The Creator of Up Next Designer Shares How He Launched the Viral Account

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Ever since Albert Ayal was a kid, he was obsessed with pop culture. "I always read Just Jared," Ayal says. "My mom always got People magazine to the house, so we would always read it on Friday night." It wasn't until an iconic Rihanna moment captured Ayal's attention that he started developing his love for fashion. "I remember the Rihanna Adam Selman dress that really stole my attention because I loved Rihanna," Ayal says.

After starting his career in PR, Ayal launched the now-viral Instagram account Up Next Designer, which turns the spotlight on emerging designers, completely changing the trajectory of his career. For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Ayal shares how he got his start in PR, why he decided to launch Up Next Designer, and more.

For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.

I would love to hear your origin story. Do you remember how and when you decided to get into the industry?

I was obsessed with pop culture growing up. I always read Just Jared. My mom always got People magazine to the house, so we would always read it on Friday night. I remember the Rihanna Adam Selman dress that really stole my attention because I loved Rihanna. I loved everything about pop culture. Then I was like, "You know what? This is sick. What is she wearing?" I feel like that's really when my eyes started developing for fashion and my love for fashion [started].

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You started in PR. Tell me about the early days of your career in that aspect and how you transitioned into what you're doing now.

In high school, I wasn't really the most fashionable person. I didn't really know much. I was more of a pop culture nerd. I just really loved anything movies, acting and singing, and celebrities. I always dreamed of working with celebrities and in pop culture, and I didn't really know how to. I was in 10th grade. This guy reached out to me, and he's like, "Hey, Albert, I want you to do my social media." Instagram really just started.

I was like, "I don't do that. I want to be an architect." [He's] like, "No, Albert. You know so much. You're always at these cool places. We want you to run our social media and get it to influencers and so on." I was like, "I don't do that. I'm not just gonna go up to someone at a party and give someone your watch." He's like, "No, no, you do that." But I was like, "You know what? Who cares? Let me do it. Why not?" I was just DMing everyone. There was no fee involved. It was just like, "[They'll] send you a watch, [and] I'll post."

I always wanted to work in pop culture. I always wanted to work with different people that I admire and that I respect. I was on the way home from the US Open of Surfing, and I sat next to this girl named Michelle Steinberg, and she had a PR firm. I emailed her. I was like, "Hey, I want to intern by you." I ended up interning by her for one year.

From PR, how did Up Next Designer come to be?

I left Sprayground after four years, but I was like, "You know what? I'm young. I want to see what else is out there." I went for interviews on a bunch of different places. I felt like I was qualified even though I came from streetwear, and I was going to a luxury brand. They still didn't accept me. I met with Nicole Miller. I was like, "I'm interviewing with all these corporations." She's like, "No, Albert, you start your own PR firm." I'm like, "Are you sure? I want to do it when I'm 30." I consulted with her. I helped her. My first full client was this brand called Cross. … They weren't launched yet, and they brought me on to launch them.

I started this account Up Next Designer in December before COVID. I started this account … where I would post these designers that I would find. The way I would grow followers in the beginning… Every designer that I found, if I'm not messaging them, I would like their pictures or comment on their pictures just to show them "Hey, I exist. We want to support the next generation. We want to give you a spotlight." It looked like they weren't really getting much support just because they weren't really posting their looks. I was like, "No, no, you're amazing. You're gonna be huge." I wanted to be their cheerleader, and I was so happy that I was able to do that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.