Nordstrom Just Put Its Sale on Sale—These 11 Basics Are Regret-Proof
Spring is officially here, so we're looking for any excuse to refresh our warm(er) weather wardrobes. Right now, many pieces from Nordstrom's sale selection are further reduced, meaning some of our favorite basics and editor essentials are an additional 20% off. Just in time for spring break!
Whether there is a bevy of beach days or several April showers in your near future, there's something to shop on sale right now at Nordstrom. From classic trench coats to chic designer totes, on-trend denim to delicate ruffle details, the selection is seriously strong. And there are so many sizes still in stock! Keep scrolling to shop 11 of our picks from Nordstrom's spring sale-on-sale event. Rain or shine, we've got you covered.
We love this fun riff on the fisherman sandal trend.
It's a great time to get a classic trench coat at a great price.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
