The Only Thing On My Mind Is Pretty Spring Dresses—30 at the Top of My Wish List

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

spring dresses

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

To my delight, it’s looking like we’re going to be having an early spring in New York City. First thing on the list, is to stock up on my spring dresses. There’s nothing like an over 65-degree day, walking around the city in a stellar sundress on the way to meet friends for a spritz and museum day. Not to toot my own horn but I know my way around a spring dress, and figured now is the perfect time to round up some pretty new options so when that over 65-degree day comes, I’m ready. I found so many great dresses from brands I live in like Reformation, Realisation Par, House of CB and Staud.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the pretty dresses I’m eyeing for Spring.

Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This puff sleeve dress comes in a few different colors but I love the black.

Carmen Bustier Sundress
HOUSE OF CB
Carmen Bustier Sundress

I could live in House of CB dresses, seriously.

sofia dress

Realisation Par
The Sofia

Just add a kitten heel.

Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress
STAUD
Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress

One of Stauds most popular dresses for a reason.

Lovella Linen Dress
Reformation
Lovella Linen Dress

Never added a dress to my cart so fast.

Ryder Strapless Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Ryder Strapless Midi Dress

I'm loving the spring dresses from Petal & Pup lately, especially this one.

Valencio Dress
Reformation
Valencio Dress

Now this one, I need.

Corsage Ruched Body-Con Dress
ASTR the Label
Corsage Ruched Body-Con Dress

A touch of rosette never hurt.

Jaelynn Knit Dress
Reformation
Jaelynn Knit Dress

Easy, simple, and pink.

Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress
HOUSE OF CB
Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress

This cotton blend corset sundress just screams Spring to me.

Stormi Dress
Reformation
Stormi Dress

This dress stopped me dead in my tracks.

Strapless Grace Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Strapless Grace Mini Dress

The perfect spring time LBD.

realisation par dress
Realisation Par
The Hedi

It doesn't get more spring-summer than a good gingham dress.

Free-Est Marina Tie Back Cotton Crinkle Babydoll Dress
Free People
Free-Est Marina Tie Back Cotton Crinkle Babydoll Dress

How sweet is this baby doll dress? Plus it comes in a few colors.

Vea Dress
Reformation
Vea Dress

You'll wear this dress 24/7.

Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress
Free People
Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress

This strappy back dress is just begging to be worn to a spring park day.

Prim Linen Dress
Reformation
Prim Linen Dress

How chic is this linen dress?

Augustine Minidress
Amanda Uprichard
Augustine Minidress

When I'm looking for a pretty dress, Amanda Uprichard is a great place to start.

Rosetta Cutout Cotton & Linen Strapless Dress
Petal & Pup
Rosetta Cutout Cotton & Linen Strapless Dress

How sweet is this strapless dress.

Delanie Dress
Reformation
Delanie Dress

The perfect park to happy hour dress.

Flower Applique Midi Dress
PatBO
Flower Applique Midi Dress

PatBo dresses never let me down, I love this romantic shade of blue.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This dress is so me.

Le Bon Midi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Le Bon Midi Dress

I'm obsessed with this one.

jamie dress
Realisation Par
The Jamie

I'd wear this for a date night in spring.

Missy Mini Dress
RESA
Missy Mini Dress

Short and sweet.

The Simone - Chocolate Havana
Realisation Par
The Simone

You could even make this work for a backyard wedding.

Pia Dress
Rhode
Pia Dress

If you're looking to turn heads, this dress is for you.

Ellison Dress
STAUD
Ellison Dress

I'd style this with red ballet flats.

Brin Dress
LoveShackFancy
Brin Dress

I love a good LoveShackFancy dress.

Butterfly Babe Midi Dress
Free People
Butterfly Babe Midi Dress

I can't reccomend this midi dress enough.

Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Editor

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.

