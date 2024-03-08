Packing For Spring Trips Is Hard, So I Made a List of 8 Useful Things to Bring

By Allyson Payer
(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

As someone who has no less than three trips planned already for this spring, I've been thinking a lot about my spring packing wardrobe, and dressing for spring in general. The problem is that the weather can be wildly unpredictable this time of year in many places. It's not out-of-the-ordinary for it to be chilly and raining one day, and sunny and summer-like the next. Not only that, once spring hits, I no longer want to dress like it's still winter, but I'm not ready to dress for summer yet either. All of this adds up to make spring a difficult season to pack for (and outfit plan, for that matter).

I've come to find that if you invest in a handful of versatile, travel-friendly items for every spring trip, I think you'll find that you have a much easier time packing. Keep scrolling to shop these useful pieces before your springtime vacations creep up on you.

Lightweight Jacket or Trench Coat

I admittedly shudder slightly when someone tells me I'll just need a "light jacket", as adequate ones can be so hard to find. But over the years, I've found that either a trench coat or something like a leather or bomber jacket is perfect for travel.

Hooded Trench Coat
COS
Hooded Trench Coat

Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket

Longer Tweed Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Longer Tweed Lady Jacket

Rizzo Denim Jacket
Khaite
Rizzo Denim Jacket

Cream-Colored Jeans

I wear jeans a ton when I travel, but in the spring a lighter wash feels more seasonally appropriate. I'm particularly fond of cream-colored jeans for daytime travel outfits.

501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

London Jeans
SLVRLAKE
London Jeans

Madewell 90s jeans in cream
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Vintage Canvas

Slingback Shoes or Mules

Slingbacks and mules are the ideal spring shoe. I'm not quite ready to wear sandals—especially in early spring—but I don't want to wear a heavy shoe. Slingbacks and mules are the perfect solution. I recommend packing a heel and a flat version.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumpa

+ Net Sustain Glossed Textured-Leather Mules
Toteme
Glossed Textured-Leather Mules

Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan

Crewneck cardigans are great for occasions when you want to dress up a bit but still want to be comfortable. Not only are they trendy, they're the perfect weight for spring and you probably won't even need a jacket.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

Blazer

In lieu of a jacket, I'll often wear a blazer in the spring. They don't take up that much suitcase space and they'll add polish to even just jeans and a tee.

Madewell Shrunken Blazer
Madewell
Shrunken Blazer

New Generation Blazer
Aritzia
Wilfred New Generation Blazer

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Button-Down Shirt

I always pack at least one button-down (usually oversized) when I travel in the spring. They're great for the plane, throwing on over a swimsuit, etc. They're the perfect shirt for days when the temperatures are in the 70s.

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

Almina Concept, Oversized Cotton Shirt
Almina Concept
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Madewell darted shirt
Madewell
Darted Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

White Midi Skirt

White midi skirts are quite trendy right now, but they also just make an amazing travel piece. They're comfortable, versatile, and chic. You can wear it during the day with ballet flats or at night with kitten heels.

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Monet Linen Drawstring Midi Skirt
Rails
Monet Linen Drawstring Midi Skirt

Long-Sleeve Tees

Last but not least, perhaps the most important basic you'll need is long-sleeve T-shirts. They're great for layering, wearing on the plane, or just tucking into straight-leg jeans. If the temperatures are hovering in the 60s, you'll be comfortable in this.

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

Frances Polo
Wyeth
Frances Polo

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Vintage Rib
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Vintage Rib

