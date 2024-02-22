4 Editor-Approved Outfit Combinations You'll Never Get Bored Of

Mark my words: 2024 is the year to embrace outfit repeating. While naysayers may consider this a fashion crime, I believe that when an outfit is that good, there's no shame in showing it off. In fact, an A+ outfit should be something to celebrate. Currently, I'm obsessing over outfits that include elevated wardrobe basics with fun details like a pop of color, a unique silhouette, or an interesting texture. I promise you won't get bored of the four chic outfit combos below from my favorite luxe retailer, Net-a-Porter , where I always find the best new pieces. Keep scrolling to shop my picks.

Outfit 1

Khaite Janelle Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit $720 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Ellsworth Belted High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $450 SHOP NOW

Toteme + Net Sustain The Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats $620 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Platt Mini Cracked-Leather Shoulder Bag $1000 SHOP NOW

Outfit 2

Bottega Veneta Cotton-Blend Jacket $2100 SHOP NOW

Burberry Embroidered Quilted Leather Ballet Flats $790 SHOP NOW

Outfit 3

Jil Sander Dumpling Leather Shoulder Bag $840 SHOP NOW

Better + Net Sustain Oversized Striped Woven Shirt $390 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Astrid Denim Maxi Skirt $495 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 Leather Knee Boots $1395 SHOP NOW

Outfit 4

Valentino Garavani Scoobie Gold-Tone Earrings $690 SHOP NOW

Nanushka + Net Sustain Marghe Wrap-Effect Faux Leather-Trimmed Stretch Reycled-Jersey Maxi Dress $545 SHOP NOW

Toteme Leather Shoulder Bag $1460 SHOP NOW