate them, barrel-leg jeans are here and they're happening. Social media may be divided in a heated argument about the dramatic bowed-legged shapes, but there's no denying that people are talking about the style—and ordering them. If we're talking controversial denim shapes, these hotly-debated pairs have replaced the debate around flare jeans (for the time being).
Nearly half our staff owns a pair of these viral jeans, at this point.
Another popular pair I keep seeing in my feed.
Out: Trucker Jackets
In: Western Shirts
Between Beyoncé new country music drop and Louis Vuitton's cowboy-themed fall menswear show, Westerncore is all anyone can talk about. Obviously, double-denim is the first look that comes to mind and fashion people are opting for softer denim shirts to tuck into their jeans for the look rather than stiffer trucker jackets.
Out: Tight-Fitting Skinnies
In: Cigarette Silhouettes
The conversation around skinny jeans is starting to tire, but there's clearly still an appetite for slim-fitting denim. Instead of tight-fitting skinnies that cling to your ankles, we're into cigarette styles that still look sleek and fitted but feature a more structured lower leg so they're less legging-like.
Out: Cropped Hems
In: Cuffed Hems
Cropped jeans will immediately remind me of 2017 when we were all obsessed with crop flare jeans. I think it's safe to say we have hardly seen a single pair above ankle height in years, and I'm happy about that. What I'm seeing bubble up this season are jeans with a wide cuff at the hem. I like the easy detail they bring to simple denim outfits.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Chic Basics With Jeans This Spring
The most elevated staples.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans, and How to Fix Them
Read this before your next shopping trip.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Searches for These Anti-Skinny Jeans Are Up 1300%, so I Found the Best Pairs
I'm always here for a denim update.
By Natalie Munro
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Denim-Obsessed—I Can't Get These 25 Jeans From the Nordstrom Sale Off My Mind
I want every last pair.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder
Instant fashion points guaranteed.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
Give Your Closet Instant *Rich* Vibes With These 30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes