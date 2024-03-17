The Only Thing On My Mind Is Pretty Spring Dresses—30 at the Top of My Wish List
To my delight, it’s looking like we’re going to be having an early spring in New York City. First thing on the list, is to stock up on my spring dresses. There’s nothing like an over 65-degree day, walking around the city in a stellar sundress on the way to meet friends for a spritz and museum day. Not to toot my own horn but I know my way around a spring dress, and figured now is the perfect time to round up some pretty new options so when that over 65-degree day comes, I’m ready. I found so many great dresses from brands I live in like Reformation, Realisation Par, House of CB and Staud.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the pretty dresses I’m eyeing for Spring.
This puff sleeve dress comes in a few different colors but I love the black.
One of Stauds most popular dresses for a reason.
I'm loving the spring dresses from Petal & Pup lately, especially this one.
This cotton blend corset sundress just screams Spring to me.
How sweet is this baby doll dress? Plus it comes in a few colors.
This strappy back dress is just begging to be worn to a spring park day.
When I'm looking for a pretty dress, Amanda Uprichard is a great place to start.
PatBo dresses never let me down, I love this romantic shade of blue.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.