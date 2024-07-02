9 Under-$90 Nordstrom Basics That Make Up the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe
When it comes to summer dressing, I'm all about leaning into simple, easy, and elegant basics that I can easily mix and match, as I don't have to think too hard about assembling outfits. After all, with a busier-than-usual schedule of summer activities, the last thing I want to do is spend hours in front of my wardrobe figuring out what to wear. It's times like this when a minimalist's approach to dressing is exactly what I need.
With this in mind, I've put together the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe made up of elevated basics that will see you through the season in style. Since my goal is elevated yet inexpensive, I've kept all the staples in this edit under $90, and they're all from Nordstrom—a go-to retailer we editors love to shop for basics.
Keep scrolling for the nine summer basics under $90 that make up the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe.
1. Linen Pants
Casual and relaxed wide-leg linen pants are an essential part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you go for crisp white, trend-forward stripes, or taupe, they'll add a chic and effortless touch to every summer outfit.
Shop:
2. Basic Top
Basic tops will make up the backbone of your minimalistic summer looks. Think white or black tank tops, sleek tube tops, and simple white tees.
Shop:
3. Sleek Sandals
Minimalist-chic sandals will work with everything in your closet. Opt for black or tan in sleek silhouettes.
Shop:
4. Casual Shorts
From cotton boxers to effortless linen, a chic pair of casual shorts will be your go-to on laid-back summer days.
Shop:
5. Simple Dress
A summer capsule wardrobe calls for versatile dresses that feature simple silhouettes in black, white, and neutral hues. Opt for a style that will take you from day to night seamlessly.
Shop:
6. Raffia Bag
A timeless raffia or woven bag is one you'll come back to every warm-weather season, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Shop:
7. Maxi Skirts
Whether you go for a sleek black linen maxi skirt or a full white poplin skirt, a midi- or maxi-length silhouette in black or white is an essential piece to add into your summer rotation.
Shop:
8. Relaxed Button-Down
It goes without saying that a relaxed button-down is a year-round staple, and it is particularly versatile in summer—whether it's worn over a bikini or with linen pants. It's a chic, relaxed silhouette that will always look timeless and cool.
Shop:
9. Chic Vest
Vests will add just the right amount of polish to your summer look. They go with everything from full skirts to linen pants. In summer, opt for lightweight cotton and linen iterations in white and beige hues.
Shop:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
