NYC Editors Can't Stop Wearing 2024's It Brand—Here's What to Know

Some brands just have a cool-girl vibe. Sleek tailoring, luxe fabrics, and streamlined silhouettes are usually the key components to this vibe, but another is the brand's shoppers. I'm a firm believer that "like attracts like," so when I'm examining an effortlessly chic brand, I expect to find a flock of cool fashion people eagerly anticipating its next drop.

I decided to tap three of our New York City editors to see which new brand is on their radars this year. Cue ALIGNE, a London-based clothing brand that epitomizes elevated city-girl style. And its S/S 24 collection has our editors buzzing, to say the least. Along with essential denim offerings and tailored separates, the collection features gingham and contemporary shapes that feel refreshing for the new season. Below, you'll find top picks and styling tips from resident cool girls Sierra Mayhew , Ana Escalante , and Kristen Nichols . Keep scrolling to shop.

(Image credit: _sierramayhew ; Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)

ALIGNE Martello Check Waistcoat $125 SHOP NOW "The most versatile pieces in my closet are elevated waistcoats. This one is perfect to dress up for both day and night, so naturally I'm obsessed. Black-and-white has been a common theme in my wardrobe as of late, so this print is going to fit right in." — Sierra Mayhew, associate editor

ALIGNE Kinga Long Pleated Skirt $179 SHOP NOW "I love the idea of wearing this skirt as a matching set, but it stands out on its own in the best way. I'd style it with a pair of black leather knee-high boots and a fitted top for a night out." — Mayhew

ALIGNE Mateo Asymmetric Denim Dress $165 SHOP NOW "The most-worn pieces in my closet are always denim. To me, anything that's made of denim is a true neutral with endless styling opportunities. That's why this denim dress caught my eye. During fall, spring, and even warmer days in winter, it goes with absolutely everything." — Mayhew

ALIGNE Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer $229 SHOP NOW "Accentuate that hourglass figure by wearing the black blazer of my dreams. The first thing I'd do if this walked into my closet is find a bold necklace to style it with and wear no shirt underneath." — Mayhew

ALIGNE Moto Collarless Denim Jacket $165 SHOP NOW "If you thought you had too many denim jackets, think again. This style is unlike anything in my collection, and I'm immediately envisioning myself wearing it to Fashion Week in style." — Mayhew

(Image credit: @balencianas ; Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)

ALIGNE Miri Knitted Zip Tank $135 SHOP NOW "I'm planning on doing a lot of traveling in and out of New York City this spring, and even though I may not be gallivanting around the West Village or SoHo, as a new New Yorker, I have to look good wherever I go. Enter this dreamy ALIGNE zipped tank that doubles as a chic, cozy vest for airport outfits or nights in. The versatility of this piece is unmatched. I know it'll look good with practically anything, be it a minimalist hoodie while I'm en route to LaGuardia Airport or a button-down shirt on my way to pick up a bagel from the shop on my street.” — Ana Escalante, assistant shopping editor

ALIGNE Martha Pleat Front Jeans $129 SHOP NOW "This pair of jeans is a hybrid between classic trousers and timeless, lived-in denim. The front pleats instantly elevate them to something I would wear to the office or for a dressier day out on the town." — Escalante

ALIGNE Mali Collarless Waisted Jacket $229 SHOP NOW "My New Year's resolution was to incorporate more wearable, day-to-day pieces, especially throughout the colder months when I'd usually reach for an oversize black puffer jacket. Instead, I'm eyeing this gorgeous sloped, single-button suit jacket complete with barrel-style sleeves. I have a sneaky feeling it would look good with anything." — Escalante

ALIGNE Kyle Knitted Vest $125 SHOP NOW "Perhaps it's the Gen Z in me, but there's something that feels instantly wearable about a knitted vest, especially when it's styled with a simple white tee and a pair of slouchy jeans." — Escalante

ALIGNE Nala Tie Waist Dress $165 SHOP NOW "An effortless, easy outfit is my vice as a New Yorker. Enter the perfect black maxi dress to throw on and head out the door. Whether I'm heading to an art museum, going to a farmer's market, or meeting up for post-work martinis with my friends, this dress fits every occasion—simply add your shoe and bag of choice. (Mine is always a sporty, retro-looking sneaker.)" — Escalante

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols ; Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat in Black $165 SHOP NOW "Structured waistcoats are a core piece in my wardrobe, and I have my eye on this beautiful design finished with a curved neckline and opening at the bottom." — Kristen Nichols, associate director of special projects

ALIGNE Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat $165 SHOP NOW "I would wear this with everything from jeans to a maxi column skirt." — Nichols

ALIGNE Mico Straight Leg Trousers $179 SHOP NOW "I've been gravitating more and more toward tailored trousers. My typical palette is black or gray, but this cream color feels so fresh for 2024. For winter, I'd add a turtleneck and tailored jacket, and for spring, I'd wear them with an easy tank top." — Nichols

ALIGNE Griffin V-Neck Cardigan $125 SHOP NOW "Just add a T-shirt and jeans for my go-to casual look whether I'm working from home or running weekend errands." — Nichols