Simply Put, These Are the 30 Best Things at Nordstrom Right Now

Who What Wear's coverage of Nordstrom may be exhaustive, but it's not all that often that we lay out the very best items there are to choose from on the site at any given time. But I'm so overwhelmed by how many good things there are to shop right now that I'm taking the time to do so, and it wasn't easy to choose just 30.

We're at the start of a new season—one that's drastically different from the last—so if you're like me, you probably need some new things to freshen up your warm-weather wardrobe, as it's been a minute. But I didn't stop at fashion items—I also sprinkled in a few standout home and beauty finds that I think you'll love.

If you're ready to fill your Nordstrom cart, keep scrolling to do so along with me.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules in Brown Silk $160 SHOP NOW I want them in every color, but especially this one.

Favorite Daughter The Fiona High Waist Wide Leg Pants $228 SHOP NOW Favorite Daughter pants are ridiculously good.

Madewell Waisted Blazer $188 SHOP NOW This is a great way to wear the color of the season.

Adidas Samba Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW People are loving the new platform Sambas (duh).

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 131 Cavalier Seul $32 SHOP NOW The perfect chic nail color for spring.

Saint Laurent Monogram Croc Embossed Calfskin Leather Belt $780 SHOP NOW This belt is a constant presence on my Instagram feed.

Our Place Wonder Oven 6-In-1 Air Fryer & Toaster $195 SHOP NOW This aesthetically pleasing air fryer-toaster combo is at the top of my kitchen wishlist.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW Yep, everyone is wearing pencil skirts again.

Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW These perfect jeans have a hint of stretch.

Béis 6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes $74 SHOP NOW I use packing cubes so often that I think it's time I invested in nice ones.

Reformation Mikol Pleated Midi Dress $198 SHOP NOW You'll thank me when you see how often you wear this dress.

Mango Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater $60 SHOP NOW The perfect sweater to wear in lieu of a jacket this spring.

Alex Mill Neil Herringbone High Waist Straight Leg Utility Pants $155 SHOP NOW These are the most comfortable pants I own and I highly recommend wearing them on long flights.

Natori Discreet Spacer Bra $66 SHOP NOW Take it from me—this is Natori's best bra.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps $140 SHOP NOW Trust me—you'll wear these highly rated kitten heels a ton.

Free People Chloe Floral Print Jacket $198 SHOP NOW A cute spring jacket to wear with jeans and a T-shirt.

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans $248 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Oval Buckle Leather Belt $49 SHOP NOW The oval buckle makes this so much chicer.

Vince Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants $245 SHOP NOW Like it or not, capri pants are back.

Tasha Assorted 2-Pack Satin Bow Barrettes $25 SHOP NOW These are kind of irresistable.

Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick $50 SHOP NOW I'm dying to try these glamorous Prada lipstcks.

Tory Burch Pierced Mules $398 SHOP NOW I think about these shoes too often to admit.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW This is the perfect polished white T-shirt.

DL1961 Zia Vest $189 SHOP NOW I love the color, the length, and the fact that it only has two buttons.

Diptyque La Drouguerie Odor Removing Room Spray $80 SHOP NOW This obliterates bad smells instantly.

Ray-Ban 57mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses $158 SHOP NOW Spring's freshest sunglass trend is acetate aviators.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas $65 SHOP NOW These Nordstrom pajamas are my favorite on the planet.

Khaite Small Sara Studded Leather Tote $1980 SHOP NOW I'd happily wear this with everything I own.

Reformation Olina Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants $178 SHOP NOW Linen pants season is upon us, and Reformation makes one of the best pairs on the market.