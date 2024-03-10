31 Spring Pieces to Buy If Your Dream Wardrobe Is All Prada, All the Time

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As much as I'd like to add Prada's entire S/S 24 collection to my wardrobe, it's not possible. I'd consider myself lucky to add just one piece to my wardrobe. On that note, if you're a Prada girl sans an all-Prada budget too, I'm here to offer some support in the form of Prada-inspired spring shopping. The S/S 24 collection was chock-full of beautiful pieces contrasted with utilitarian ones. There were ethereal gauzy pastel dresses and colorful satin shoes alongside utility jackets and sharp-shoulder blazers, elegant cardigans alongside eye-catching metallic fringe belts. All in all, there's a throughline of '90s minimalism that's helped to form the current Prada look that's so wildly popular.

I did some spring shopping through this lens and found a curation of pieces that'll give you that current Prada look without the Prada pricetag. Keep scrolling to shop for chic spring wardrobe builders along with me.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules $160 SHOP NOW These also come in a dreamy blue satin.

& Other Stories Cap-Sleeve Satin Midi Dress $149 SHOP NOW This makes me think of the frothy pastel dresses that are part of Prada's spring collection.

Mango Worn Leather Effect Jacket $130 SHOP NOW Pair this with pretty pieces for the most Prada-coded look.

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $95 SHOP NOW Thanks to Prada (and Miu Miu), we're all wearing cardigans again.

& Other Stories Topstitched Leather Mini Skirt $299 SHOP NOW The worn leather gives it that Prada edge.

Reformation Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket $198 SHOP NOW The styling of this is actually very Prada.

Loulou Studio + Net Sustain Mireille Satin Bucket Bag $510 SHOP NOW Imagine the compliments you'll get.

Zara Satin Effect Skirt ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW This look so expensive in person.

Aritzia Sunday Best Zuma Jacket $148 SHOP NOW Another utility jacket that's perfect for spring.

Reformation Carla Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This captures that '90s Prada minimalism.

Massimo Dutti Black Nappa Leather Skirt $449 SHOP NOW Another leather skirt I won't be able to stop thinking about anytime soon.

Longchamp Roseau Essential Half Moon Hobo Bag $505 SHOP NOW Prada made this bag shape famous.

J.Crew Gamine Shirt in Sheer Organza Blend $98 $80 SHOP NOW A sophisticated way to wear the sheer trend.

COS Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt $220 SHOP NOW I know this is a skirt-heavy roundup, but Prada is a skirt-heavy brand.

Jeffrey Campbell Bourdin Mary Jane Pumps $170 SHOP NOW Pairing these with a spring dress would be a very Prada thing to do.

Zara Rhinestone Mesh Dress $159 SHOP NOW I could absolutely picture this on the Prada runway.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW Prada is bringing back the pencil skirt.

LOULOU STUDIO Mihan Twill Top $290 SHOP NOW Prepare to wear this a million and one times.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW The shape of this elegant blazer is right on trend.

Reformation Graysen Knit Two Piece $218 SHOP NOW If you like Prada, you probably like Reformation.

H&M 2-Pack Jersey Headbands $9 SHOP NOW Jersey headbands—perhaps the cheapest trend of the season—were all over Prada's S/S 24 runway.

COS Leather Halterneck Racer Top $250 SHOP NOW Leather for spring? Prada says yes.

Veronica Beard Franzi Shorts $348 SHOP NOW All of the shorts in Prada's spring collection are tailored and short.

Pixie Market Lydia Mesh Off the Shoulder Pink Top $112 SHOP NOW When Prada tells us to wear pastels in the spring, it actually is groundbreaking.

AllSaints Eyelet Leather Belt $109 SHOP NOW Grommets were a major trend on Prada's S/S 24 runway.

Helsa Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt $228 SHOP NOW This skirt is springtime perfection.

J.Crew Collection Layered Sequin Slip Skirt $198 SHOP NOW Wear this with one of the aforementioned utility jackets for the most Prada-coded look.

Simon Miller Eclisse Sleeveless Knit Dress $365 SHOP NOW When shopping for fringed pieces, think modern and elegant.

& Other Stories Cinched Denim Jacket $139 SHOP NOW The cinched waist is very Prada 2024.

Everlane The Tencel Way-High Taper Pants $128 $90 SHOP NOW The pants on Prada's spring runway were pleated and high-waisted.