Our Editors' Favorite Beauty Products of 2025

From one editor's tried-and-true hair product to another's go-to dark-spot correcting serum, our team tested hundreds of products across multiple categories to narrow them down to their favorites.

In the hair category, Senior Beauty Editor Jamie Schneider loved Crown Affair's Air Dry Mousse. "I have wavy, curly hair that's dense, but also fine, so I need a very specific hair formula that is going to give me enough hold and definition, but won't weigh my curls down or make them feel crunchy," she says.

A standout product in the skincare category was Brownkind's Dark Spot Corrector, according to associate beauty editor Maya Thomas. "I've been absolutely loving the Brownkind dark spot corrector, because I feel like not only did it brighten my skin immediately, but I started seeing the spots lighten over time," says Thomas.

For a breakdown of some of the products our editors can't stop talking about and an excerpt of the full roundtable discussion from The Who What Wear Podcast, scroll below.

[Let's] dive into hair as our first category to discuss, because we tested shampoos and conditioners and gels and creams and serums and basically everything. I'd love to know everyone's standout products and why.



Jamie Schneider: For me, the Crown Affair Air Dry Mousse is my absolute tried and true. I have wavy, curly hair that's dense, but also fine, so I need a very specific hair formula that is going to give me enough hold and definition, but won't weigh my curls down or make them feel crunchy. This mousse checks every single box.

Maya Thomas: For me, because do do a lot of protective styling, and when I'm not doing protective styles, I wear my hair straight. I really, really love the PATTERN Beauty Breakage Barrier Hair Mask. It's really, really helped me combat my breakage I get from wearing my hair in protective styles as frequently as I do.

I do experience a lot of breakage around the crown of my head, so leaving that in for a bit, my hair feels so much better and looks a lot better, and feels really strong. Whenever I put them back in my knotless braids, they're good to go.

Kaitlyn McLintock: For me, I love the Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum.

I have very fine hair, and I actually think I have some traction alopecia from always wearing my hair up in a bun or a ponytail. I have experienced some thinning, mostly around the perimeter of my hairline and the temple area.

I've been using that on and off for about a year now, and I can see actual growth coming in, which is so exciting. I'll see little baby hairs growing back, and I do feel like it's actually helped thicken and add density to my hairline, which is super exciting as someone with very fine hair.

I'm going to move on to skincare, because I think that was the most daunting. Again, would love to hear the products that you all feel like everyone should add to the routine.



Schneider: I think everyone should try the Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Moisturizer. It will make your skin look perfect. I have literally gone through four jars since testing it. It makes my skin look the most dewy it's ever looked and so bouncy. I will say it won best light moisturizer, because it has this gel cream texture that's really airy and just great for warmer weather, but it really is deeply hydrating.

Thomas: Another one I really loved was the Brownkind Dark Spot Corrector. I dealt with hyperpigmentation my entire life, especially after moving to New York. I experienced a lot around my nose, my mouth, and my eyes.

I've been absolutely loving the Brownkind dark spot corrector, because I feel like not only did it brighten my skin immediately, but I started seeing the spots lighten over time. In about three to four weeks, I really started seeing a difference.

McLintock: I'm gonna kind of bounce off Jamie's and recommended moisturizer just because I have never been able to use rich or heavy moisturizers, even though my skin gets dry, and I really need one.

I also am extremely breakout-prone. I go to Sofie Pavitt a lot for her line, in general, because everything that she makes is noncomedogenic and with acne in mind, in order to not break out people. She launched a new moisturizer that is really, really rich, really hydrating, and is the only thing that has never broken my skin out. That's been a huge game changer for me.

Let's get into fragrance. What are your favorites?



Schneider: Amouage Guidance is my go-to for anything. Day, night. Regular day, special occasion. It also lasts a really long time on the skin. One spritz can really take you from day to night, which kind of justifies the price a little bit. I know this one is on the luxury side, but it's incredible.

Thomas: I'm usually not a gourmand girl at all. I love my florals, and I love my musks, and bonus points if it's like a floral musk. Henry Rose Dave actually kind of changed my mind on what a gourmand could be. It's extremely layered. Upon first spritz, you do get those nice kind of vanilla notes, but there's something darker lurking beneath that I really, really love. I feel like it's a grown-up vanilla scent for those of us who are not big on vanilla.

McLintock: I agree with you, Maya. I get kind of a nutty undertone from it. I love that perfume. I wear it all the time. It makes me feel very warm and cozy, which is why I really like it for a winter scent.

I also like pairing it with Torn by Henry Rose, which is another all-time favorite. I got my sister and my mom hooked on Torn, and now we're fighting over my bottle of Dave, so I'm keeping it close to my chest.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.