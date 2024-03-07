Simply Put, These Are the 30 Best Things at Nordstrom Right Now

Who What Wear's coverage of Nordstrom may be exhaustive, but it's not all that often that we lay out the very best items there are to choose from on the site at any given time. But I'm so overwhelmed by how many good things there are to shop right now that I'm taking the time to do so, and it wasn't easy to choose just 30.

We're at the start of a new season—one that's drastically different from the last—so if you're like me, you probably need some new things to freshen up your warm-weather wardrobe, as it's been a minute. But I didn't stop at fashion items—I also sprinkled in a few standout home and beauty finds that I think you'll love.

If you're ready to fill your Nordstrom cart, keep scrolling to do so along with me.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules in Brown Silk

I want them in every color, but especially this one.

The Fiona High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Fiona High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Favorite Daughter pants are ridiculously good.

Waisted Blazer
Madewell
Waisted Blazer

This is a great way to wear the color of the season.

Samba Sneaker
Adidas
Samba Sneakers

People are loving the new platform Sambas (duh).

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 131 Cavalier Seul

The perfect chic nail color for spring.

Monogram Croc Embossed Calfskin Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Monogram Croc Embossed Calfskin Leather Belt

This belt is a constant presence on my Instagram feed.

Wonder Oven™ 6-In-1 Air Fryer & Toaster
Our Place
Wonder Oven 6-In-1 Air Fryer & Toaster

This aesthetically pleasing air fryer-toaster combo is at the top of my kitchen wishlist.

Smooth Edit Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Midi Skirt

Yep, everyone is wearing pencil skirts again.

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

These perfect jeans have a hint of stretch.

6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes
Béis
6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes

I use packing cubes so often that I think it's time I invested in nice ones.

Mikol Pleated Midi Dress
Reformation
Mikol Pleated Midi Dress

You'll thank me when you see how often you wear this dress.

Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater
Mango
Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater

The perfect sweater to wear in lieu of a jacket this spring.

Neil Herringbone High Waist Straight Leg Utility Pants
Alex Mill
Neil Herringbone High Waist Straight Leg Utility Pants

These are the most comfortable pants I own and I highly recommend wearing them on long flights.

Discreet Spacer Bra
Natori
Discreet Spacer Bra

Take it from me—this is Natori's best bra.

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Trust me—you'll wear these highly rated kitten heels a ton.

Chloe Floral Print Jacket
Free People
Chloe Floral Print Jacket

A cute spring jacket to wear with jeans and a T-shirt.

Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

Oval Buckle Leather Belt
Treasure & Bond
Oval Buckle Leather Belt

The oval buckle makes this so much chicer.

Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants
Vince
Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants

Like it or not, capri pants are back.

Assorted 2-Pack Satin Bow Barrettes
Tasha
Assorted 2-Pack Satin Bow Barrettes

These are kind of irresistable.

Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick
Prada
Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick

I'm dying to try these glamorous Prada lipstcks.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mules

I think about these shoes too often to admit.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

This is the perfect polished white T-shirt.

Zia Vest
DL1961
Zia Vest

I love the color, the length, and the fact that it only has two buttons.

La Drouguerie Odor Removing Room Spray
Diptyque
La Drouguerie Odor Removing Room Spray

This obliterates bad smells instantly.

57mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
57mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses

Spring's freshest sunglass trend is acetate aviators.

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

These Nordstrom pajamas are my favorite on the planet.

Small Sara Studded Leather Tote
Khaite
Small Sara Studded Leather Tote

I'd happily wear this with everything I own.

Olina Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Olina Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants

Linen pants season is upon us, and Reformation makes one of the best pairs on the market.

18k Gold Radiant Lab Created Diamond Solitaire Ring - 8.0 Ctw
Jennifer Fisher
18k Gold Radiant Lab Created Diamond Solitaire Ring - 8.0 Ctw

I wasn't kidding when I said "the best things at Nordstrom".

