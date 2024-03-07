Simply Put, These Are the 30 Best Things at Nordstrom Right Now
Who What Wear's coverage of Nordstrom may be exhaustive, but it's not all that often that we lay out the very best items there are to choose from on the site at any given time. But I'm so overwhelmed by how many good things there are to shop right now that I'm taking the time to do so, and it wasn't easy to choose just 30.
We're at the start of a new season—one that's drastically different from the last—so if you're like me, you probably need some new things to freshen up your warm-weather wardrobe, as it's been a minute. But I didn't stop at fashion items—I also sprinkled in a few standout home and beauty finds that I think you'll love.
If you're ready to fill your Nordstrom cart, keep scrolling to do so along with me.
I want them in every color, but especially this one.
Favorite Daughter pants are ridiculously good.
This belt is a constant presence on my Instagram feed.
This aesthetically pleasing air fryer-toaster combo is at the top of my kitchen wishlist.
I use packing cubes so often that I think it's time I invested in nice ones.
These are the most comfortable pants I own and I highly recommend wearing them on long flights.
Linen pants season is upon us, and Reformation makes one of the best pairs on the market.
I wasn't kidding when I said "the best things at Nordstrom".
