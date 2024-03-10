31 Spring Pieces to Buy If Your Dream Wardrobe Is All Prada, All the Time
As much as I'd like to add Prada's entire S/S 24 collection to my wardrobe, it's not possible. I'd consider myself lucky to add just one piece to my wardrobe. On that note, if you're a Prada girl sans an all-Prada budget too, I'm here to offer some support in the form of Prada-inspired spring shopping. The S/S 24 collection was chock-full of beautiful pieces contrasted with utilitarian ones. There were ethereal gauzy pastel dresses and colorful satin shoes alongside utility jackets and sharp-shoulder blazers, elegant cardigans alongside eye-catching metallic fringe belts. All in all, there's a throughline of '90s minimalism that's helped to form the current Prada look that's so wildly popular.
I did some spring shopping through this lens and found a curation of pieces that'll give you that current Prada look without the Prada pricetag. Keep scrolling to shop for chic spring wardrobe builders along with me.
This makes me think of the frothy pastel dresses that are part of Prada's spring collection.
Thanks to Prada (and Miu Miu), we're all wearing cardigans again.
Another leather skirt I won't be able to stop thinking about anytime soon.
I know this is a skirt-heavy roundup, but Prada is a skirt-heavy brand.
Pairing these with a spring dress would be a very Prada thing to do.
Jersey headbands—perhaps the cheapest trend of the season—were all over Prada's S/S 24 runway.
When Prada tells us to wear pastels in the spring, it actually is groundbreaking.
Wear this with one of the aforementioned utility jackets for the most Prada-coded look.
When shopping for fringed pieces, think modern and elegant.
The pants on Prada's spring runway were pleated and high-waisted.
I can't put my finger on why this makes me think of Prada, but it does.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
40 Finds I'm Losing It Over From Saks, Nordstrom, and Zara
You will too.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Don’t Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up
These are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Wear-Tested 15 Viral Belts and Honestly Think These 5 Are Worth the Hype
It's true.
By Eliza Huber
-
Simply Put, These Are the 30 Best Things at Nordstrom Right Now
I don't say this lightly.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks
These feel timeless yet on-trend all at once.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer
These are high-quality items.
By Kristina Rutkowski