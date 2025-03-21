Everything Good: What I Wore, Bought, Tried, and Ate This Month

Everything Good is a column where Anna LaPlaca shares her personally vetted recommendations and what she's been buying and trying lately across fashion, beauty, wellness, and interior décor—from the perfect suede bag to the best lymphatic treatment in NYC.

Not to brag, but I have pretty good taste. And not just good taste in fashion. As a New York (and former L.A.) resident for the past decade-plus, I've been spoiled with access to the best of the best for, well, everything. This might sound snobbish, but having dined at Michelin-starred restaurants, seen celebrity-beloved beauty specialists, and vacationed at five-star resorts, I've seen a lot and tried a lot and have become a very picky person in the process. Online, I'm constantly being fed recommendations for the "best" lip liner or the "best" bagel in New York, but to be honest, I'm much more willing to be influenced by something a trusted close friend tells me about.

Enter this column. Here, I'll be divulging my most personal recommendations for virtually everything in life, from the fashion items helping me look well-dressed daily to what's contributing to the glowy skin people always compliment me on to the scent that makes my whole apartment smell expensive. Anyone in my close circle already knows that my stamp of approval doesn't come easy, but when I like something, I love it and will tell anyone I know. So instead of keeping all my newfound obsessions to myself and my group chat, I figured I'd spread the wealth and create this master list of everything I'm deeming "worth it" at the moment. If you have good taste too, then I know you'll appreciate these fashion, beauty, wellness, home, and culinary picks. Simply put, it's everything good, nothing bad.

Mango Oversized Leather Jacket With Pockets $600 SHOP NOW I probably have 10 leather jackets in my coat closet as we speak (let's just say I'm overdue for a spring-cleaning), but this newer add from Mango has quickly become the only one I'm living in right now. It's cut from lightweight leather and finished with utility pockets that, without any hardware, make it akin to a piece from Khaite.

Aldo Carefree Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Seventies-inspired runners are the most in-demand sneaker trend of spring, hands down. I just got this sleek suede pair in, and if I didn't know it, I'd never guess they were sub-$100.

Aurate New York Lab Grown White Sapphire Tennis Bracelet $270 SHOP NOW A classic tennis bracelet is a piece I've long sought out to add to my forever wardrobe. This piece from Aurate is made from lab-grown white sapphires, so while it looks and feels like the heirloom-quality bracelets I've always coveted, it doesn't require the heirloom-level investment.

BaubleBar Fallon 18k Gold Bezel Earrings $68 SHOP NOW Speaking of jewelry staples, I've slowly been swapping my super-oversize earrings for daintier styles that I can wear stacked up my ear, and this bezel design is a recent favorite. People assume they're fine jewelry, and honestly, I let them.

Liffner Belted Bucket Bag $650 SHOP NOW I've cycled through a few different work totes before landing on this style from chic Scandi label Liffner. It's roomier than it looks and never gets too heavy no matter how much junk I stuff in it. Even though the bucket shape is pretty minimal, the suede finish and skinny belt detail are always earning me compliments wherever I go.

Déhanche Louison Silver $290 SHOP NOW There's a reason every stylish person I know owns a Déhanche belt. The Louison style, a classic black leather style finished with contrast stitching, is the one I reach for the most. Simply put, it's the addition that makes everything I wear it with look so much better.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $215 SHOP NOW Not to brag, but the number one comment I get isn't on what I'm wearing; it's on my skin. I get a lot of people asking me what products I use to get such a glow, and while I can't credit a single product for my entire routine, I always point out that it's probably the Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum working its magic. The face oil has been a cult beauty buy since its inception, and I can attest that the 22 nutrient-rich botanicals its packed with have done wonders for clearing my skin of breakouts and giving it that elusive lit-from-within look.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre $29 SHOP NOW I'll admit that I bought this because of all the hype I heard about it on TikTok. (My algorithm knows me a little too well.) Let's just say that everything you've heard about this viral moisturizer is extremely true. I bought it on a trip to Tokyo last summer but didn't start reaching for it until my skin started drying out in the dead of winter. Thank goodness I had it on hand because the lightweight texture is incredibly hydrating and gives off a dewy, satin-like finish that stays that way for not just hours but I swear days, too.

Isla Beauty Tone Balance Elixir $56 SHOP NOW I normally have fairly clear skin save for the occasional hormonal or stress-induced breakout, but since I started splashing this toner on my face as the first step in my skincare, it's remained breakout-free. Unlike harsher toners, this one is meant to repair your skin barrier. It's been a month so far, and I think it's safe to say it's been working because I can't remember the last time I had as long of a stretch without even a single blemish rearing its head.

