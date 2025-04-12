Nordstrom Just Put Its Sale on Sale—These 11 Basics Are Regret-Proof

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Spring is officially here, so we're looking for any excuse to refresh our warm(er) weather wardrobes. Right now, many pieces from Nordstrom's sale selection are further reduced, meaning some of our favorite basics and editor essentials are an additional 20% off. Just in time for spring break!

Whether there is a bevy of beach days or several April showers in your near future, there's something to shop on sale right now at Nordstrom. From classic trench coats to chic designer totes, on-trend denim to delicate ruffle details, the selection is seriously strong. And there are so many sizes still in stock! Keep scrolling to shop 11 of our picks from Nordstrom's spring sale-on-sale event. Rain or shine, we've got you covered.

Rails Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans $198 $95 SHOP NOW Dream denim alert.

Ray-Ban 54mm Round Sunglasses $180 $108 SHOP NOW On-sale Ray Bans always end up in my cart.

Franco Sarto Tavana Fisherman Sandals $115 $81 SHOP NOW We love this fun riff on the fisherman sandal trend.

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings $80 $40 SHOP NOW Zella leggings are a year-round favorite.

WAYF Alexandra Tie Front Cotton Poplin Top $65 $34 SHOP NOW Tied with a bow (or three).

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Faux Leather Hobo $89 $50 SHOP NOW JW Pei bags are a Who What Wear editor favorite.

London Fog Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat $280 $170 SHOP NOW It's a great time to get a classic trench coat at a great price.

Tory Burch Robinson Leather Satchel $498 $349 SHOP NOW This Tory Burch carryall is a dream in this rich brown hue.

Reformation Wyn Ruffle Shirt $168 $61 SHOP NOW Because boho is most definitely back this year.

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $218 $113 SHOP NOW Hurry: These jeans are selling quickly.

Favorite Daughter The Jane Denim Trench Coat $268 $161 SHOP NOW Don't discount the versatility of a denim jacket.