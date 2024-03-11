Shopbop Just Put 16k Spring Items on Sale—These Are the 21 I'd Wear the Most

Here are five words that are literally music to my ears: Shopbop is having a sale. Specifically, it's the Spring Forward Sale, and Shopbop has marked down a whopping 16k of its best spring items by 20%—but only for three days. The code SPRING20 will be active through March 13 end of day, and because we have limited time to get the deals, I'm here to help you decide what to buy.

This is the perfect time to shop for spring. The new-season inventory is out in full force, and the weather is slowly starting to warm up, so you won't have to wait that long to wear your new goods, especially given how fast Shopbop's shipping is. As you likely know, Shopbop is one of the most well-rounded retailers on the internet, and all of the dresses, shoes, shorts, and accessories your heart desires are included in the Spring Forward Sale at a variety of price points. Keep scrolling to fill your cart with on-sale spring pieces you'll wear over and over.

Agolde Parker Long Shorts $148 $117 SHOP NOW The length and wash of these are ideal.

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag $298 $238 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday bag for spring.

Leset Kelly Rib Tee $78 $66 SHOP NOW Leset's tees are a favorite of Hailey Bieber.

Free People Happy Hour Solid Shirt $98 $78 SHOP NOW Believe it or not, blue button-downs are more popular than white ones lately.

Hunza G Juno Bikini Set $245 $196 SHOP NOW If you buy just one new bikini this year, make it this one.

Heaven Mayhem Vase Earrings $100 $95 SHOP NOW People are losing it over Heaven Mayhem earrings, which is why they keep selling out.

Norma Kamali Strapless Flared Dress to Midcalf $195 $155 SHOP NOW You'll wear this for so many spring and summer occasions.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 $198 SHOP NOW These work perfectly with all of the elegant trends that are happening right now.

Anine Bing Amelie Skirt $300 $240 SHOP NOW The sophisticated way to wear the sheer trend.

Staud Mini Teagan Dress $350 $280 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this on many nights out.

Madewell Grommet-Embellished Suede Belt $48 $38 SHOP NOW I'm ordering this for myself before it sells out.

Tory Burch Classic Rain Loafers $248 $119 SHOP NOW Because rain this time of year is to be expected.

Leset The Margo Tee $68 $54 SHOP NOW My favorite T-shirt now comes in the prettiest shade of pink.

ASTR the Label Myrtle Cardigan Sweater $110 $88 SHOP NOW Just the thing for those transitional days.

Madewell Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater in Stripe $98 $78 SHOP NOW Throw this on and go.

Agolde Stella High Rise Baggy Shorts $178 $148 SHOP NOW I'm very drawn to the color of these shorts.

St. Agni Macrame Shoulder Bag $380 $304 SHOP NOW Pack this for all of your spring and summer vacations.

Free People Ribbed Seamless Tube $38 $30 SHOP NOW A great basic to have on hand.

Staud Simone Mules $265 $212 SHOP NOW I bought these several years ago, and I still wear them constantly.

Jenny Bird Florence Earrings $138 $110 SHOP NOW I never thought I'd wear silver as much as gold, but I thought wrong.