Packing For Spring Trips Is Hard, So I Made a List of 8 Useful Things to Bring
As someone who has no less than three trips planned already for this spring, I've been thinking a lot about my spring packing wardrobe, and dressing for spring in general. The problem is that the weather can be wildly unpredictable this time of year in many places. It's not out-of-the-ordinary for it to be chilly and raining one day, and sunny and summer-like the next. Not only that, once spring hits, I no longer want to dress like it's still winter, but I'm not ready to dress for summer yet either. All of this adds up to make spring a difficult season to pack for (and outfit plan, for that matter).
I've come to find that if you invest in a handful of versatile, travel-friendly items for every spring trip, I think you'll find that you have a much easier time packing. Keep scrolling to shop these useful pieces before your springtime vacations creep up on you.
Lightweight Jacket or Trench Coat
I admittedly shudder slightly when someone tells me I'll just need a "light jacket", as adequate ones can be so hard to find. But over the years, I've found that either a trench coat or something like a leather or bomber jacket is perfect for travel.
Cream-Colored Jeans
I wear jeans a ton when I travel, but in the spring a lighter wash feels more seasonally appropriate. I'm particularly fond of cream-colored jeans for daytime travel outfits.
Slingback Shoes or Mules
Slingbacks and mules are the ideal spring shoe. I'm not quite ready to wear sandals—especially in early spring—but I don't want to wear a heavy shoe. Slingbacks and mules are the perfect solution. I recommend packing a heel and a flat version.
Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan
Crewneck cardigans are great for occasions when you want to dress up a bit but still want to be comfortable. Not only are they trendy, they're the perfect weight for spring and you probably won't even need a jacket.
Blazer
In lieu of a jacket, I'll often wear a blazer in the spring. They don't take up that much suitcase space and they'll add polish to even just jeans and a tee.
Button-Down Shirt
I always pack at least one button-down (usually oversized) when I travel in the spring. They're great for the plane, throwing on over a swimsuit, etc. They're the perfect shirt for days when the temperatures are in the 70s.
White Midi Skirt
White midi skirts are quite trendy right now, but they also just make an amazing travel piece. They're comfortable, versatile, and chic. You can wear it during the day with ballet flats or at night with kitten heels.
Long-Sleeve Tees
Last but not least, perhaps the most important basic you'll need is long-sleeve T-shirts. They're great for layering, wearing on the plane, or just tucking into straight-leg jeans. If the temperatures are hovering in the 60s, you'll be comfortable in this.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
