Shopbop Just Put 16k Spring Items on Sale—These Are the 21 I'd Wear the Most

By Allyson Payer
Here are five words that are literally music to my ears: Shopbop is having a sale. Specifically, it's the Spring Forward Sale, and Shopbop has marked down a whopping 16k of its best spring items by 20%—but only for three days. The code SPRING20 will be active through March 13 end of day, and because we have limited time to get the deals, I'm here to help you decide what to buy.

This is the perfect time to shop for spring. The new-season inventory is out in full force, and the weather is slowly starting to warm up, so you won't have to wait that long to wear your new goods, especially given how fast Shopbop's shipping is. As you likely know, Shopbop is one of the most well-rounded retailers on the internet, and all of the dresses, shoes, shorts, and accessories your heart desires are included in the Spring Forward Sale at a variety of price points. Keep scrolling to fill your cart with on-sale spring pieces you'll wear over and over.

Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts

The length and wash of these are ideal.

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

The perfect everyday bag for spring.

Kelly Rib Tee
Leset
Kelly Rib Tee

Leset's tees are a favorite of Hailey Bieber.

Happy Hour Solid Shirt
Free People
Happy Hour Solid Shirt

Believe it or not, blue button-downs are more popular than white ones lately.

Juno Bikini Set
Hunza G
Juno Bikini Set

If you buy just one new bikini this year, make it this one.

Vase Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Vase Earrings

People are losing it over Heaven Mayhem earrings, which is why they keep selling out.

Strapless Flared Dress to Midcalf
Norma Kamali
Strapless Flared Dress to Midcalf

You'll wear this for so many spring and summer occasions.

Serenity Bare Sandals
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

These work perfectly with all of the elegant trends that are happening right now.

Amelie Skirt
Anine Bing
Amelie Skirt

The sophisticated way to wear the sheer trend.

Mini Teagan Dress
Staud
Mini Teagan Dress

You'll reach for this on many nights out.

Grommet-Embellished Suede Belt
Madewell
Grommet-Embellished Suede Belt

I'm ordering this for myself before it sells out.

Classic Rain Loafers
Tory Burch
Classic Rain Loafers

Because rain this time of year is to be expected.

The Margo Tee
Leset
The Margo Tee

My favorite T-shirt now comes in the prettiest shade of pink.

Myrtle Cardigan Sweater
ASTR the Label
Myrtle Cardigan Sweater

Just the thing for those transitional days.

Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater in Stripe
Madewell
Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater in Stripe

Throw this on and go.

Stella High Rise Baggy Shorts
Agolde
Stella High Rise Baggy Shorts

I'm very drawn to the color of these shorts.

Macrame Shoulder Bag
St. Agni
Macrame Shoulder Bag

Pack this for all of your spring and summer vacations.

Ribbed Seamless Tube
Free People
Ribbed Seamless Tube

A great basic to have on hand.

Simone Mules
Staud
Simone Mules

I bought these several years ago, and I still wear them constantly.

Florence Earrings
Jenny Bird
Florence Earrings

I never thought I'd wear silver as much as gold, but I thought wrong.

Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

The length of this feels fresher than a midi slip skirt.

