Shopbop Just Put 16k Spring Items on Sale—These Are the 21 I'd Wear the Most
Here are five words that are literally music to my ears: Shopbop is having a sale. Specifically, it's the Spring Forward Sale, and Shopbop has marked down a whopping 16k of its best spring items by 20%—but only for three days. The code SPRING20 will be active through March 13 end of day, and because we have limited time to get the deals, I'm here to help you decide what to buy.
This is the perfect time to shop for spring. The new-season inventory is out in full force, and the weather is slowly starting to warm up, so you won't have to wait that long to wear your new goods, especially given how fast Shopbop's shipping is. As you likely know, Shopbop is one of the most well-rounded retailers on the internet, and all of the dresses, shoes, shorts, and accessories your heart desires are included in the Spring Forward Sale at a variety of price points. Keep scrolling to fill your cart with on-sale spring pieces you'll wear over and over.
Believe it or not, blue button-downs are more popular than white ones lately.
People are losing it over Heaven Mayhem earrings, which is why they keep selling out.
You'll wear this for so many spring and summer occasions.
These work perfectly with all of the elegant trends that are happening right now.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
