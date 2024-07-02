9 Under-$90 Nordstrom Basics That Make Up the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe

When it comes to summer dressing, I'm all about leaning into simple, easy, and elegant basics that I can easily mix and match, as I don't have to think too hard about assembling outfits. After all, with a busier-than-usual schedule of summer activities, the last thing I want to do is spend hours in front of my wardrobe figuring out what to wear. It's times like this when a minimalist's approach to dressing is exactly what I need.

With this in mind, I've put together the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe made up of elevated basics that will see you through the season in style. Since my goal is elevated yet inexpensive, I've kept all the staples in this edit under $90, and they're all from Nordstrom—a go-to retailer we editors love to shop for basics.

Keep scrolling for the nine summer basics under $90 that make up the ultimate summer capsule wardrobe.

1. Linen Pants

Casual and relaxed wide-leg linen pants are an essential part of your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you go for crisp white, trend-forward stripes, or taupe, they'll add a chic and effortless touch to every summer outfit.

Shop:

Madewell The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants $88 SHOP NOW

Caslon Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants $59 $44 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants $70 SHOP NOW

2. Basic Top

Basic tops will make up the backbone of your minimalistic summer looks. Think white or black tank tops, sleek tube tops, and simple white tees.

Shop:

COS Cotton Rib Tank $25 SHOP NOW

Reformation Dusk Stretch Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Fits Everybody Tube Top $44 SHOP NOW

3. Sleek Sandals

Minimalist-chic sandals will work with everything in your closet. Opt for black or tan in sleek silhouettes.

Shop:

TKEES Liners Flip Flop $60 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Lynley Slingback Sandal $70 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mayhem Slide Sandal $90 SHOP NOW

4. Casual Shorts

From cotton boxers to effortless linen, a chic pair of casual shorts will be your go-to on laid-back summer days.

Shop:

Sporty & Rich Serif Logo Boxer Shorts $90 SHOP NOW

French Connection Alania City High Waist Shorts $88 SHOP NOW

MANGO High Waist Denim Shorts $50 SHOP NOW

5. Simple Dress

A summer capsule wardrobe calls for versatile dresses that feature simple silhouettes in black, white, and neutral hues. Opt for a style that will take you from day to night seamlessly.

Shop:

WAYF Sammie Pleat Strapless Stretch Cotton Sundress $88 SHOP NOW

MANGO Scoop Neck Minidress $50 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Long Sleeve High-Low Shirtdress $90 SHOP NOW

Topshop Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress $75 SHOP NOW

6. Raffia Bag

A timeless raffia or woven bag is one you'll come back to every warm-weather season, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Shop:

MANGO Large Valeta Crocheted Raffia Bag $90 SHOP NOW

Madewell Mini Woven Seagrass Crossbody Basket Bag $88 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Crocheted Shoulder Bag $65 SHOP NOW

7. Maxi Skirts

Whether you go for a sleek black linen maxi skirt or a full white poplin skirt, a midi- or maxi-length silhouette in black or white is an essential piece to add into your summer rotation.

Shop:

MANGO Back Slit Linen Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

Topshop Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

BDG Maxi Skirt $64 SHOP NOW

Topshop Cotton Poplin Skirt $65 SHOP NOW

8. Relaxed Button-Down

It goes without saying that a relaxed button-down is a year-round staple, and it is particularly versatile in summer—whether it's worn over a bikini or with linen pants. It's a chic, relaxed silhouette that will always look timeless and cool.

Shop:

MANGO Samari Linen Button-Up Shirt $80 SHOP NOW

EDIKTED Oversize Pinstripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt $51 SHOP NOW

French Connection Popover Chambray Button-Up Shirt $78 SHOP NOW

BP Oversized Beach Shirt $25 SHOP NOW

9. Chic Vest

Vests will add just the right amount of polish to your summer look. They go with everything from full skirts to linen pants. In summer, opt for lightweight cotton and linen iterations in white and beige hues.

Shop:

Steve Madden Selene Linen Blend Vest $69 SHOP NOW