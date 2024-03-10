31 Spring Pieces to Buy If Your Dream Wardrobe Is All Prada, All the Time

As much as I'd like to add Prada's entire S/S 24 collection to my wardrobe, it's not possible. I'd consider myself lucky to add just one piece to my wardrobe. On that note, if you're a Prada girl sans an all-Prada budget too, I'm here to offer some support in the form of Prada-inspired spring shopping. The S/S 24 collection was chock-full of beautiful pieces contrasted with utilitarian ones. There were ethereal gauzy pastel dresses and colorful satin shoes alongside utility jackets and sharp-shoulder blazers, elegant cardigans alongside eye-catching metallic fringe belts. All in all, there's a throughline of '90s minimalism that's helped to form the current Prada look that's so wildly popular.

I did some spring shopping through this lens and found a curation of pieces that'll give you that current Prada look without the Prada pricetag. Keep scrolling to shop for chic spring wardrobe builders along with me.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

These also come in a dreamy blue satin.

Cap-Sleeve Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Cap-Sleeve Satin Midi Dress

This makes me think of the frothy pastel dresses that are part of Prada's spring collection.

Worn Leather Effect Jacket - Women
Mango
Worn Leather Effect Jacket

Pair this with pretty pieces for the most Prada-coded look.

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Thanks to Prada (and Miu Miu), we're all wearing cardigans again.

Topstitched Leather Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Topstitched Leather Mini Skirt

The worn leather gives it that Prada edge.

Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket

The styling of this is actually very Prada.

+ Net Sustain Mireille Satin Bucket Bag
Loulou Studio
+ Net Sustain Mireille Satin Bucket Bag

Imagine the compliments you'll get.

Zara Satin-Effect Skirt
Zara
Satin Effect Skirt ZW Collection

This look so expensive in person.

Zuma Jacket
Aritzia
Sunday Best Zuma Jacket

Another utility jacket that's perfect for spring.

Carla Skirt
Reformation
Carla Skirt

This captures that '90s Prada minimalism.

Black Nappa Leather Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Black Nappa Leather Skirt

Another leather skirt I won't be able to stop thinking about anytime soon.

Roseau Essential Half Moon Hobo Bag
Longchamp
Roseau Essential Half Moon Hobo Bag

Prada made this bag shape famous.

Gamine Shirt in Sheer Organza Blend
J.Crew
Gamine Shirt in Sheer Organza Blend

A sophisticated way to wear the sheer trend.

Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt
COS
Embellished Circle-Cut Midi Skirt

I know this is a skirt-heavy roundup, but Prada is a skirt-heavy brand.

Bourdin Mary Jane Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Bourdin Mary Jane Pumps

Pairing these with a spring dress would be a very Prada thing to do.

Zara Rhinestone Mesh Dress
Zara
Rhinestone Mesh Dress

I could absolutely picture this on the Prada runway.

Smooth Edit Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Midi Skirt

Prada is bringing back the pencil skirt.

Mihan Twill Top
LOULOU STUDIO
Mihan Twill Top

Prepare to wear this a million and one times.

Helsa blazer
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

The shape of this elegant blazer is right on trend.

Graysen Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Graysen Knit Two Piece

If you like Prada, you probably like Reformation.

2-Pack Jersey Headbands
H&M
2-Pack Jersey Headbands

Jersey headbands—perhaps the cheapest trend of the season—were all over Prada's S/S 24 runway.

Leather Halterneck Racer Top
COS
Leather Halterneck Racer Top

Leather for spring? Prada says yes.

Franzi Shorts
Veronica Beard
Franzi Shorts

All of the shorts in Prada's spring collection are tailored and short.

Lydia Mesh Off the Shoulder Pink Top
Pixie Market
Lydia Mesh Off the Shoulder Pink Top

When Prada tells us to wear pastels in the spring, it actually is groundbreaking.

Eyelet Leather Belt
AllSaints
Eyelet Leather Belt

Grommets were a major trend on Prada's S/S 24 runway.

Helsa white midi skirt
Helsa
Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

This skirt is springtime perfection.

Collection Layered Sequin Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Collection Layered Sequin Slip Skirt

Wear this with one of the aforementioned utility jackets for the most Prada-coded look.

Eclisse Sleeveless Knit Dress
Simon Miller
Eclisse Sleeveless Knit Dress

When shopping for fringed pieces, think modern and elegant.

Cinched Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Cinched Denim Jacket

The cinched waist is very Prada 2024.

Everlane, The Tencel Way-High Taper Pants
Everlane
The Tencel Way-High Taper Pants

The pants on Prada's spring runway were pleated and high-waisted.

Broderie Anglaise Western Shirt
COS
Broderie Anglaise Western Shirt

I can't put my finger on why this makes me think of Prada, but it does.

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

