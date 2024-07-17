Mermaid Braids Are All Over Pinterest—3 Must-Have Tips to Master Their Maintenance

It goes without saying that by the time midsummer rolls around, braids are everywhere. Before moving to New York, I stepped out of my comfort zone for the first time and got my hair braided in the viral protective style I can't seem to get away from: mermaid braids. Needless to say, I'm not going back to basic box braids again. Not only are they effortlessly cool and fun to style (I've been playing around a lot with high buns and playful chignons), but they're also easy to manage with the right techniques, tools, and products.

To learn everything about the best ways to maintain and extend the wear time of my mermaid braids, I connected with Rita Hazan hairstylist Myrna Palacios, who specialises in hair of all types and textures. Keep scrolling to reveal her biggest tips and tricks as well as her go-to products for getting the most out of the trendy braided style.

1. Know the Difference Between High-Maintenance and Low-Maintenance Braided Styles

The first thing you should know about mermaid braids is that while the term often gets interchanged with bohemian or goddess braids on social media, this type of braid is different. "Mermaid braids are a protective, low-maintenance style created by braiding the top lengths of your hair and letting the rest flow into loose curly or straight strands," explains Palacios. "Bohemian or goddess braids are braided to the ends with some tendrils coming out." Of course, fashion It girls like Symphani Soto and Emmanuelle Koffi (both featured here) have been spotted on more than one occasion bending the "rules" by combining the latter's body and the former's effortless movement.

According to Palacios, the braiding process can take anywhere from four to six hours, so bring something to entertain yourself while you're in the chair (and maybe an easy snack to hold you over). I'm notorious for ordering coffee shop treats for me and my stylist during lengthy braiding appointments to keep us both in good spirits. Whether your stylist is providing added hair for your braids or you're purchasing it separately, it's helpful to know how different types of hair can impact the final look you're after. "Mermaid braids need to be done with synthetic hair for the braids to hold, and synthetic hair tends to frizz less than human hair," Palacios says. So, it may be best to put your favourite human hair aside this time around.

2. Preserve the Style With Technique

When I'm researching a new style, one of the first places I'll check for shared experiences is on TikTok and Pinterest. But when I looked up mermaid braids, I was faced with videos that are equal parts praise and critique based on personal experiences with its maintenance. "It is considered a low-maintenance hairstyle, but [it's also] medium manipulation because it is a more versatile way of braiding. The ends can either be curled or straightened," states Palacios. Low-effort versus high-effort hairstyles have been circulating on both of the platforms; often supported by reflections on its wear time, comfort levels, and ease in styling.

Mermaid braids may look daunting to keep up with (especially with all the loose hair trailing from the top of the braids), but the right techniques and products are all you need to keep them looking stunning. One of the best things you can do for yourself after receiving your mermaid braids is to make sure you have the right oils, sheens, creams, scarves, and bonnets to help combat frizz and tangles. In the end, your haircare collection might be overflowing with products, but at least your mermaid braids and other protective styles will be well-maintained.

3. Revamp Your Haircare Lineup With Braid Products

As mentioned above, certain products can help extend the wear time of your braids. According to Palacios, anyone considering getting mermaid braids should invest in an oil to protect the exposed scalp from environmental stressors, a conditioner to keep the hair looking smooth, and a crème to keep the hair from looking frizzy. Her recommendation for the latter is either Rita Hazan’s Curl Crème to hold the curls or the Smoothing Crème for a straight look.

To protect the braids, Palacios recommends loosely braiding the ends to keep the wavy look usually associated with the style and avoid pesky tangles. Consider also wearing a bonnet while you sleep to keep the synthetic hair looking good for longer. Remember: Staying on top of maintenance (detangling, braiding ends, and delivering moisture) is the secret to keeping your mermaid braids looking their best.

Shop the Best Products for Mermaid-Braid Maintenance:

