8 Effortlessly Fancy Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing Out to Dinner

Not sure if you've noticed this, but I have: People are getting dressed up for dinner again. I tend to be of the thinking that it's a post-pandemic phenomenon. People are still thrilled to have a reason to wear normal clothes again, but they don't want to stay out until all hours of the night hopping from place to place (or maybe that's just late-30s me). Restaurants have filled that desire to "go out" without going all out, and people's wardrobes for the occasion has reflected that.

These days, very few restaurants have dress codes (even in New York City), but I find that they don't really need them. In almost every city I've visited over the past several years, people are dressed to the nines at restaurants—myself included. That said, it depends on the restaurant you're going to and what the vibe is, and you shouldn't feel any pressure to dress up whenever you go out to dinner. You should wear whatever you want. But if you do like to dress up when dining out, I found eight chic outfit ideas that are fancy but don't require much effort at all. Keep scrolling to shop and copy the looks.

Leather Jacket + Red Mini Dress + Cap-Toe Heels

Reformation Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus La Robe Castagna Ruffled Pleated Crepe Mini Dress $1615 SHOP NOW

Aquazzura French Flirt Square Toe Pumps $825 SHOP NOW

Slim Cardigan + Miniskirt

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Wardrobe.NYC Virgin Wool Miniskirt $523 SHOP NOW

Fitted Button-Down Shirt + Black Skirt + Sheer Tights

THE ROW Petra Button-Front Shirt $790 SHOP NOW

Another Tomorrow Boucle Mini Skirt $590 SHOP NOW

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights $45 SHOP NOW

Fitted Blazer + Jeans + Pumps

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Blazer $328 SHOP NOW

Khaite Albi High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Corintia 90 Bow-Embellished Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps $925 SHOP NOW

Pretty White Top + Capri Pants + Kitten-Heel Sandals

Reformation Anabella Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Crepe Cropped Pant $798 $399 SHOP NOW

Staud Brigitte Mules $295 SHOP NOW

Tweed Jacket + T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Pumps

LoveShackFancy Vermont Jacket $595 SHOP NOW

SIR. Leonardo Belted Mini Skirt $340 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysli Suede Buckle Halter Pumps $845 SHOP NOW

LBD + Knee Socks + Heels

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW

Wolford Individual 10 Knee Hi $35 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Eliza Nappa Leather Black Heels $375 SHOP NOW

White Strapless Dress + Metallic Accessories

Norma Kamali Strapless Satin Gown $325 SHOP NOW

Rabanne 1969 Moon Bag $1550 SHOP NOW