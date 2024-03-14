This Gold Medalist Is Championing Confidence and Uplifting Women Through Style
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
Women's History Month gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation for all the influential women in our lives, but it also remind us to celebrate and treat ourselves. That's why this new collection by gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and SHEIN couldn't have come at a better time. In collaboration with her mother and sister, Richards-Ross sought to create an assortment of colorful dresses, tops, and bottoms that encourage women of all ages to feel confident and empowered through their style. She says, "It has been a joy to work with my mother and sister on this collection, which we hope reflects the unbreakable bonds between us, and specifically inspires mothers, daughters, and sisters everywhere." The collection speaks for itself and has something for every occasion, including easy everyday pieces, sleek formalwear, and vibrant statements (for when you're feeling extra bold). As part of the launch, SHEIN is donating $50,000 to MommiNation, an organization founded by Richards-Ross that creates community and support for mothers of color. And to top it off, every item featured in the collection ranges from $4 to $40. Seriously, what could be better? Keep scrolling to shop.
-
COS' Cinch-Waist Cardigan Looks Designer—I'm Now Obsessed With Owning It
The high-street hero does it again.
By Florrie Alexander
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer
These are high-quality items.
By Kristina Rutkowski
-
31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe
Say hello to a stylish spring.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber
-
Small But Spectacular Things I Bought Over the Last 6 Months to Elevate My Life
All for $50 or less.
By Aemilia Madden