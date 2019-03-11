15 Sustainable Swimwear Brands to Know in 2019
I'll just say it: In this day and age, if you aren't talking about sustainability, you're out of touch. While there have certainly been leaps and bounds of progress within the fashion industry when it comes to textile production and its effect on the environment, it's definitely still not enough. However, there have been many brands stepping out and making an impact, both big and small. Today, we're going to champion those brands in the best way we know how—by telling all of you about them.
To start off, we are going to narrow down the playing field to swimwear. Ahead, we rounded up the swimwear brands that are doing sustainably good work within the industry without sacrificing style or quality. From familiar sustainable brands like Reformation to up-and-comers like Galamaar, enjoy shopping the eco-friendly swimsuits we think are worth knowing in 2019. To preface, there are tons of sustainable swim brands out there that we love (which we have covered here), these are just a few that we are particularly crushing on right now, but all are worth checking out.
Galamaar
These suits are made from sustainable techno-fabric made of nylon from discarded fishing nets that account for nearly 10% of all ocean pollution.
Baythe
These are made from sustainably produced material, including 100% regenerated Italian fabric made from recycled fishing nets and reusable zip pocket packaging, which is also biodegradable.
+ High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($49)
Madewell
Madewell uses fabric comprised of recyclable plastic for each style, saving eight plastic bottles per one-piece suit and four plastic bottles per bikini, which gives plastic that may be destined for landfills a second life.
Anemone
Everything from Anemone is produced in Los Angeles, with fabric all made in Italy. The result is eco-friendly sustainable suits that also have UV 50+ protection.
Paper London
Paper swimsuits are made from an innovative and sustainable jersey that is made from fully recycled fishing nets.
+ Sunshine Bikini Bottom Printed Swim ($103)
Reformation
Reformation uses Econyl, a regenerated nylon fiber made from waste like fishing nets from the ocean and various other waste from landfill, to produce its suits.
Peony
Also made from Econoyl, a 100% regenerative nylon made from abandoned ocean and industrial plastic waste, Peony is definitely a brand to watch in this space as its recent Sonnet collection met Oeko Tex Standard 100—the highest certifiable standard for ensuring responsible use of chemicals during the construction of the fabrications the brand uses.
Tropic of C
These suits are made with Econyl yarn, giving discarded waste a second life and helping clean up the seas for marine life and humans alike.
+ Curve Bottom ($65)
Abysse
This brand supports charities that are fighting to protect the oceans including "Sirens for the Sea" and "Morea Coral Gardeners," and the suits are made from the highest sustainable materials.
Camp Cove
The suits are ethically manufactured in Australia and incorporate recycled fabrics into the lining of all the swimsuits.
Mylo
Mylo suits are produced in Mallorca, therefore supporting the work of Mallorca’s artisans. The crochet pieces are hand-woven from all natural fibers, and the brand only makes products upon request.
+ Julia Crochet Bikini Bottom ($135)
Fae
Fae suits are made from a sustainable techno-fabric made with 100% recycled nylon from post-consumer materials. Fae teamed up with the Aquafil group to produce sustainable techno-fabric made with Econyl.
+ Zeila Bottoms ($63)
Londre
Made locally and ethically in Vancouver, these suits are made with sustainable textiles and feature biodegradable and reusable packaging.
Athleta
Eighty-five percent of all Athleta swimwear is comprised of recycled materials from Econyl fabric, which is 100% regenerated nylon fiber from fishing nets, and the H2Eco Swim Fabric, made from recycled nylon.
Sébastien
Last but not least, these suits are also made from Econyl, which is a100% regenerated polyamide fiber from post-consumer materials combined with lycra.