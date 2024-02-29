The Transitional Edit: 16 New-Season Picks on Every Editor's Wish List

Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter

Dressing in between seasons presents a tricky but fun challenge for our editors each year. While we're ready to bring happier hues and lighter pieces into our outfit rotations, the weather indicates otherwise. So what's the solution? We recommend a transitional wardrobe that strikes a balance between warm winter staples and pretty spring items. Think, for example, a cozy knit sweater styled with pale pink wide-leg jeans or a lace camisole expertly layered under an all-black ensemble. Below, you'll find all the new-season picks on our editors' wish lists courtesy of Net-a-Porter. Keep scrolling to shop the edit.

Jacquemus
La Maille Pau Button-Embellished Ribbed Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Haikure
+ Net Sustain Bethany High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Le Monde Beryl
Claudia Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Khaite
Elena Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Lemaire
Curved Cotton-Twill Jacket

Róhe
Leavers Lace-Paneled Satin Camisole

Max Mara
Leisure Duccio Stretch-Jersey Maxi Skirt

Lié Studio
The Vera Silver Earrings

Gucci
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

Tove
Vita Gathered Wool Top

Bettter
+ Net Sustain Asymmetric Pleated Wool-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Ferragamo
Maryan 2 Embellished Leather Loafers

Stella McCartney
+ Net Sustain Cropped Wool-Blend Twill Jacket

Loewe
Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Turtleneck Tank

Agolde
+ Net Sustain Luna Cropped High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans

JW Anderson
JWA Corner Small Chain-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

Associate Fashion Editor, Branded Content

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

