4 Editor-Approved Outfit Combinations You'll Never Get Bored Of

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

Mark my words: 2024 is the year to embrace outfit repeating. While naysayers may consider this a fashion crime, I believe that when an outfit is that good, there's no shame in showing it off. In fact, an A+ outfit should be something to celebrate. Currently, I'm obsessing over outfits that include elevated wardrobe basics with fun details like a pop of color, a unique silhouette, or an interesting texture. I promise you won't get bored of the four chic outfit combos below from my favorite luxe retailer, Net-a-Porter, where I always find the best new pieces. Keep scrolling to shop my picks.

Outfit 1

Janelle stretch-jersey bodysuit
Khaite
Janelle Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit

Ellsworth belted high-rise straight-leg jeans
Proenza Schouler
Ellsworth Belted High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

+ NET SUSTAIN The Asymmetric Ballerina leather point-toe flats
Toteme
+ Net Sustain The Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Platt mini cracked-leather shoulder bag
Acne Studios
Platt Mini Cracked-Leather Shoulder Bag

Outfit 2

Cotton-Blend Jacket
Bottega Veneta
Cotton-Blend Jacket

Brushed-knit cardigan
Róhe
Brushed-Knit Cardigan

High-rise wide-leg jeans
Lemaire
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Embroidered quilted leather ballet flats
Burberry
Embroidered Quilted Leather Ballet Flats

Outfit 3

Dumpling leather shoulder bag
Jil Sander
Dumpling Leather Shoulder Bag

+ NET SUSTAIN oversized striped woven shirt
Better
+ Net Sustain Oversized Striped Woven Shirt

Astrid denim maxi skirt
Nili Lotan
Astrid Denim Maxi Skirt

Piper 85 leather knee boots
Gianvito Rossi
Piper 85 Leather Knee Boots

Outfit 4

Scoobie gold-tone earrings
Valentino Garavani
Scoobie Gold-Tone Earrings

+ NET SUSTAIN Marghe wrap-effect faux leather-trimmed stretch reycled-jersey maxi dress
Nanushka
+ Net Sustain Marghe Wrap-Effect Faux Leather-Trimmed Stretch Reycled-Jersey Maxi Dress

Leather shoulder bag
Toteme
Leather Shoulder Bag

Cherish leopard-print grosgrain slingback pumps
Saint Laurent
Cherish Leopard-Print Grosgrain Slingback Pumps

Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor, Branded Content

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

