39 J.Crew, Reformation, and COS Items That Are Ideal For Spring Travel

If you've ever started to pack for a trip only to realize that you don't have the right things for said trip but it's too late to order anything, I can completely relate, and I'm here to offer some support. There's a good chance that you've already booked some spring trips so it'd be wise to think ahead a bit. Three of my favorite brands to shop for chic travel pieces are J.Crew, Reformation, and COS, all of which have tons of spring pieces stocked right now.

When planning what I'm going to pack for trips, I prioritize comfortable, polished pieces that pack well (as in, won't get too wrinkly and take up tons of suitcase space). Since I work from home, trips are my excuse to be my best-dressed self, so I have fun shopping for them too. These three retailers are really checking all of the travel-related boxes for me, with the coolest denim, walkable shoes, outerwear for every occasion, basics, and everything else you'll need for your spring travels.

Scroll on to start shopping J.Crew, Reformation, and COS with me.

J.Crew

J.Crew Relaxed Pullover Sweater $98 $80 SHOP NOW A cotton sweater in a versatile color is a must for spring trips.

J.Crew Soleil Pant in Linen $98 SHOP NOW A great transitional item to have on hand.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Lightweight Oxford $98 $75 SHOP NOW I love wearing an oversized button-down on the plane.

J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Stripe $148 SHOP NOW I'd style these exactly as they did here.

J.Crew Georgina Woven Sandals in Leather $118 SHOP NOW So very useful.

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse $98 SHOP NOW This would be perfect for dinners out.

J.Crew String Bikini Top in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print $70 $55 SHOP NOW It's reversible (and the other side is even cuter). Shop the bottoms here.

J.Crew Relaxed Cashmere T-Shirt $118 SHOP NOW This is perfect for springtime.

J.Crew Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt $98 SHOP NOW I might need to get it in white too.

J.Crew Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $95 SHOP NOW Don't wait for this to sell out.

J.Crew Fine-Rib Fitted Boatneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW A chic step up from most plain white tees.

J.Crew Longer Tweed Lady Jacket $368 SHOP NOW J.Crew's iconic Lady jackets are perfect for spring.

J.Crew Heritage Fleece Polo Sweatshirt $90 SHOP NOW Because polos are trending and it can still get kind of cold in the spring.

Reformation

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mule $278 SHOP NOW The only heels you need to pack.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW Everyone's favorite cardigan now comes in spring-friendly pink

Reformation Olina Silk Pant $198 SHOP NOW A lovely, fancier alternative to jeans.

Reformation Tropez Denim Mini Dress $218 SHOP NOW I just got this and it's so cute in person. It works with sneakers, flats, or heels.

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW Another lovely minidress to throw in the suitcase.

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag $298 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for travel.

Reformation Indie Knit Tank $48 SHOP NOW Don't forget the basics.

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW What's not to love?

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer $268 SHOP NOW I bring loafers on pretty much every trip I take.

Reformation Mel Short $128 SHOP NOW The perfect shorts, found.

Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Ref's Abby jeans keep selling out.

Reformation Maia Skirt $198 SHOP NOW You can wear this pretty skirt for day or night.

Reformation Classic Crew Tee $38 SHOP NOW Everyone I know that has this T-shirt loves it.

COS

COS Short Twill Trench Coat $190 SHOP NOW A good spring jacket is hard to find, but find I did.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW To me, these are a neutral.

COS Cropped Twill Zip-Up Jacket $135 SHOP NOW Another perfect spring jacket.

COS Plissé Midi Slip Dress $135 SHOP NOW

COS Double-Faced Knitted Pants $135 SHOP NOW So perfect for the plane.

COS Merino Wool Knitted Tank Top $49 SHOP NOW You're likely to wear this multiple times during your trip.

COS Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt $69 SHOP NOW Just add jeans.

COS Balloon-Leg Pants $135 SHOP NOW You'll get so many compliments on these forward pants.

COS Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps $190 SHOP NOW I can't believe these expensive-looking shoes haven't sold out yet.

COS Denim Halterneck Top $99 SHOP NOW This structured denim halter is shockingly chic.

COS The Tailored Silk-Blend Midi Skirt $225 SHOP NOW This lovely skirt will take up minimal space in your suitcase.

COS Arch Jeans - Tapered $120 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on COS's excellent denim.