Majesty's Pleasure (45 East 20th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10003)

There are nail salons, and then there's Majesty's Pleasure. The Toronto import opened its doors in Flatiron last fall and is truly a cut above the rest. For starters, it's immaculately decorated with plush velvet-lined booths outfitted with everything you could need to get cozy for several hours while one of the technicians gives you the most meticulous manicure. A full drink and snack menu along with ample outlets to charge your devices and strong WiFi complete the experience.

Mane It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush $98 SHOP NOW From lifeless and blah to a smooth blowout in under 10 minutes—I'm obsessed with the heated round brush from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's line Mane. It's become the only hair tool I use anymore because of how fast and easy to maneuver it is while minimizing damage. You do have to start from fully dried hair, which makes it a little bit different from some of the blow-dry brushes I've used in the past, but I've come to appreciate that because I can give myself a blowout from messy bedhead in the morning without having to re-wet it first.

RŌZ Foundation Hydrating Shampoo $39 SHOP NOW I'd heard rumblings about this haircare brand among stylist and editor friends for a minute, but it wasn't until I made it part of my own routine that I fully understood what all the buzz was about. Let me just say the hype is very real. I've been using a trio of the Foundation Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and the Willow Glen Pre-Wash Hair & Scalp Oil for almost two months now, and every day has felt like waking up with salon-quality hair. I actually didn't think that was possible! Ever since I started coloring my hair, it's been dry beyond the redemption of any styling products, and I've found that it's done almost a 180 with this new routine. My natural waves have never been bouncier and more bodied, and when I do give myself a blowout, it's impossibly smooth and stays like that for days.

RŌZ Foundation Hydrating Conditioner $42 SHOP NOW

RŌZ Willow Glen Pre-Wash Hair & Scalp Oil $48 SHOP NOW I like to apply this before a workout so the heat and sweat activate the oil even more.

Ceremonia Pequi Curl Activator Styling Serum $28 SHOP NOW Another mainstay in my hair routine is this styling serum that takes my natural curls to a level of bounce and definition I never thought was possible. I scrunch it into my hair when it's 80% dry post-shower and use it on day-two and -three hair to revive it from frizz.

Saltyface Tanning Water $62 $55 SHOP NOW I've realized that if you have fair skin and live in a cold climate, you're either a self-tan type of person or you're not. I've always been on the "not" side for fear of getting it wrong and dealing with a bad fake tan. I'm so glad I didn't write off all self-tanners, because Saltyface is the only one I've found that's virtually foolproof. It's a spray that goes on clear and develops over the course of 12 to 18 hours, and I've found that a few spritzes is really all you need for a truly natural glow.

Alice Brainstorm Mushroom Chocolate $32 SHOP NOW I keep a tin of these at my desk at all times. Made from a blend of functional mushrooms, one square of the chocolate is like popping a prescription ADHD pill—it really makes you feel focused and locked in. I've come to rely on it as a must-have for days when there's I have a heavy amount of writing on deck.

Lemme Chill Gummies $30 SHOP NOW Lemme may be getting heat for its claims on some of its other supplements like its GLP-1 alt, but the Chill gummies definitely deliver on their promises. The blend of Ashwagandha and passionflower is a secret weapon for calming down and quieting my mind and anxiety. I've been focusing on lowering my stress and cortisol levels, and taking these during periods of high stress or when I feel my mind racing has been such a game changer.

The Body Lab Studio (120 Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11221)

Lymphatic drainage massages are part of my regular routine, and I love getting them done before a trip or a big shoot to make sure I'm as de-puffed and de-bloated as possible, but after my go-to shuttered recently, I began searching for a new place and landed on The Body Lab Studio. I was immediately blown away by how knowledgable the owner Petra was. Even though I booked a traditional lymphatic draining massage, she still customized our session to my specific needs. We first chatted about my goals before landing on a combination of modalities for my session that included Colombian wood therapy to break up stubborn fat, radio frequency to aid in cellulite reduction, and traditional lymphatic massage techniques to stimulate blood flow and help with de-bloating. It's hard to describe just how effective it was, so take a look at their IG feed for the striking before-and-afters.

Bearaby Terraclay Dreamer Weighted Eye Mask $49 SHOP NOW Once I started using this weighted eye mask—both at home and while traveling—it was game over. I've never experienced deeper and more long-lasting sleep in my life.

SotoMethod Tribeca (68 Thomas Street, New York, New York 10013)

SotoMethod is the latest addition to New York's growing roster of sculpting mat-based workout studios. I like to try them all, and after just one class, I found myself signing up for a membership here and putting all my other studios on hold. As for what it is: a sculpting workout that's fully on the mat using a mix of one-to-three-pound hand weights, ankle weights, and bands. SOTO stands for sixty on, ten on, and it refers to the sequence of movements, where every movement you do is repeated twice in a circuit for maximum burn.

