I'm Shopping for All Things Spring: 30 Nordstrom Sale Picks En Route to Me
It’s here! Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, that is. Every year after the holiday season craze slows down and we gear up for spring, Nordstrom treats us to a sale. Of course, there’s almost nothing I love more than getting a great piece on a discount. This season, I’m hunting down great shoes, lightweight jackets to wear as it warms up, and other basics to rotate into my wardrobe. Undoubtedly, Nordstrom delivered on all fronts, even offering some of my favorite Tory Burch shoes for almost half off. Below, I've rounded up 30 great items all on sale from Nordstrom that I know will be perfect for spring.
Keep scrolling to take a peak into my cart.
Air Force 1s aren't usually what I reach for, but for some reason, I'm loving this pair.
I always trust Good American to deliver when it comes to stellar pants.
This cherry-red bodysuit is everything and more. I'm snagging mine before it sells out.
I love a good trench coat for spring, especially this denim take.
I have a feeling ballet flats will continue to dominate this springtime.
Frame denim never lets me down. I always make sure I snag a pair whenever Nordstrom has a sale.
The only thing better than Tory Burch shoes? Tory Burch shoes that are on sale.
I'm planning a trip to Miami, and I think these need to come with me.
These have been on my wish list for a while, so I'm happy I waited for them to go on sale.
I have several pairs of boots from Vince Camuto, but I think I need to add these to my collection.
