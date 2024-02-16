I'm Shopping for All Things Spring: 30 Nordstrom Sale Picks En Route to Me

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

It’s here! Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, that is. Every year after the holiday season craze slows down and we gear up for spring, Nordstrom treats us to a sale. Of course, there’s almost nothing I love more than getting a great piece on a discount. This season, I’m hunting down great shoes, lightweight jackets to wear as it warms up, and other basics to rotate into my wardrobe. Undoubtedly, Nordstrom delivered on all fronts, even offering some of my favorite Tory Burch shoes for almost half off. Below, I've rounded up 30 great items all on sale from Nordstrom that I know will be perfect for spring.

Keep scrolling to take a peak into my cart.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Strapless Body-Con Dress Shop Now A Skims dress for half off? I'm in.

Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Shop Now I just got these and can't stop wearing them.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker Shop Now Air Force 1s aren't usually what I reach for, but for some reason, I'm loving this pair.

Hanky Panky Daily Lace Assorted 5-Pack Original Rise Thongs Shop Now I could live in Hanky Panky undies.

Good American Better Than Leather Faux Leather Good Icon Pants Shop Now I always trust Good American to deliver when it comes to stellar pants.

Topshop Pintuck Tie Front Blouse Shop Now Filing this under "pretty tops for spring."

SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Shop Now This cherry-red bodysuit is everything and more. I'm snagging mine before it sells out.

BELLE AND BLOOM Wild Skies Denim Trench Coat Shop Now I love a good trench coat for spring, especially this denim take.

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans Shop Now Who doesn't love a good pair of Levi's?

Treasure & Bond Cotton Blend Cardigan Shop Now The perfect white cardigan for spring.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket Shop Now I love the olive-brown hue of this cropped moto jacket.

Free People Cara Ballet Flat Shop Now I have a feeling ballet flats will continue to dominate this springtime.

Splendid Long Sleeve T-Shirt Shop Now I'm always in the market for a new long-sleeve T-shirt.

FRAME Le High Flare Jeans Shop Now Frame denim never lets me down. I always make sure I snag a pair whenever Nordstrom has a sale.

HONOR THE GIFT Wool Blend Coat Shop Now The perfect lightweight jacket to wrap yourself in.

Tory Burch Ballet Loafer Shop Now The only thing better than Tory Burch shoes? Tory Burch shoes that are on sale.

Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandal Shop Now I'm planning a trip to Miami, and I think these need to come with me.

Lele Sadoughi Geo Bezel Drop Earrings Shop Now How pretty would these look with a sundress?

Steve Madden Cherish Pump Shop Now So fun.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Shop Now A cool faux-leather bomber always pulls through.

Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flat Shop Now These have been on my wish list for a while, so I'm happy I waited for them to go on sale.

Madewell Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt Shop Now I'm so into striped button-downs lately.

Jeffrey Campbell Vader Pointed Toe Mule Shop Now Talk about chic shoes…

Rails Mathis Faux Leather Jacket Shop Now I see myself throwing this over a T-shirt and jeans.

Good American Good '90s Crystal Fringe High Waist Straight Leg Jeans Shop Now Party denim.

Vince Camuto Alessa Knee High Pointed Toe Boot Shop Now I have several pairs of boots from Vince Camuto, but I think I need to add these to my collection.

Free People Country Side Lace Trim Nightgown Shop Now I'm a sucker for a good Free People dress.

Jeffrey Campbell Envious Ankle Strap Pump Shop Now It's the ankle straps for me.

Rails Kennedy Ribbed Polo Shop Now So many ways to style this top.