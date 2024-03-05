39 J.Crew, Reformation, and COS Items That Are Ideal For Spring Travel
If you've ever started to pack for a trip only to realize that you don't have the right things for said trip but it's too late to order anything, I can completely relate, and I'm here to offer some support. There's a good chance that you've already booked some spring trips so it'd be wise to think ahead a bit. Three of my favorite brands to shop for chic travel pieces are J.Crew, Reformation, and COS, all of which have tons of spring pieces stocked right now.
When planning what I'm going to pack for trips, I prioritize comfortable, polished pieces that pack well (as in, won't get too wrinkly and take up tons of suitcase space). Since I work from home, trips are my excuse to be my best-dressed self, so I have fun shopping for them too. These three retailers are really checking all of the travel-related boxes for me, with the coolest denim, walkable shoes, outerwear for every occasion, basics, and everything else you'll need for your spring travels.
Scroll on to start shopping J.Crew, Reformation, and COS with me.
J.Crew
I love wearing an oversized button-down on the plane.
It's reversible (and the other side is even cuter).
Because polos are trending and it can still get kind of cold in the spring.
Reformation
Everyone's favorite cardigan now comes in spring-friendly pink
I just got this and it's so cute in person. It works with sneakers, flats, or heels.
COS
I can't believe these expensive-looking shoes haven't sold out yet.
This lovely skirt will take up minimal space in your suitcase.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
