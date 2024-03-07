I Just Found Spring 2024’s Biggest Shoe Trends for Under $200

If there's one easy way to give your outfit an of-the-moment look, it's with a trending new pair of shoes. Personally, I always find the change in season to be the perfect opportunity to invest in a chic new style and reinvigorate my wardrobe.

So what chic footwear trends have we got to look forward to for the upcoming season? I looked to the spring/summer 2024 runways to bring you six wearable styles that will reign supreme once the temps start to rise. From reimagined kitten heels to sumptuous satin shoes, these shoes will make every ensemble look altogether on-trend. The best part? You don't have to spend a designer prices to get the look. In fact, I've scoured the market and found all the biggest spring 2024 shoe trends for under $200. Insert dancing emoji here!

Sumptuous Satin

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

One of the prettiest (and my personal favorite) shoe trend of the season has to be satin shoes. We saw the luxe fabric at a number of collections from Prada to Altuzarra in a myriad of colors from black and brown to pops of lime green and icy blue. The sumptuous fabric is sure to add a luxurious touch to your basics this warm weather season.

Shop the trend:

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats $138 SHOP NOW

Zara Fabric Kitten Heel Slingbacks $50 SHOP NOW

Circus NY by Sam Edelman Zuri Ballet Flat $80 SHOP NOW

Kitten Heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino)

Super-low micro heels were all over the S/S 24 runways—from pointed-toe slingbacks to boots and sandals—designers applied nibbed heels and short stubs to a variety of silhouettes, solidifying its center stage spotlight for the spring/summer season. Time to walk comfortably in utmost style.

Shop the trend:

Marc Fisher LTD Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $120 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Prevail Kitten Heels $145 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Doretta Kitten Heels $125 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Denver Black Como Heels $160 SHOP NOW

Shiny Silver

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Versace)

Metallic shoes continue their reign for spring 2024 and whether you go for chic toe-ring sandals as seen at Tory Burch or flat Mary Janes as spotted at Versace, they're one of the coolest ways to add a pop to your everyday basics.

Shop the trend:

Zara Bow Trim Metallic Kitten Heels $70 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Mary Jane Shelly Flats $160 SHOP NOW

Linea Paolo Banks Patent Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $130 $91 SHOP NOW

Reformation Millie Sandals $168 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $130 SHOP NOW

Minimalist Silhouettes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Coperni)

For those who love a minimalist silhouette, there was no shortage of sleek and modern styles on the runway, including, thong sandals—a style that fashion people are sure to translate into their IRL looks.

Shop the trend:

Studio Amelia White Wishbone Flat Sandals $290 $180 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels $100 SHOP NOW

TKEES Mariana Sandals $80 SHOP NOW

Netting

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney)

In continuation with the massive mesh shoe trend we saw last summer comes see-through iterations in the form of netting. Designers including The Row, Stella McCartney, and Proenza Schoueler solidified the trend at fashion week. Expect to see them all over your feed come summer.

Shop the trend:

mango Net Sling Back Shoes $140 $70 SHOP NOW

mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Mia White Mesh Flats $160 SHOP NOW

Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci)

Pointed-toe slingbacks are here to stay for spring 2024. We saw sharp decisive points on practically every runway—specifically the patent versions at Saint Laurent and Gucci—that say you mean business. Whether you go for razor-sharp high heels or flats, the strong silhouette will add a trend-forward touch to your look.

Shop the trend:

Steve Madden Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $100 SHOP NOW

ZARA Patent Effect Heeled Slingbacks $50 SHOP NOW