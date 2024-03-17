The Only Thing On My Mind Is Pretty Spring Dresses—30 at the Top of My Wish List

To my delight, it’s looking like we’re going to be having an early spring in New York City. First thing on the list, is to stock up on my spring dresses. There’s nothing like an over 65-degree day, walking around the city in a stellar sundress on the way to meet friends for a spritz and museum day. Not to toot my own horn but I know my way around a spring dress, and figured now is the perfect time to round up some pretty new options so when that over 65-degree day comes, I’m ready. I found so many great dresses from brands I live in like Reformation, Realisation Par, House of CB and Staud.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the pretty dresses I’m eyeing for Spring.

ASTR the Label Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $99 SHOP NOW This puff sleeve dress comes in a few different colors but I love the black.

HOUSE OF CB Carmen Bustier Sundress $225 SHOP NOW I could live in House of CB dresses, seriously.

Realisation Par The Sofia SHOP NOW Just add a kitten heel.

STAUD Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress $285 SHOP NOW One of Stauds most popular dresses for a reason.

Reformation Lovella Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW Never added a dress to my cart so fast.

Petal & Pup Ryder Strapless Midi Dress $79 SHOP NOW I'm loving the spring dresses from Petal & Pup lately, especially this one.

Reformation Valencio Dress $198 SHOP NOW Now this one, I need.

ASTR the Label Corsage Ruched Body-Con Dress $95 SHOP NOW A touch of rosette never hurt.

Reformation Jaelynn Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW Easy, simple, and pink.

HOUSE OF CB Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress $225 SHOP NOW This cotton blend corset sundress just screams Spring to me.

Reformation Stormi Dress $248 SHOP NOW This dress stopped me dead in my tracks.

Norma Kamali Strapless Grace Mini Dress $195 SHOP NOW The perfect spring time LBD.

Realisation Par The Hedi $279 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more spring-summer than a good gingham dress.

Free People Free-Est Marina Tie Back Cotton Crinkle Babydoll Dress $88 SHOP NOW How sweet is this baby doll dress? Plus it comes in a few colors.

Reformation Vea Dress $178 SHOP NOW You'll wear this dress 24/7.

Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress $108 SHOP NOW This strappy back dress is just begging to be worn to a spring park day.

Reformation Prim Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW How chic is this linen dress?

Amanda Uprichard Augustine Minidress $234 SHOP NOW When I'm looking for a pretty dress, Amanda Uprichard is a great place to start.

Petal & Pup Rosetta Cutout Cotton & Linen Strapless Dress $69 SHOP NOW How sweet is this strapless dress.

Reformation Delanie Dress $178 SHOP NOW The perfect park to happy hour dress.

PatBO Flower Applique Midi Dress $850 SHOP NOW PatBo dresses never let me down, I love this romantic shade of blue.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW This dress is so me.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Le Bon Midi Dress $189 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this one.

Realisation Par The Jamie SHOP NOW I'd wear this for a date night in spring.

RESA Missy Mini Dress $158 SHOP NOW Short and sweet.

Realisation Par The Simone $295 SHOP NOW You could even make this work for a backyard wedding.

Rhode Pia Dress $395 SHOP NOW If you're looking to turn heads, this dress is for you.

STAUD Ellison Dress $295 SHOP NOW I'd style this with red ballet flats.

LoveShackFancy Brin Dress $495 SHOP NOW I love a good LoveShackFancy dress.