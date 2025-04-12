Nordstrom Just Put Its Sale on Sale—These 11 Basics Are Regret-Proof

Spring is officially here, so we're looking for any excuse to refresh our warm(er) weather wardrobes. Right now, many pieces from Nordstrom's sale selection are further reduced, meaning some of our favorite basics and editor essentials are an additional 20% off. Just in time for spring break!

Whether there is a bevy of beach days or several April showers in your near future, there's something to shop on sale right now at Nordstrom. From classic trench coats to chic designer totes, on-trend denim to delicate ruffle details, the selection is seriously strong. And there are so many sizes still in stock! Keep scrolling to shop 11 of our picks from Nordstrom's spring sale-on-sale event. Rain or shine, we've got you covered.

Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans
Rails
Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans

Dream denim alert.

54mm Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
54mm Round Sunglasses

On-sale Ray Bans always end up in my cart.

Tavana Fisherman Sandal
Franco Sarto
Tavana Fisherman Sandals

We love this fun riff on the fisherman sandal trend.

Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Zella leggings are a year-round favorite.

Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top
WAYF
Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top

Tied with a bow (or three).

Gabbi Ruched Faux Leather Hobo
JW Pei
Gabbi Ruched Faux Leather Hobo

JW Pei bags are a Who What Wear editor favorite.

Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat
London Fog
Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat

It's a great time to get a classic trench coat at a great price.

Robinson Leather Satchel
Tory Burch
Robinson Leather Satchel

This Tory Burch carryall is a dream in this rich brown hue.

Wyn Ruffle Shirt
Reformation
Wyn Ruffle Shirt

Because boho is most definitely back this year.

'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Hurry: These jeans are selling quickly.

The Jane Denim Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Jane Denim Trench Coat

Don't discount the versatility of a denim jacket.

