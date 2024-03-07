I Just Found Spring 2024’s Biggest Shoe Trends for Under $200

silver shoe trend spring 2024
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino; Launchmetrics Spotlight; @jeannine.roxas)
If there's one easy way to give your outfit an of-the-moment look, it's with a trending new pair of shoes. Personally, I always find the change in season to be the perfect opportunity to invest in a chic new style and reinvigorate my wardrobe.

So what chic footwear trends have we got to look forward to for the upcoming season? I looked to the spring/summer 2024 runways to bring you six wearable styles that will reign supreme once the temps start to rise. From reimagined kitten heels to sumptuous satin shoes, these shoes will make every ensemble look altogether on-trend. The best part? You don't have to spend a designer prices to get the look. In fact, I've scoured the market and found all the biggest spring 2024 shoe trends for under $200. Insert dancing emoji here!

Sumptuous Satin

Satin shoes on Prada S/S 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

One of the prettiest (and my personal favorite) shoe trend of the season has to be satin shoes. We saw the luxe fabric at a number of collections from Prada to Altuzarra in a myriad of colors from black and brown to pops of lime green and icy blue. The sumptuous fabric is sure to add a luxurious touch to your basics this warm weather season.

Shop the trend:

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Satin shoes zara
zara

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

Fabric Kitten Heel Slingbacks
Zara
Fabric Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Zuri Ballet Flat
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Zuri Ballet Flat

Kitten Heels

Kitten heels Valentino runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Valentino)

Super-low micro heels were all over the S/S 24 runways—from pointed-toe slingbacks to boots and sandals—designers applied nibbed heels and short stubs to a variety of silhouettes, solidifying its center stage spotlight for the spring/summer season. Time to walk comfortably in utmost style.

Shop the trend:

Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

kitten heel mules
Jeffrey Campbell Prevail Kitten Heels

kitten heel sandals
Jeffrey Campbell Doretta Kitten Heels

kitten heels H&M
H&M
Textured Slingbacks

Denver Black Como Heels
Tony Bianco
Denver Black Como Heels

Shiny Silver

Silver shoes on the Versace runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Versace)

Metallic shoes continue their reign for spring 2024 and whether you go for chic toe-ring sandals as seen at Tory Burch or flat Mary Janes as spotted at Versace, they're one of the coolest ways to add a pop to your everyday basics.

Shop the trend:

silver shoes zara
Zara
Bow Trim Metallic Kitten Heels

Jeffrey Campbell Mary Jane Shelly Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Mary Jane Shelly Flats

Banks Patent Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Linea Paolo
Banks Patent Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump

Millie Sandals
Reformation
Millie Sandals

Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

Minimalist Silhouettes

minimalist sandals runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Coperni)

For those who love a minimalist silhouette, there was no shortage of sleek and modern styles on the runway, including, thong sandals—a style that fashion people are sure to translate into their IRL looks.

Shop the trend:

White Wishbone Flat Sandals
Studio Amelia
White Wishbone Flat Sandals

By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels

Mariana Sandals
TKEES
Mariana Sandals

Netting

net shoes trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Stella McCartney)

In continuation with the massive mesh shoe trend we saw last summer comes see-through iterations in the form of netting. Designers including The Row, Stella McCartney, and Proenza Schoueler solidified the trend at fashion week. Expect to see them all over your feed come summer.

Shop the trend:

Net shoes
mango
Net Sling Back Shoes

net shoes mango
mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

Mia White Mesh/patent Flats
Tony Bianco
Mia White Mesh Flats

Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

pointed toe slingbacks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci)

Pointed-toe slingbacks are here to stay for spring 2024. We saw sharp decisive points on practically every runway—specifically the patent versions at Saint Laurent and Gucci—that say you mean business. Whether you go for razor-sharp high heels or flats, the strong silhouette will add a trend-forward touch to your look.

Shop the trend:

Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump

pointed to slingback heels Zara
ZARA
Patent Effect Heeled Slingbacks

pointed-toe slingback shoes mango
mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

pointed toe slingbacks
H&M
Leather Slingbacks

