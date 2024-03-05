39 J.Crew, Reformation, and COS Items That Are Ideal For Spring Travel

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Emili Sindlev with luggage

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

If you've ever started to pack for a trip only to realize that you don't have the right things for said trip but it's too late to order anything, I can completely relate, and I'm here to offer some support. There's a good chance that you've already booked some spring trips so it'd be wise to think ahead a bit. Three of my favorite brands to shop for chic travel pieces are J.Crew, Reformation, and COS, all of which have tons of spring pieces stocked right now.

When planning what I'm going to pack for trips, I prioritize comfortable, polished pieces that pack well (as in, won't get too wrinkly and take up tons of suitcase space). Since I work from home, trips are my excuse to be my best-dressed self, so I have fun shopping for them too. These three retailers are really checking all of the travel-related boxes for me, with the coolest denim, walkable shoes, outerwear for every occasion, basics, and everything else you'll need for your spring travels.

Scroll on to start shopping J.Crew, Reformation, and COS with me.

J.Crew

Relaxed Pullover Sweater
J.Crew
Relaxed Pullover Sweater

A cotton sweater in a versatile color is a must for spring trips.

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Linen

A great transitional item to have on hand.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford

I love wearing an oversized button-down on the plane.

Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Stripe
J.Crew
Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Stripe

I'd style these exactly as they did here.

Georgina Woven Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
Georgina Woven Sandals in Leather

So very useful.

Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse

This would be perfect for dinners out.

String Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print
J.Crew
String Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print

It's reversible (and the other side is even cuter).

Shop the bottoms here.

Relaxed Cashmere T-Shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed Cashmere T-Shirt

This is perfect for springtime.

Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt
J.Crew
Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt

I might need to get it in white too.

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Don't wait for this to sell out.

Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt

A chic step up from most plain white tees.

Longer Tweed Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Longer Tweed Lady Jacket

J.Crew's iconic Lady jackets are perfect for spring.

Heritage Fleece Polo Sweatshirt
J.Crew
Heritage Fleece Polo Sweatshirt

Because polos are trending and it can still get kind of cold in the spring.

Reformation

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mule

The only heels you need to pack.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Everyone's favorite cardigan now comes in spring-friendly pink

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

A lovely, fancier alternative to jeans.

Tropez Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress

I just got this and it's so cute in person. It works with sneakers, flats, or heels.

Citron Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

Another lovely minidress to throw in the suitcase.

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

This is the perfect size for travel.

Indie Knit Tank
Reformation
Indie Knit Tank

Don't forget the basics.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

What's not to love?

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

I bring loafers on pretty much every trip I take.

Mel Short
Reformation
Mel Short

The perfect shorts, found.

Abby High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Abby High Rise Straight Jeans

Ref's Abby jeans keep selling out.

Maia Skirt
Reformation
Maia Skirt

You can wear this pretty skirt for day or night.

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee

Everyone I know that has this T-shirt loves it.

COS

Short Twill Trench Coat
COS
Short Twill Trench Coat

A good spring jacket is hard to find, but find I did.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

To me, these are a neutral.

Cropped Twill Zip-Up Jacket
COS
Cropped Twill Zip-Up Jacket

Another perfect spring jacket.

COS Plisse dress
COS
Plissé Midi Slip Dress

Double-Faced Knitted Pants
COS
Double-Faced Knitted Pants

So perfect for the plane.

Merino Wool Knitted Tank Top
COS
Merino Wool Knitted Tank Top

You're likely to wear this multiple times during your trip.

Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
COS
Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt

Just add jeans.

Balloon-Leg Pants
COS
Balloon-Leg Pants

You'll get so many compliments on these forward pants.

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

I can't believe these expensive-looking shoes haven't sold out yet.

Denim Halterneck Top
COS
Denim Halterneck Top

This structured denim halter is shockingly chic.

The Tailored Silk-Blend Midi Skirt
COS
The Tailored Silk-Blend Midi Skirt

This lovely skirt will take up minimal space in your suitcase.

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans - Tapered

Don't sleep on COS's excellent denim.

Longline Knitted Wool Vest
COS
Longline Knitted Wool Vest

Last but not least, another great transitional piece.

