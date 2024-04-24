8 Effortlessly Fancy Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing Out to Dinner

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Emili Sindlev at a restaurant

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Not sure if you've noticed this, but I have: People are getting dressed up for dinner again. I tend to be of the thinking that it's a post-pandemic phenomenon. People are still thrilled to have a reason to wear normal clothes again, but they don't want to stay out until all hours of the night hopping from place to place (or maybe that's just late-30s me). Restaurants have filled that desire to "go out" without going all out, and people's wardrobes for the occasion has reflected that.

These days, very few restaurants have dress codes (even in New York City), but I find that they don't really need them. In almost every city I've visited over the past several years, people are dressed to the nines at restaurants—myself included. That said, it depends on the restaurant you're going to and what the vibe is, and you shouldn't feel any pressure to dress up whenever you go out to dinner. You should wear whatever you want. But if you do like to dress up when dining out, I found eight chic outfit ideas that are fancy but don't require much effort at all. Keep scrolling to shop and copy the looks.

Leather Jacket + Red Mini Dress + Cap-Toe Heels

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop the Look

Reformation Marco leather jacket
Reformation
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

La Robe Castagna Ruffled Pleated Crepe Mini Dress
Jacquemus
La Robe Castagna Ruffled Pleated Crepe Mini Dress

French Flirt Square Toe Pump
Aquazzura
French Flirt Square Toe Pumps

Slim Cardigan + Miniskirt

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Shop the Look

Reformation Clara Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Virgin Wool Miniskirt
Wardrobe.NYC
Virgin Wool Miniskirt

Fitted Button-Down Shirt + Black Skirt + Sheer Tights

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Shop the Look

Petra Button-Front Shirt
THE ROW
Petra Button-Front Shirt

Boucle Mini Skirt
Another Tomorrow
Boucle Mini Skirt

Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights

Fitted Blazer + Jeans + Pumps

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Look

The Favorite Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Blazer

Albi High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Khaite
Albi High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Corintia 90 Bow-Embellished Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Corintia 90 Bow-Embellished Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps

Pretty White Top + Capri Pants + Kitten-Heel Sandals

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop the Look

Reformation white linen top
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

Tory Burch capri pants
Tory Burch
Crepe Cropped Pant

Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

Tweed Jacket + T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Pumps

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Look

Vermont Jacket
LoveShackFancy
Vermont Jacket

Samson Satin-Jersey T-Shirt
Khaite
Samson Satin-Jersey T-Shirt

Leonardo Belted Mini Skirt
SIR.
Leonardo Belted Mini Skirt

Manolo Blahnik heels
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli Suede Buckle Halter Pumps

LBD + Knee Socks + Heels

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Shop the Look

Reformation Citron Linen Dress
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

Individual 10 Knee Hi
Wolford
Individual 10 Knee Hi

Eliza Nappa Leather Black Heels
Aeyde
Eliza Nappa Leather Black Heels

White Strapless Dress + Metallic Accessories

Out-to-dinner outfit

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop the Look

Norma Kamali strapless dress
Norma Kamali
Strapless Satin Gown

1969 Moon
Rabanne
1969 Moon Bag

Valerie Mule
Larroude
Valerie Mules

Explore More:
Night Out Fashion
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