Everything is incredibly targeted and not even a second of the class feels wasted, as you're either repeating the same five movements or transitioning immediately into the next body section. The room isn't heated, but I always manage to leave in a full sweat—always the sign of a good workout. I also appreciate that everything you need for class is already there—no need to schlep a yoga mat across town or pay extra for a rental—and the studio itself is beautiful and well-designed.

Nike V2k Run Sneaker $80 SHOP NOW The sneakers I always wear to class.

lazy jamie Take Five Coffee Cup Set $34 SHOP NOW The chicest way to start my day: a caffè lungo in the silver mug and saucer set from Lazy Jamie Home.

Matouk Ciaro Scallop Bath Towel $108 SHOP NOW Do yourself a favor and get a fancy set of bath towels. Trust me, you won't regret it. I fell in love with the high-pile towels during a stay at The Ranch Hudson Valley last summer only to discover the label was Matouk. I have a green theme going in my bathroom (see the wallpaper below) and promptly placed an order for the green-trimmed scallop set.

Katie Kime New York Toile Traditional Wallpaper $228 SHOP NOW As a renter, there are only so many ways I can update my New York studio apartment, and peel-and-stick wallpaper has become one of them. How charming is this toile design featuring iconic NYC landmarks like the Guggenheim and Brooklyn Bridge?

EDITION Reed Diffuser Set $85 SHOP NOW The Edition is easily my favorite hotel brand and one of the many reasons for that is the signature fragrance, an intoxicating blend of black tea, Sicilian bergamot, and cedarwood. Luckily for me, the scent is available a reed diffuser, and it's one buy that's transformed my apartment.

Revival Rugs Willow $99 SHOP NOW In keeping with the theme of green accents throughout my space is this area rug from Revival. I like how the rich color brings a sense of depth to my space and the checkerboard pattern isn't overpowering. When I was decorating my space, I realized there was a huge gap in the market for well-priced and actually cool rugs—they seem to either come as ultra-luxury options or cheap ones. Instead, the styles from Revival range from minimalist to mid-century modern, and they run around $500 for a 7x10 size.

Graza Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil $15 SHOP NOW By now, everyone and their mother has a bottle of Graza next to their stovetop, and I'm proudly one of them. The olive oil is high-quality and the squeeze-bottle packaging is genius and user-friendly.

Bink Day Bottle $34 SHOP NOW Does your water bottle make you happy? Because mine does. Bink has the best color options like this sunny-yellow hue I opted for. Plus, the lid is interchangeable with a straw making it easy to use at home and take on the go. Suffice it to say, I've retired every other water bottle.

Clemente Bar (11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010)

Located on the second floor of the Michelin-starred Eleven Madison, Clemente Bar brings all the service and experience of the restaurant in a more casual and intimate setting. The dimly lit lounge is outfitted with original paintings by artist Francesco Clemente that play nicely against the equally as artistic cocktails and small bites on the menu curated by chef Daniel Humm.

The Snail (544 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11222)

Neo-American bistro The Snail is Brooklyn's buzziest new restaurant opening, period. The walk-in-only format makes it tricky to get a table, but don't let that deter you. With a little patience and a plan to show up early, you'll be in for a very memorable meal. Get the caesar salad, the agnolotti, and for the love of God do not skip the sticky toffee pudding for dessert. I'll be heading back for that dish and that dish only.

Apparatus (124 West 30th Street, Floor 4, New York, New York 10001)

Design studio Apparatus is tucked inside a nondescript building in the no man's land between Midtown and NoMad but feels worlds away. The space is technically a lighting showroom. Though, it's played backdrop to a number of events hosted by the creative set, including the runway show that designer Daniella Kallmeyer held for her S/S 25 collection set in the striking red carpet–lined space.

Apollo Bagels (East Village, West Village, and Williamsburg locations)

It's near impossible to break through in a city full of great bagels on every corner, but Apollo Bagels has managed to do just that with its signature open-faced sandwiches that regularly command a line down the block at any of the three locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The bagels arrive fresh out of the oven and come crusty and burnished, much like a loaf of sourdough, which isn't surprising given that it was started by the same team behind the sourdough pizza spot Leo in Williamsburg.

Culture: An American Yogurt Company (West Village and Park Slope locations)

I don't know about you, but the mid-2010s gave me a permanent addiction to frozen yogurt, and I've finally found best spot in the city for it. At Culture, everything is made in-house from exclusively Hudson Valley Fresh Milk, and the flavors rotate daily with the classic original on permanent offer. The toppings are equally as good and range from fresh-cut fruit to fro-yo classics like mochi and rainbow sprinkles. In the summer, I'm there weekly at minimum.