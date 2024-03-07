I Just Found Spring 2024’s Biggest Shoe Trends for Under $200
If there's one easy way to give your outfit an of-the-moment look, it's with a trending new pair of shoes. Personally, I always find the change in season to be the perfect opportunity to invest in a chic new style and reinvigorate my wardrobe.
So what chic footwear trends have we got to look forward to for the upcoming season? I looked to the spring/summer 2024 runways to bring you six wearable styles that will reign supreme once the temps start to rise. From reimagined kitten heels to sumptuous satin shoes, these shoes will make every ensemble look altogether on-trend. The best part? You don't have to spend a designer prices to get the look. In fact, I've scoured the market and found all the biggest spring 2024 shoe trends for under $200. Insert dancing emoji here!
Sumptuous Satin
One of the prettiest (and my personal favorite) shoe trend of the season has to be satin shoes. We saw the luxe fabric at a number of collections from Prada to Altuzarra in a myriad of colors from black and brown to pops of lime green and icy blue. The sumptuous fabric is sure to add a luxurious touch to your basics this warm weather season.
Shop the trend:
Kitten Heels
Super-low micro heels were all over the S/S 24 runways—from pointed-toe slingbacks to boots and sandals—designers applied nibbed heels and short stubs to a variety of silhouettes, solidifying its center stage spotlight for the spring/summer season. Time to walk comfortably in utmost style.
Shop the trend:
Shiny Silver
Metallic shoes continue their reign for spring 2024 and whether you go for chic toe-ring sandals as seen at Tory Burch or flat Mary Janes as spotted at Versace, they're one of the coolest ways to add a pop to your everyday basics.
Shop the trend:
Minimalist Silhouettes
For those who love a minimalist silhouette, there was no shortage of sleek and modern styles on the runway, including, thong sandals—a style that fashion people are sure to translate into their IRL looks.
Shop the trend:
Netting
In continuation with the massive mesh shoe trend we saw last summer comes see-through iterations in the form of netting. Designers including The Row, Stella McCartney, and Proenza Schoueler solidified the trend at fashion week. Expect to see them all over your feed come summer.
Shop the trend:
Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Pointed-toe slingbacks are here to stay for spring 2024. We saw sharp decisive points on practically every runway—specifically the patent versions at Saint Laurent and Gucci—that say you mean business. Whether you go for razor-sharp high heels or flats, the strong silhouette will add a trend-forward touch to your look.
Shop the trend:
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.
