9 Under-$90 Nordstrom Basics That Make Up the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe

When it comes to summer dressing, I'm all about leaning into simple, easy, and elegant basics that I can easily mix and match, as I don't have to think too hard about assembling outfits. After all, with a busier-than-usual schedule of summer activities, the last thing I want to do is spend hours in front of my wardrobe figuring out what to wear. It's times like this when a minimalist's approach to dressing is exactly what I need.

With this in mind, I've put together the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe made up of elevated basics that will see you through the season in style. Since my goal is elevated yet inexpensive, I've kept all the staples in this edit under $90, and they're all from Nordstrom—a go-to retailer we editors love to shop for basics.

Keep scrolling for the nine summer basics under $90 that make up the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe.

1. Linen Pants

Casual and relaxed wide-leg linen pants are an essential part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you go for crisp white, trend-forward stripes, or taupe, they'll add a chic and effortless touch to every summer outfit.

The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants
Madewell
The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants

Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

2. Basic Top

Basic tops will make up the backbone of your minimalistic summer looks. Think white or black tank tops, sleek tube tops, and simple white tees.

Cotton Rib Tank
COS
Cotton Rib Tank

Dusk Stretch Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Knit Top

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Fits Everybody Tube Top
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Tube Top

3. Sleek Sandals

Minimalist-chic sandals will work with everything in your closet. Opt for black or tan in sleek silhouettes.

'liners' Flip Flop
TKEES
Liners Flip Flop

Lynley Slingback Sandal
Steve Madden
Lynley Slingback Sandal

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mayhem Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Mayhem Slide Sandal

4. Casual Shorts

From cotton boxers to effortless linen, a chic pair of casual shorts will be your go-to on laid-back summer days.

Serif Logo Boxer Shorts
Sporty & Rich
Serif Logo Boxer Shorts

Alania City High Waist Shorts
French Connection
Alania City High Waist Shorts

High Waist Denim Shorts
MANGO
High Waist Denim Shorts

5. Simple Dress

A summer capsule wardrobe calls for versatile dresses that feature simple silhouettes in black, white, and neutral hues. Opt for a style that will take you from day to night seamlessly.

Sammie Pleat Strapless Stretch Cotton Sundress
WAYF
Sammie Pleat Strapless Stretch Cotton Sundress

Scoop Neck Minidress
MANGO
Scoop Neck Minidress

Long Sleeve High-Low Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve High-Low Shirtdress

Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress

6. Raffia Bag

A timeless raffia or woven bag is one you'll come back to every warm-weather season, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Large Valeta Crocheted Raffia Bag
MANGO
Large Valeta Crocheted Raffia Bag

Mini Woven Seagrass Crossbody Basket Bag
Madewell
Mini Woven Seagrass Crossbody Basket Bag

The Crocheted Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Crocheted Shoulder Bag

7. Maxi Skirts

Whether you go for a sleek black linen maxi skirt or a full white poplin skirt, a midi- or maxi-length silhouette in black or white is an essential piece to add into your summer rotation.

Back Slit Linen Skirt
MANGO
Back Slit Linen Skirt

Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt

BDG Urban Outfitters, Maxi Skirt
BDG
Maxi Skirt

Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Topshop
Cotton Poplin Skirt

8. Relaxed Button-Down

It goes without saying that a relaxed button-down is a year-round staple, and it is particularly versatile in summer—whether it's worn over a bikini or with linen pants. It's a chic, relaxed silhouette that will always look timeless and cool.

Samari Linen Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Samari Linen Button-Up Shirt

Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt
EDIKTED
Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Popover Chambray Button-Up Shirt
French Connection
Popover Chambray Button-Up Shirt

Oversized Beach Shirt
BP
Oversized Beach Shirt

9. Chic Vest

Vests will add just the right amount of polish to your summer look. They go with everything from full skirts to linen pants. In summer, opt for lightweight cotton and linen iterations in white and beige hues.

Selene Linen Blend Vest
Steve Madden
Selene Linen Blend Vest

Gabriella Linen Vest
WAYF
Gabriella Linen Vest

V-Neck Vest
MANGO
V-Neck Vest

Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

