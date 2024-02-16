I'm Shopping for All Things Spring: 30 Nordstrom Sale Picks En Route to Me

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

grey blazer

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

It’s here! Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, that is. Every year after the holiday season craze slows down and we gear up for spring, Nordstrom treats us to a sale. Of course, there’s almost nothing I love more than getting a great piece on a discount. This season, I’m hunting down great shoes, lightweight jackets to wear as it warms up, and other basics to rotate into my wardrobe. Undoubtedly, Nordstrom delivered on all fronts, even offering some of my favorite Tory Burch shoes for almost half off. Below, I've rounded up 30 great items all on sale from Nordstrom that I know will be perfect for spring.

Keep scrolling to take a peak into my cart.

Fits Everybody Strapless Body-Con Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Strapless Body-Con Dress

A Skims dress for half off? I'm in.

ray ban sunglasses
Ray-Ban
50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

I just got these and can't stop wearing them.

Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker
Nike
Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker

Air Force 1s aren't usually what I reach for, but for some reason, I'm loving this pair.

Daily Lace™ Assorted 5-Pack Original Rise Thongs
Hanky Panky
Daily Lace Assorted 5-Pack Original Rise Thongs

I could live in Hanky Panky undies.

Better Than Leather Faux Leather Good Icon Pants
Good American
Better Than Leather Faux Leather Good Icon Pants

I always trust Good American to deliver when it comes to stellar pants.

Pintuck Tie Front Blouse
Topshop
Pintuck Tie Front Blouse

Filing this under "pretty tops for spring."

Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
SKIMS
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

This cherry-red bodysuit is everything and more. I'm snagging mine before it sells out.

Wild Skies Denim Trench Coat
BELLE AND BLOOM
Wild Skies Denim Trench Coat

I love a good trench coat for spring, especially this denim take.

501® Skinny Jeans
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans

Who doesn't love a good pair of Levi's?

Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Cotton Blend Cardigan

The perfect white cardigan for spring.

Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket

I love the olive-brown hue of this cropped moto jacket.

Cara Ballet Flat
Free People
Cara Ballet Flat

I have a feeling ballet flats will continue to dominate this springtime.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Splendid
Long Sleeve T-Shirt

I'm always in the market for a new long-sleeve T-shirt.

Le High Flare Jeans
FRAME
Le High Flare Jeans

Frame denim never lets me down. I always make sure I snag a pair whenever Nordstrom has a sale.

Wool Blend Coat
HONOR THE GIFT
Wool Blend Coat

The perfect lightweight jacket to wrap yourself in.

Ballet Loafer
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer

The only thing better than Tory Burch shoes? Tory Burch shoes that are on sale.

Patos Leather Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Leather Sandal

I'm planning a trip to Miami, and I think these need to come with me.

Geo Bezel Drop Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
Geo Bezel Drop Earrings

How pretty would these look with a sundress?

Cherish Pump
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

So fun.

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
BLANKNYC
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

A cool faux-leather bomber always pulls through.

Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flat

These have been on my wish list for a while, so I'm happy I waited for them to go on sale.

Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt

I'm so into striped button-downs lately.

Vader Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Vader Pointed Toe Mule

Talk about chic shoes…

Mathis Faux Leather Jacket
Rails
Mathis Faux Leather Jacket

I see myself throwing this over a T-shirt and jeans.

Good '90s Crystal Fringe High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Good American
Good '90s Crystal Fringe High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Party denim.

Alessa Knee High Pointed Toe Boot
Vince Camuto
Alessa Knee High Pointed Toe Boot

I have several pairs of boots from Vince Camuto, but I think I need to add these to my collection.

Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown
Free People
Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown

I'm a sucker for a good Free People dress.

Envious Ankle Strap Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Envious Ankle Strap Pump

It's the ankle straps for me.

Kennedy Ribbed Polo
Rails
Kennedy Ribbed Polo

So many ways to style this top.

Classic Slim Blazer
Reformation
Classic Slim Blazer

I'm always in the mood for a new Ref piece to add to my wardrobe.

Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Shopping Editor
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
